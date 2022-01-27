SA home snack buying spiked 43% since WFH and lockdown





SA is snacking more than ever since lockdown and the shift to working from home according to Ipsos research

Trendspotter Brett Rogers suggests this is therefore an exciting time for food manufacturers as people's eating patterns change

Have you found that your eating times have changed due to factors such as remote working?

Do you still have a main meal or is your day peppered with trips to the kitchen for snacks?

And if you are snacking, are you choosing healthier options?

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Brett Rogers of Have You heard about the way in which we've changed the way we eat during lockdown.

Rogers says working from home may have meant many people were closer to the kitchen and the fridge than when they worked in the office and this may be behind the increase in home snacking.

He says according to Ipsos, there was a 43% increase in the sale of snacks in 2021 compared to 2020.

There has been a 43% increase in snack products in South Africa compared to 2021 which is just incredible. Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - HaveYouHeard

And most of those are breakfast foods which mean people are not having a regular breakfast but are snacking Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - HaveYouHeard

It is such an exciting time for the food industry. Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - HaveYouHeard