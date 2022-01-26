Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Think you know your consumer rights? Does this sign comply with the CPA?

26 January 2022 3:45 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Consumer Protection Act
Wendy Knowler
#ConsumerTalk
refunds

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler tackles your consumer questions every Wednesday on Lunch with Pippa Hudson

You can contact Wendy Knower:

- Send an email to consumer@knowler.co.za - Or contact her via her Facebook page Wendy Knowler Consumer - Please put CAPE TALK in the subject line

As a consumer, do you know what your rights are when it comes to returns and refunds on items that are non-defective?

For example, would the poster below fall in line with the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act?

It's a question consumer journalist Wendy Knowler posed to her Twitter followers this week, and it seems most of us

The sign _does _comply, says Knowler, but most people thought it didn't.

Most people say no, it wasn't, proving my point that so many people misunderstand their CPA rights.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

No retailer is obliged to take back any non-defective goods if they are not defective, clarified Knowler on Wednesday's edition of Consumer Talk on Lunch with Pippa Hudson.

Consumers have no legal right to return non-defective goods, bought in a store.

Many stores choose to take back “change-of-heart” purchases, for exchange or credit, but exclude sale items, because there’s less chance they’ll be able to re-sell them.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

But if you buy online, you can return non-defective goods for a refund within 7 days.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

RELATED:Can I get a refund? Here's what the CPA says about it

RELATED:Man's valuables stolen from gym locker, Virgin Active says 'we're not liable'




