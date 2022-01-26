Your personal info will be protected during upcoming census, says Stats SA boss
- Stats SA says personal info will be treated with confidentiality during the upcoming census
- You can register online on getcounted.statssa.gov.za for digital data collection
Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke has assured the population that the personal information collected during the upcoming 2022 national census will be protected.
Maluleke says Statistics South Africa has consulted the Information Regulator to ensure that the census process is in line with the Protection of Personal Information Act, often called the POPI Act or POPIA.
The next population and housing census, Census 2022, is scheduled to start from 3 February to March 2022.
Stats SA officials will conduct telephonic interviews as well personal interviews where field workers capture information by visiting people door-to-door.
Stats SA will also be relying on online data collection for the first time in its history.
Maluleke has, however, raised concerns about the slow uptake of online registrations.
He's encouraged people with digital access living in urban centres and gated communities to register online on getcounted.statssa.gov.za.
He says Stats SA will be ramping its communications about the option to be counted digitally as the census period draws closer.
We have foreseen such a potential of concern from members of the public... We ourselves as StatsSA, even before the POPIA came into being, have been protecting not only personal information but the information entities like businesses that we deal with.Risenga Maluleke, Statistician-general - Statistics South Africa
What we have done with the Information Regulator in place and the POPIA kicking in, we consulted with the Information Regulator and they indicated to us that we are complying with the processing of personal information and as such, there is not an issue.Risenga Maluleke, Statistician-general - Statistics South Africa
Registration is still rather low... we would want to minimise contact and encourage as many people as possible to register.Risenga Maluleke, Statistician-general - Statistics South Africa
