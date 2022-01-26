Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights. 26 January 2022 8:52 PM
Stadiums want their fans back: 'We need up to 10k people to break even, not 2k' Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Burger, MD of Emirates Airline Park (Ellis Park Stadium). 26 January 2022 7:53 PM
Former Fritz intern Zephany Nurse willing to testify if sex case goes to court John Maytham speaks to WC Premier Alan Winde about the latest in the Albert Fritz sex scandal which has seen him suspended. 26 January 2022 5:58 PM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa ordering SIU probe into Telkom tied to his bid for re-election' Bruce Whitfield talks to tech expert Duncan McLeod (TechCentral) about his theory for the President's 'surprise' move. 26 January 2022 6:52 PM
Heads must roll over R42m irregular spending on CT homeless camp, says Herron Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron. 26 January 2022 11:58 AM
[WATCH] BoJo 'ambushed with a cake' on birthday, has Twitter in stitches Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman take a look at stories trending on social media. 26 January 2022 11:50 AM
View all Politics
In ? we trust For a growing group of people that answer is no-one 26 January 2022 7:15 PM
Audi installs ultra-fast, publicly accessible charging stations across SA Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page. 26 January 2022 2:05 PM
Entry-level cars are selling reallly well in South Africa right now The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Motus CEO Osman Arbee. 26 January 2022 11:30 AM
View all Business
'Afrikaans is not compulsory as additional language – you can’t force learners' Africa Melane interviews South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) General Secretary Mugwena Maluleke. 26 January 2022 12:27 PM
Kids must move! It’s vital for learning – occupational therapist Refilwe Moloto interviews René Lynch-Clifford, an occupational therapist who works with children with special developmental needs. 26 January 2022 9:05 AM
Mini salt gun to kill flies selling fast: 'A quite satisfying experience!' John Maytham interviews Philip de Wet of Business Insider South Africa. 25 January 2022 4:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
View all Sport
Bollywood star cleared of obscenity charges 15 years after 'indecent' Gere kiss Shilpa Shetty and fellow actor Richard Gere were initially both charged, but Gere's case was dropped soon after. 26 January 2022 1:12 PM
Cape Town Carnival is back! Here are the changes for 2022 Pippa Hudson chats to Brad Baard, creative director of the Cape Town Carnival to find out more. 25 January 2022 2:11 PM
City officials thrilled by return of spectators to Cape Town Met this weekend The Cape Town Met, previously the Sun Met, will welcome spectators for the first time in two years this weekend. 25 January 2022 12:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Bollywood star cleared of obscenity charges 15 years after 'indecent' Gere kiss Shilpa Shetty and fellow actor Richard Gere were initially both charged, but Gere's case was dropped soon after. 26 January 2022 1:12 PM
[WATCH] BoJo 'ambushed with a cake' on birthday, has Twitter in stitches Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman take a look at stories trending on social media. 26 January 2022 11:50 AM
Man who refuses to get Covid jab denied heart transplant by US doctors A man from Boston in the US has been denied a heart transplant because he's not vaccinated against Covid-19. 26 January 2022 11:00 AM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights. 26 January 2022 8:52 PM
Stadiums want their fans back: 'We need up to 10k people to break even, not 2k' Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Burger, MD of Emirates Airline Park (Ellis Park Stadium). 26 January 2022 7:53 PM
'Ramaphosa ordering SIU probe into Telkom tied to his bid for re-election' Bruce Whitfield talks to tech expert Duncan McLeod (TechCentral) about his theory for the President's 'surprise' move. 26 January 2022 6:52 PM
View all Opinion
'Ramaphosa ordering SIU probe into Telkom tied to his bid for re-election'

26 January 2022 6:52 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
ANC conference
Telkom
Corruption
Special Investigating Unit
The Money Show
SIU report
Bruce Whitfield
Digital Terrestrial Television
Duncan McLeod
President Cyril Ramaphosa
broadband spectrum
COVID-19 procurement contracts
iWayAfrica
Africa Online Mauritius
Multi-Links Telecommunications
digital terrestrial TV migration

Bruce Whitfield talks to tech expert Duncan McLeod (TechCentral) about his theory for the President's 'surprise' move.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered the SIU to investigate allegations of corruption at semi-state owned (40%) Telkom.

These include its dealings in in Nigeria and Mauritius through companies sold off years ago.

Telkom says it is awaiting further clarity on the scope of the investigation.

Telkom disposed of Telkom International & Africa Online Mauritius jointly grouped under iWayAfrica. The US$1 transaction supported the disposal of liabilities amounting to US$8 million.

Telkom statement

The President on Tuesday authorised the public release of the final report of the Special Investigating Unit probe into suspect Covid-19 procurement contracts.

RELATED: 8 key points from the SIU's final report on government's dodgy Covid-19 tenders

In an article published on TechCentral, editor Duncan McLeod argues that the President’s decision to seek an SIU probe at Telkom is politically motivated.

"Ramaphosa's surprise instruction... to probe Telkom is likely much more about him winning re-election at the big ANC conference in December than a sudden desire to unearth old dirt at the telecommunications group" he writes.

President Cyril Ramaphosa accepted part one of the state capture report on 4 January 2022. Picture: GCIS.

Bruce Whitfield interviews the founder and editor of TechCentral on The Money Show.

He notes that Ramaphosa has made digital terrestrial television migration and the allocation of radio frequency spectrum to telecoms operators signature policies of his administration.

However, if the President can't deliver these before the ANC national elective conference in December, he faces a potential political backlash from his enemies in the radical economic transformation (RET) faction McLeod says.

I think this came as a surprise to everybody because these matters occurred a very long time ago, going back about 16 years all the way to mid-2006.

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

You'll remember the headlines around companies with names like Multi-Links in Nigeria, where Telkom had a disastrous investment. They invested billions in a company that had the wrong technology at the wrong time... the management of the company was also a disaster...

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

Multi-Links ended up costing Telkom more than an estimated R10 billion before they eventually ran out of Nigeria with their tail between their legs.

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

There was also a lot of talk about corruption and dirty dealings around that deal, as well as other investments that the company made in Africa.

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

The board of Telkom is now strong and protects executive management from political interference, says McLeod.

So why does President Ramaphosa want to dig up this particular issue when there are so many other more pressing and pertinent issues right now? asks Whitfield.

RELATED: Another bump in the road: Why Telkom has objected to spectrum auction

Mcleod says while it is speculation that informs his argument of political reasons, it is informed speculation.

He explains why it's all to do with the allocation of radio frequency spectrum and the digital migration project, which has involved Telkom in two law suits.

These are signature projects for both Ramaphosa and the Communications Minister and they're pushing for digital migration and the spectrum allocation to happen this year. The problem is that Telkom and e.tv have put a spoke in the wheel...

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

With the ANC elective conference happening in December, I think President Ramaphosa's critics in the ruling ANC and the so-called RET faction will use this as a big stick to beat him over the head with as he seeks re-election.

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

My interpretation from what we're seeing here is that he is using the SIU to put pressure on Telkom to back down over this litigation.

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

Listen to the full conversation below:




