Think you know your consumer rights? Does this sign comply with the CPA?
You can contact Wendy Knower:
- Send an email to consumer@knowler.co.za - Or contact her via her Facebook page Wendy Knowler Consumer - Please put CAPE TALK in the subject line
As a consumer, do you know what your rights are when it comes to returns and refunds on items that are non-defective?
For example, would the poster below fall in line with the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act?
It's a question consumer journalist Wendy Knowler posed to her Twitter followers this week, and it seems most of us
Monday morning quiz: is this sign compliant with the Consumer Protection Act or not? pic.twitter.com/t09m8lOIoV— Wendy Knowler (@wendyknowler) January 24, 2022
The sign _does _comply, says Knowler, but most people thought it didn't.
Most people say no, it wasn’t, proving my point that so many people misunderstand their CPA rights.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
No retailer is obliged to take back any non-defective goods if they are not defective, clarified Knowler on Wednesday's edition of Consumer Talk on Lunch with Pippa Hudson.
Consumers have no legal right to return non-defective goods, bought in a store.
Many stores choose to take back “change-of-heart” purchases, for exchange or credit, but exclude sale items, because there’s less chance they’ll be able to re-sell them.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
But if you buy online, you can return non-defective goods for a refund within 7 days.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
RELATED:Can I get a refund? Here's what the CPA says about it
RELATED:Man's valuables stolen from gym locker, Virgin Active says 'we're not liable'
More from Local
Former Fritz intern Zephany Nurse willing to testify if sex case goes to court
John Maytham speaks to WC Premier Alan Winde about the latest in the Albert Fritz sex scandal which has seen him suspended.Read More
Your personal info will be protected during upcoming census, says Stats SA boss
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke.Read More
Schools can only drop no-show learners after 10 days into academic year - WCED
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond.Read More
Premier Winde asks State Attorney to probe into allegations against Fritz
The Premier says an independent probe has been launched into the allegations made against suspended Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.Read More
[LISTEN] Maritime expert shares history of Antipolis and other local shipwrecks
Lester Kiewit is joined by Jaco Boshoff, maritime archaeologist at Iziko Museums to talk about shipwrecks in South Africa.Read More
Heads must roll over R42m irregular spending on CT homeless camp, says Herron
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron.Read More
Young people at increasing risk of gambling addiction? You bet, says expert
Lester Kiewit is joined by clinical psychologist Dr Keitumetse Disemelo to discuss gambling addiction among young people.Read More
Help Groote Schuur raise money to clear 1,500 backlog of essential surgeries
Dr Lydia Cairncross explains to John Maytham the need to catch up on backlogged surgical procedures delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
'Green' miner recycles Namaqualand mining waste to produce A-grade copper
Big Tree Copper plans to list by mid-2022. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Jan Nelson.Read More