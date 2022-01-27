"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?"

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Fresh risk of load shedding as Eskom continues with planned maintenance - COO The Money Show interviews Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer after the power utility presented a 'state of the system' briefing. 27 January 2022 9:12 PM
CCMA ruling not last word on vax mandate, but bosses will see it as affirmation Bruce Whitfield interviews Werksman's Anastasia Vatalidis about the CCMA decision to uphold the sacking of unvaccinated employee. 27 January 2022 7:43 PM
'Second rate hike paves the way for less hikes than expected over next 3 years' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) after the Reserve Bank announces an increase in the repo rate. 27 January 2022 6:45 PM
View all Local
Public Protector receives Mervyn Dirks complaint against Cyril Ramaphosa Mandy Wiener interviews Oupa Segwale, spokesperson at the Office of the Public Protector. 27 January 2022 1:23 PM
62% of PPE contracts investigated so far found to be irregular - SIU Report Refilwe Moloto speaks to OUTA Rudi Heyneke about the investigation and findings 18-month long investigation into PPE procurement.... 27 January 2022 8:43 AM
'Ramaphosa ordering SIU probe into Telkom tied to his bid for re-election' Bruce Whitfield talks to tech expert Duncan McLeod (TechCentral) about his theory for the President's 'surprise' move. 26 January 2022 6:52 PM
View all Politics
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?" Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice. 27 January 2022 8:42 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] SA Reserve Bank raises interest rates The move was widely expected. 27 January 2022 3:37 PM
Companies may now legally fire employees for refusing vaccination Lester Kiewit interviews Jonathan Goldberg, joint-CEO of Global Business Solutions. 27 January 2022 12:27 PM
View all Business
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?" Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice. 27 January 2022 8:42 PM
Image it’s 40 degrees Celsius – and you live in an iron shack Lester Kiewit interviews The ShackBuilder founder Quinton Adams and Blikkiesdorp community leader Ettienne Claasen. 27 January 2022 2:59 PM
Companies may now legally fire employees for refusing vaccination Lester Kiewit interviews Jonathan Goldberg, joint-CEO of Global Business Solutions. 27 January 2022 12:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
View all Sport
Cape Town personalities are getting inked to raise funds for SPCA - so can you! CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Kfm presenter Brandon Leigh. 27 January 2022 4:35 PM
Funnyman Donovan Goliath spins his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 27 January 2022 11:03 AM
Bollywood star cleared of obscenity charges 15 years after 'indecent' Gere kiss Shilpa Shetty and fellow actor Richard Gere were initially both charged, but Gere's case was dropped soon after. 26 January 2022 1:12 PM
View all Entertainment
Bollywood star cleared of obscenity charges 15 years after 'indecent' Gere kiss Shilpa Shetty and fellow actor Richard Gere were initially both charged, but Gere's case was dropped soon after. 26 January 2022 1:12 PM
[WATCH] BoJo 'ambushed with a cake' on birthday, has Twitter in stitches Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman take a look at stories trending on social media. 26 January 2022 11:50 AM
Man who refuses to get Covid jab denied heart transplant by US doctors A man from Boston in the US has been denied a heart transplant because he's not vaccinated against Covid-19. 26 January 2022 11:00 AM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?" Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice. 27 January 2022 8:42 PM
'Private schools should probably not exist' Lester Kiewit interviews William Shoki of Africa Is a Country. 27 January 2022 11:10 AM
Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights. 26 January 2022 8:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?"

27 January 2022 8:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
LG
branding
heroes and zeros
flatscreen TV

Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice.
Image of a flatscreen TV © liudmilachernetska/123rf.com

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks branding and advertising expert Andy Rice to share the week’s advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week, Rice took issue with a strapline for LG's OLED flatscreen TV - 'At One with Your Wall'.

While it looks like a fantastic television just from the photographs, it has a campaign that ends with the proposition 'At One with Your Wall'... Really?

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Are we going to see more down the line? Are we going to be 'At Ease with Our Coffee Tables'? Are we going to be 'At Peace with Our Pelmets'!

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

I know the Internet of Things is connecting us with electronics faster than you can possibly imagine, but I still think being 'At One with Your Wall' would not be much of a motivator for me to go out and spend what is no doubt a lot of money on an LG flatscreen TV OLED design.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on 'Heroes and Zeros' (LG discussion at 9:08):




27 January 2022 8:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
LG
branding
heroes and zeros
flatscreen TV

More from Business

Fresh risk of load shedding as Eskom continues with planned maintenance - COO

27 January 2022 9:12 PM

The Money Show interviews Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer after the power utility presented a 'state of the system' briefing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CCMA ruling not last word on vax mandate, but bosses will see it as affirmation

27 January 2022 7:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Werksman's Anastasia Vatalidis about the CCMA decision to uphold the sacking of unvaccinated employee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Second rate hike paves the way for less hikes than expected over next 3 years'

27 January 2022 6:45 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) after the Reserve Bank announces an increase in the repo rate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BREAKING NEWS] SA Reserve Bank raises interest rates

27 January 2022 3:37 PM

The move was widely expected.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Companies may now legally fire employees for refusing vaccination

27 January 2022 12:27 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Jonathan Goldberg, joint-CEO of Global Business Solutions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Private schools should probably not exist'

27 January 2022 11:10 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews William Shoki of Africa Is a Country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Americans take over from Brits and Germans as South Africa’s top tourist source

27 January 2022 9:11 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Acting US Consul General in Cape Town Will Stevens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station

26 January 2022 8:52 PM

Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stadiums want their fans back: 'We need up to 10k people to break even, not 2k'

26 January 2022 7:53 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Burger, MD of Emirates Airline Park (Ellis Park Stadium).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

In ? we trust

26 January 2022 7:15 PM

For a growing group of people that answer is no-one

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Image it’s 40 degrees Celsius – and you live in an iron shack

27 January 2022 2:59 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews The ShackBuilder founder Quinton Adams and Blikkiesdorp community leader Ettienne Claasen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Companies may now legally fire employees for refusing vaccination

27 January 2022 12:27 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Jonathan Goldberg, joint-CEO of Global Business Solutions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Funnyman Donovan Goliath spins his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk

27 January 2022 11:03 AM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chock-a-block Animal Welfare SA hospital in Philippi urgently needs newspapers

27 January 2022 10:27 AM

Animal Welfare Society of SA says is full to the brim with injured animals and they desperately need your help.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA home snack buying spiked 43% since WFH and lockdown

27 January 2022 7:16 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Brett Rogers of Have You Heard about the way in which our eating habits have changed during lockdown. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station

26 January 2022 8:52 PM

Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Audi installs ultra-fast, publicly accessible charging stations across SA

26 January 2022 2:05 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Afrikaans is not compulsory as additional language – you can’t force learners'

26 January 2022 12:27 PM

Africa Melane interviews South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) General Secretary Mugwena Maluleke.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kids must move! It’s vital for learning – occupational therapist

26 January 2022 9:05 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews René Lynch-Clifford, an occupational therapist who works with children with special developmental needs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mini salt gun to kill flies selling fast: 'A quite satisfying experience!'

25 January 2022 4:32 PM

John Maytham interviews Philip de Wet of Business Insider South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

'Private schools should probably not exist'

27 January 2022 11:10 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews William Shoki of Africa Is a Country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station

26 January 2022 8:52 PM

Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stadiums want their fans back: 'We need up to 10k people to break even, not 2k'

26 January 2022 7:53 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Burger, MD of Emirates Airline Park (Ellis Park Stadium).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa ordering SIU probe into Telkom tied to his bid for re-election'

26 January 2022 6:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to tech expert Duncan McLeod (TechCentral) about his theory for the President's 'surprise' move.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC, unless it does something drastic, will lose to small parties in 2024'

26 January 2022 10:29 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Piet Croucamp, a lecturer at the Department of Politics at the University of Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kids must move! It’s vital for learning – occupational therapist

26 January 2022 9:05 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews René Lynch-Clifford, an occupational therapist who works with children with special developmental needs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham on Woodstock street art: "Explosion of colour, shape and beauty"

25 January 2022 5:23 PM

Cape Town Tourism invited CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham to do a walking tour of the street art of Woodstock.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Gross negligence' by SA Civil Aviation Authority caused plane crash - report

25 January 2022 4:12 PM

John Maytham interviews SA Flyer Magazine Editor Guy Leitch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why are South Africa's roads so bad? An engineer explains…

25 January 2022 1:29 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews engineer Andrew Laatz, Kgodiso Mokonyane (Discovery Insure) and Annelie Retief (Dial Direct Insurance).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[OPINION] A thorny issue - It’s time to get on our knees

25 January 2022 12:19 PM

CapeTalk breakfast producer weighs in on the notorious devils' Thorn that is so prevalent in the Cape - and how to get rid of it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Hill-Lewis says City unable to sustain costly Walking Bus project amid outcry

Local

'Second rate hike paves the way for less hikes than expected over next 3 years'

Business Local

NICD: South Africans need not panic about new Omicron sub-variant

Local

EWN Highlights

City of Joburg elects new Section 79 committee chairs despite tense meeting

27 January 2022 8:19 PM

Debates intensify within ANC over deployment of Ramokgopa to SG's office

27 January 2022 8:15 PM

SABC board sets up special committee to probe allegations against Makhathini

27 January 2022 8:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA