Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights. 26 January 2022 8:52 PM
Stadiums want their fans back: 'We need up to 10k people to break even, not 2k' Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Burger, MD of Emirates Airline Park (Ellis Park Stadium). 26 January 2022 7:53 PM
Former Fritz intern Zephany Nurse willing to testify if sex case goes to court John Maytham speaks to WC Premier Alan Winde about the latest in the Albert Fritz sex scandal which has seen him suspended. 26 January 2022 5:58 PM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa ordering SIU probe into Telkom tied to his bid for re-election' Bruce Whitfield talks to tech expert Duncan McLeod (TechCentral) about his theory for the President's 'surprise' move. 26 January 2022 6:52 PM
Heads must roll over R42m irregular spending on CT homeless camp, says Herron Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron. 26 January 2022 11:58 AM
[WATCH] BoJo 'ambushed with a cake' on birthday, has Twitter in stitches Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman take a look at stories trending on social media. 26 January 2022 11:50 AM
View all Politics
In ? we trust For a growing group of people that answer is no-one 26 January 2022 7:15 PM
CCMA upholds sacking of unvaccinated worker: 'Employer had no other choice' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to labour law specialist Puke Maserumule. 26 January 2022 4:33 PM
Epic fuel price hikes coming in February – oil near 7-year highs Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page. 26 January 2022 3:01 PM
View all Business
Audi installs ultra-fast, publicly accessible charging stations across SA Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page. 26 January 2022 2:05 PM
'Afrikaans is not compulsory as additional language – you can’t force learners' Africa Melane interviews South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) General Secretary Mugwena Maluleke. 26 January 2022 12:27 PM
Kids must move! It’s vital for learning – occupational therapist Refilwe Moloto interviews René Lynch-Clifford, an occupational therapist who works with children with special developmental needs. 26 January 2022 9:05 AM
View all Lifestyle
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
View all Sport
Bollywood star cleared of obscenity charges 15 years after 'indecent' Gere kiss Shilpa Shetty and fellow actor Richard Gere were initially both charged, but Gere's case was dropped soon after. 26 January 2022 1:12 PM
Cape Town Carnival is back! Here are the changes for 2022 Pippa Hudson chats to Brad Baard, creative director of the Cape Town Carnival to find out more. 25 January 2022 2:11 PM
City officials thrilled by return of spectators to Cape Town Met this weekend The Cape Town Met, previously the Sun Met, will welcome spectators for the first time in two years this weekend. 25 January 2022 12:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Bollywood star cleared of obscenity charges 15 years after 'indecent' Gere kiss Shilpa Shetty and fellow actor Richard Gere were initially both charged, but Gere's case was dropped soon after. 26 January 2022 1:12 PM
[WATCH] BoJo 'ambushed with a cake' on birthday, has Twitter in stitches Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman take a look at stories trending on social media. 26 January 2022 11:50 AM
Man who refuses to get Covid jab denied heart transplant by US doctors A man from Boston in the US has been denied a heart transplant because he's not vaccinated against Covid-19. 26 January 2022 11:00 AM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights. 26 January 2022 8:52 PM
Stadiums want their fans back: 'We need up to 10k people to break even, not 2k' Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Burger, MD of Emirates Airline Park (Ellis Park Stadium). 26 January 2022 7:53 PM
'Ramaphosa ordering SIU probe into Telkom tied to his bid for re-election' Bruce Whitfield talks to tech expert Duncan McLeod (TechCentral) about his theory for the President's 'surprise' move. 26 January 2022 6:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station

26 January 2022 8:52 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Diesel
Petrol station
Petrol
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler
Right to Repair
consumer issues
Right to Repair SA
misfuelling
service station
unleaded petrol
vehicle warranty
misfuel

Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights.
© bizoon/123rf.com

What demands can you make of a service station when your car suffers damage after being filled with the wrong fuel?

Consumer journo Wendy Knowler investigates after hearing one consumer's scary story.

After the tank had been filled at a service station, Marvin's car started jerking and smoking and then stalled.

The Capetonian's receipt showed he'd been charged for unleaded fuel, but in fact his almost-empty tank had been filled with diesel instead of petrol.

To cut a long story short, the owner of the service station agreed to pay for the repair but insisted that the 2015 VW Polo auto (i.e. out of warranty) be repaired by his mechanic, as taking it to a VW dealership would be too expensive.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Clearly the service station owner was referring to Right to Repair, which is not a law but a set of non-binding guidelines issued by the Competition Commission, says Knowler.

The guidelines came into effect last July.

Marvin's story had a happy ending when the garage owner eventually agreed to repairs at a franchised VW dealership, because his mechanic was too busy.

As “misfuelling” is not rare, Knowler followed up with Mark Dommisse, chairperson of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association (Nada).

The service station owner may insist on the mechanic or workshop of their choice repairing the vehicle, but the car owner should insist that it’s ideally an RMI-approved [Retail Motor Industry Organisation] workshop and someone who knows that specific make of car.

Mark Dommisse, Chair - National Automobile Dealers’ Association

Be alert when putting in fuel at a service station and check your slip afterwards, Knowler cautions.

If you do drive off and there is a problem with your car, contact the franchised dealer for advice and alert the filling station.

Also check if your insurance policy includes cover for misfuelling.

For more detail, take a listen:




26 January 2022 8:52 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Diesel
Petrol station
Petrol
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler
Right to Repair
consumer issues
Right to Repair SA
misfuelling
service station
unleaded petrol
vehicle warranty
misfuel

More from Business

Stadiums want their fans back: 'We need up to 10k people to break even, not 2k'

26 January 2022 7:53 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Burger, MD of Emirates Airline Park (Ellis Park Stadium).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

In ? we trust

26 January 2022 7:15 PM

For a growing group of people that answer is no-one

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa ordering SIU probe into Telkom tied to his bid for re-election'

26 January 2022 6:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to tech expert Duncan McLeod (TechCentral) about his theory for the President's 'surprise' move.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CCMA upholds sacking of unvaccinated worker: 'Employer had no other choice'

26 January 2022 4:33 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to labour law specialist Puke Maserumule.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Epic fuel price hikes coming in February – oil near 7-year highs

26 January 2022 3:01 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Audi installs ultra-fast, publicly accessible charging stations across SA

26 January 2022 2:05 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Entry-level cars are selling reallly well in South Africa right now

26 January 2022 11:30 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Motus CEO Osman Arbee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Green' miner recycles Namaqualand mining waste to produce A-grade copper

25 January 2022 9:04 PM

Big Tree Copper plans to list by mid-2022. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Jan Nelson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NHI: Single fund risky, public-private partnership needed says Discovery Health

25 January 2022 8:03 PM

CEO Dr Ryan Noach discusses Discovery Health's submission on the National Health Insurance Bill, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision

25 January 2022 6:53 PM

The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Stadiums want their fans back: 'We need up to 10k people to break even, not 2k'

26 January 2022 7:53 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Burger, MD of Emirates Airline Park (Ellis Park Stadium).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Fritz intern Zephany Nurse willing to testify if sex case goes to court

26 January 2022 5:58 PM

John Maytham speaks to WC Premier Alan Winde about the latest in the Albert Fritz sex scandal which has seen him suspended.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Your personal info will be protected during upcoming census, says Stats SA boss

26 January 2022 5:13 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Think you know your consumer rights? Does this sign comply with the CPA?

26 January 2022 3:45 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler tackles your consumer questions every Wednesday on Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Schools can only drop no-show learners after 10 days into academic year - WCED

26 January 2022 2:47 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Premier Winde asks State Attorney to probe into allegations against Fritz

26 January 2022 1:42 PM

The Premier says an independent probe has been launched into the allegations made against suspended Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Maritime expert shares history of Antipolis and other local shipwrecks

26 January 2022 12:43 PM

Lester Kiewit is joined by Jaco Boshoff, maritime archaeologist at Iziko Museums to talk about shipwrecks in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heads must roll over R42m irregular spending on CT homeless camp, says Herron

26 January 2022 11:58 AM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young people at increasing risk of gambling addiction? You bet, says expert

26 January 2022 11:51 AM

Lester Kiewit is joined by clinical psychologist Dr Keitumetse Disemelo to discuss gambling addiction among young people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Help Groote Schuur raise money to clear 1,500 backlog of essential surgeries

26 January 2022 9:52 AM

Dr Lydia Cairncross explains to John Maytham the need to catch up on backlogged surgical procedures delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Stadiums want their fans back: 'We need up to 10k people to break even, not 2k'

26 January 2022 7:53 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Burger, MD of Emirates Airline Park (Ellis Park Stadium).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa ordering SIU probe into Telkom tied to his bid for re-election'

26 January 2022 6:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to tech expert Duncan McLeod (TechCentral) about his theory for the President's 'surprise' move.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC, unless it does something drastic, will lose to small parties in 2024'

26 January 2022 10:29 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Piet Croucamp, a lecturer at the Department of Politics at the University of Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kids must move! It’s vital for learning – occupational therapist

26 January 2022 9:05 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews René Lynch-Clifford, an occupational therapist who works with children with special developmental needs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham on Woodstock street art: "Explosion of colour, shape and beauty"

25 January 2022 5:23 PM

Cape Town Tourism invited CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham to do a walking tour of the street art of Woodstock.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Gross negligence' by SA Civil Aviation Authority caused plane crash - report

25 January 2022 4:12 PM

John Maytham interviews SA Flyer Magazine Editor Guy Leitch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why are South Africa's roads so bad? An engineer explains…

25 January 2022 1:29 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews engineer Andrew Laatz, Kgodiso Mokonyane (Discovery Insure) and Annelie Retief (Dial Direct Insurance).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[OPINION] A thorny issue - It’s time to get on our knees

25 January 2022 12:19 PM

CapeTalk breakfast producer weighs in on the notorious devils' Thorn that is so prevalent in the Cape - and how to get rid of it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hellish weekend weather 'definitely a symptom of climate change'

25 January 2022 10:50 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Peter Johnston of UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results!

24 January 2022 7:42 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Audi installs ultra-fast, publicly accessible charging stations across SA

26 January 2022 2:05 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Afrikaans is not compulsory as additional language – you can’t force learners'

26 January 2022 12:27 PM

Africa Melane interviews South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) General Secretary Mugwena Maluleke.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kids must move! It’s vital for learning – occupational therapist

26 January 2022 9:05 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews René Lynch-Clifford, an occupational therapist who works with children with special developmental needs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mini salt gun to kill flies selling fast: 'A quite satisfying experience!'

25 January 2022 4:32 PM

John Maytham interviews Philip de Wet of Business Insider South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Carnival is back! Here are the changes for 2022

25 January 2022 2:11 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to Brad Baard, creative director of the Cape Town Carnival to find out more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[OPINION] A thorny issue - It’s time to get on our knees

25 January 2022 12:19 PM

CapeTalk breakfast producer weighs in on the notorious devils' Thorn that is so prevalent in the Cape - and how to get rid of it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Two new V&A Waterfront restaurants a cut above the rest, says La Colombe boss

25 January 2022 9:52 AM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Scot Kirton, the chef proprietor of the La Colombe Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results!

24 January 2022 7:42 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Online school hosts free virtual series to inspire kids about future careers

24 January 2022 2:46 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Mark Anderson, the principal of the Koa Academy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dining out in Khayelitsha - 'it's fast becoming a place to watch'

24 January 2022 2:21 PM

Eat Out and Food 24 Head of Content Tessa Purdon chats to Pippa Hudson about the latest foody news.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Heads must roll over R42m irregular spending on CT homeless camp, says Herron

Politics Local

'Ramaphosa ordering SIU probe into Telkom tied to his bid for re-election'

Business Politics Opinion

Epic fuel price hikes coming in February – oil near 7-year highs

Business

EWN Highlights

Mozambican officials swept away in storm-swollen river

26 January 2022 8:40 PM

Cele: KZN SAPS making progress in finding suspects behind multiple murders

26 January 2022 7:26 PM

Prince Buthelezi in high spirits after hospital admission: family spokesperson

26 January 2022 6:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA