SA home snack buying spiked 43% since WFH and lockdown
- SA is snacking more than ever since lockdown and the shift to working from home according to Ipsos research
- Trendspotter Brett Rogers suggests this is therefore an exciting time for food manufacturers as people's eating patterns change
Have you found that your eating times have changed due to factors such as remote working?
Do you still have a main meal or is your day peppered with trips to the kitchen for snacks?
And if you are snacking, are you choosing healthier options?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Brett Rogers of Have You heard about the way in which we've changed the way we eat during lockdown.
Rogers says working from home may have meant many people were closer to the kitchen and the fridge than when they worked in the office and this may be behind the increase in home snacking.
He says according to Ipsos, there was a 43% increase in the sale of snacks in 2021 compared to 2020.
There has been a 43% increase in snack products in South Africa compared to 2021 which is just incredible.Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - HaveYouHeard
And most of those are breakfast foods which mean people are not having a regular breakfast but are snackingBrett Rogers, Culture Lead - HaveYouHeard
It is such an exciting time for the food industry.Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - HaveYouHeard
There are all sorts of eating rhythms now that people are choosing...and it is a whole new opportunity....with people fasting, eating through the day.Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - HaveYouHeard
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_112064133_mindless-snacking-overeating-laziness-homebody.html
More from Lifestyle
Companies may now legally fire employees for refusing vaccination
Lester Kiewit interviews Jonathan Goldberg, joint-CEO of Global Business Solutions.Read More
Funnyman Donovan Goliath spins his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Chock-a-block Animal Welfare SA hospital in Philippi urgently needs newspapers
Animal Welfare Society of SA says is full to the brim with injured animals and they desperately need your help.Read More
Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station
Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights.Read More
Audi installs ultra-fast, publicly accessible charging stations across SA
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.Read More
'Afrikaans is not compulsory as additional language – you can’t force learners'
Africa Melane interviews South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) General Secretary Mugwena Maluleke.Read More
Kids must move! It’s vital for learning – occupational therapist
Refilwe Moloto interviews René Lynch-Clifford, an occupational therapist who works with children with special developmental needs.Read More
Mini salt gun to kill flies selling fast: 'A quite satisfying experience!'
John Maytham interviews Philip de Wet of Business Insider South Africa.Read More
Cape Town Carnival is back! Here are the changes for 2022
Pippa Hudson chats to Brad Baard, creative director of the Cape Town Carnival to find out more.Read More