Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station
What demands can you make of a service station when your car suffers damage after being filled with the wrong fuel?
Consumer journo Wendy Knowler investigates after hearing one consumer's scary story.
After the tank had been filled at a service station, Marvin's car started jerking and smoking and then stalled.
The Capetonian's receipt showed he'd been charged for unleaded fuel, but in fact his almost-empty tank had been filled with diesel instead of petrol.
To cut a long story short, the owner of the service station agreed to pay for the repair but insisted that the 2015 VW Polo auto (i.e. out of warranty) be repaired by his mechanic, as taking it to a VW dealership would be too expensive.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Clearly the service station owner was referring to Right to Repair, which is not a law but a set of non-binding guidelines issued by the Competition Commission, says Knowler.
The guidelines came into effect last July.
Marvin's story had a happy ending when the garage owner eventually agreed to repairs at a franchised VW dealership, because his mechanic was too busy.
As “misfuelling” is not rare, Knowler followed up with Mark Dommisse, chairperson of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association (Nada).
The service station owner may insist on the mechanic or workshop of their choice repairing the vehicle, but the car owner should insist that it’s ideally an RMI-approved [Retail Motor Industry Organisation] workshop and someone who knows that specific make of car.Mark Dommisse, Chair - National Automobile Dealers’ Association
Be alert when putting in fuel at a service station and check your slip afterwards, Knowler cautions.
If you do drive off and there is a problem with your car, contact the franchised dealer for advice and alert the filling station.
Also check if your insurance policy includes cover for misfuelling.
For more detail, take a listen:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/bizoon/bizoon1602/bizoon160200048/52676686-d%C3%A9tail-d-une-main-tenant-une-pompe-%C3%A0-carburant-dans-une-station.jpg
More from Business
Stadiums want their fans back: 'We need up to 10k people to break even, not 2k'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Burger, MD of Emirates Airline Park (Ellis Park Stadium).Read More
In ? we trust
For a growing group of people that answer is no-oneRead More
'Ramaphosa ordering SIU probe into Telkom tied to his bid for re-election'
Bruce Whitfield talks to tech expert Duncan McLeod (TechCentral) about his theory for the President's 'surprise' move.Read More
CCMA upholds sacking of unvaccinated worker: 'Employer had no other choice'
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to labour law specialist Puke Maserumule.Read More
Epic fuel price hikes coming in February – oil near 7-year highs
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.Read More
Audi installs ultra-fast, publicly accessible charging stations across SA
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.Read More
Entry-level cars are selling reallly well in South Africa right now
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Motus CEO Osman Arbee.Read More
'Green' miner recycles Namaqualand mining waste to produce A-grade copper
Big Tree Copper plans to list by mid-2022. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Jan Nelson.Read More
NHI: Single fund risky, public-private partnership needed says Discovery Health
CEO Dr Ryan Noach discusses Discovery Health's submission on the National Health Insurance Bill, on The Money Show.Read More
More from Local
Stadiums want their fans back: 'We need up to 10k people to break even, not 2k'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Burger, MD of Emirates Airline Park (Ellis Park Stadium).Read More
Former Fritz intern Zephany Nurse willing to testify if sex case goes to court
John Maytham speaks to WC Premier Alan Winde about the latest in the Albert Fritz sex scandal which has seen him suspended.Read More
Your personal info will be protected during upcoming census, says Stats SA boss
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke.Read More
Think you know your consumer rights? Does this sign comply with the CPA?
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler tackles your consumer questions every Wednesday on Lunch with Pippa HudsonRead More
Schools can only drop no-show learners after 10 days into academic year - WCED
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond.Read More
Premier Winde asks State Attorney to probe into allegations against Fritz
The Premier says an independent probe has been launched into the allegations made against suspended Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.Read More
[LISTEN] Maritime expert shares history of Antipolis and other local shipwrecks
Lester Kiewit is joined by Jaco Boshoff, maritime archaeologist at Iziko Museums to talk about shipwrecks in South Africa.Read More
Heads must roll over R42m irregular spending on CT homeless camp, says Herron
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron.Read More
Young people at increasing risk of gambling addiction? You bet, says expert
Lester Kiewit is joined by clinical psychologist Dr Keitumetse Disemelo to discuss gambling addiction among young people.Read More
More from Opinion
Stadiums want their fans back: 'We need up to 10k people to break even, not 2k'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Burger, MD of Emirates Airline Park (Ellis Park Stadium).Read More
'Ramaphosa ordering SIU probe into Telkom tied to his bid for re-election'
Bruce Whitfield talks to tech expert Duncan McLeod (TechCentral) about his theory for the President's 'surprise' move.Read More
'ANC, unless it does something drastic, will lose to small parties in 2024'
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Piet Croucamp, a lecturer at the Department of Politics at the University of Johannesburg.Read More
Kids must move! It’s vital for learning – occupational therapist
Refilwe Moloto interviews René Lynch-Clifford, an occupational therapist who works with children with special developmental needs.Read More
John Maytham on Woodstock street art: "Explosion of colour, shape and beauty"
Cape Town Tourism invited CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham to do a walking tour of the street art of Woodstock.Read More
'Gross negligence' by SA Civil Aviation Authority caused plane crash - report
John Maytham interviews SA Flyer Magazine Editor Guy Leitch.Read More
Why are South Africa's roads so bad? An engineer explains…
Lester Kiewit interviews engineer Andrew Laatz, Kgodiso Mokonyane (Discovery Insure) and Annelie Retief (Dial Direct Insurance).Read More
[OPINION] A thorny issue - It’s time to get on our knees
CapeTalk breakfast producer weighs in on the notorious devils' Thorn that is so prevalent in the Cape - and how to get rid of it.Read More
Hellish weekend weather 'definitely a symptom of climate change'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Peter Johnston of UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Audi installs ultra-fast, publicly accessible charging stations across SA
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.Read More
'Afrikaans is not compulsory as additional language – you can’t force learners'
Africa Melane interviews South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) General Secretary Mugwena Maluleke.Read More
Kids must move! It’s vital for learning – occupational therapist
Refilwe Moloto interviews René Lynch-Clifford, an occupational therapist who works with children with special developmental needs.Read More
Mini salt gun to kill flies selling fast: 'A quite satisfying experience!'
John Maytham interviews Philip de Wet of Business Insider South Africa.Read More
Cape Town Carnival is back! Here are the changes for 2022
Pippa Hudson chats to Brad Baard, creative director of the Cape Town Carnival to find out more.Read More
[OPINION] A thorny issue - It’s time to get on our knees
CapeTalk breakfast producer weighs in on the notorious devils' Thorn that is so prevalent in the Cape - and how to get rid of it.Read More
Two new V&A Waterfront restaurants a cut above the rest, says La Colombe boss
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Scot Kirton, the chef proprietor of the La Colombe Group.Read More
Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results!
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group.Read More
Online school hosts free virtual series to inspire kids about future careers
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Mark Anderson, the principal of the Koa Academy.Read More