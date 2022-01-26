Former Fritz intern Zephany Nurse willing to testify if sex case goes to court





- Zephany Nurse, known as Miche Solomon interned in Albert Fritz' office during the kidnapping trial of Lavona Solomon

- Posting on Facebook, Solomon says she would be prepared to testify if legal action were taken against the suspended minister

Miché Solomon. Picture: NB Publishers

Zephany Nurse, the woman stolen as a baby from Groote Schuur hospital, has said she would be willing to testify if allegations made against Albert Fritz were to go to court.

Nurse, who goes by the name Miche Solomon, interned in Fritz's office during the high-profile kidnapping trial of Lavona Solomon, the woman convicted of snatching her in 1997.

In her 2019 memoir 'Zephany', Solomon detailed his support for her at the time.

Fritz is currently suspended from his role as Community Safety MEC and stepped down as provincial leader of the Democratic Alliance in light of a sex scandal made public over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has told Cape Talk that there is a 'range of allegations' facing Mr Fritz.

Earlier he had said that due to the serious nature of the claims, an independent legal expert with relevant experience was best placed to investigate the allegations to determine their veracity.

Advocate Jennifer Williams has now been appointed to the state attorney's office in that capacity.

It has to be independent, I really don't want people to be able to pick holes in this thing. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

DA chairperson Jaco Londt said on Tuesday the party was made aware of the allegations on Sunday, however, a News24 report claims senior members of the provincial government and the DA were aware of the claims in August.

