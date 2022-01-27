"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?"
Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks branding and advertising expert Andy Rice to share the week’s advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.
This week, Rice took issue with a strapline for LG's OLED flatscreen TV - 'At One with Your Wall'.
While it looks like a fantastic television just from the photographs, it has a campaign that ends with the proposition 'At One with Your Wall'... Really?Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Are we going to see more down the line? Are we going to be 'At Ease with Our Coffee Tables'? Are we going to be 'At Peace with Our Pelmets'!Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
I know the Internet of Things is connecting us with electronics faster than you can possibly imagine, but I still think being 'At One with Your Wall' would not be much of a motivator for me to go out and spend what is no doubt a lot of money on an LG flatscreen TV OLED design.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Improve your entertainment space this summer with the #LGOLEDTV Gallery range! It boasts high picture quality, a beautiful design and a Gallery stand so you can turn your living space into a premium lifestyle area. 😍🤩 #BeautifulSpaces #LGLiving pic.twitter.com/50UmVIr6jA— LG Electronics SA (@LGSouthAfrica) October 28, 2021
Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on 'Heroes and Zeros' (LG discussion at 9:08):
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/liudmilachernetska/liudmilachernetska2108/liudmilachernetska210819421/173985073-modern-wide-screen-tv-on-wall-in-room-with-stylish-furniture.jpg
