62% of PPE contracts investigated so far found to be irregular - SIU Report

Streaming issues? Report here
051021-capetalk-themiddayreport-withmandy-thumbnail-490x490jpg 051021-capetalk-themiddayreport-withmandy-thumbnail-490x490jpg
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Padperch
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jenny Webster
Today at 14:40
SPCA hosts Tats 4 Tails
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Brandon Leigh
Today at 14:50
Music with the Pedestrians
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bradley Prince
Today at 15:20
Basic Income Grant
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance
Today at 15:35
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Tourists in Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gillian Saunders - Tourism consultant and former adviser to the tourism minister Derek Hanekom at ...
Today at 16:05
The next attempt to get committee chairs elected
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
Beyond its exceptional beauty, Kruger National Park is on the ropes and hurting
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Don Pinnock
Today at 17:05
DA calls on Energy Department to explore the rationalisation of the fuel tax system
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Mileham - Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy at DA
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Funnyman Donovan Goliath spins his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 27 January 2022 11:03 AM
Chock-a-block Animal Welfare SA hospital in Philippi urgently needs newspapers Animal Welfare Society of SA says is full to the brim with injured animals and they desperately need your help. 27 January 2022 10:27 AM
Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights. 26 January 2022 8:52 PM
View all Local
62% of PPE contracts investigated so far found to be irregular - SIU Report Refilwe Moloto speaks to OUTA Rudi Heyneke about the investigation and findings 18-month long investigation into PPE procurement.... 27 January 2022 8:43 AM
'Ramaphosa ordering SIU probe into Telkom tied to his bid for re-election' Bruce Whitfield talks to tech expert Duncan McLeod (TechCentral) about his theory for the President's 'surprise' move. 26 January 2022 6:52 PM
Heads must roll over R42m irregular spending on CT homeless camp, says Herron Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron. 26 January 2022 11:58 AM
View all Politics
Companies may now legally fire employees for refusing vaccination Lester Kiewit interviews Jonathan Goldberg, joint-CEO of Global Business Solutions. 27 January 2022 12:27 PM
Americans take over from Brits and Germans as South Africa’s top tourist source Refilwe Moloto interviews Acting US Consul General in Cape Town Will Stevens. 27 January 2022 9:11 AM
Stadiums want their fans back: 'We need up to 10k people to break even, not 2k' Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Burger, MD of Emirates Airline Park (Ellis Park Stadium). 26 January 2022 7:53 PM
View all Business
SA home snack buying spiked 43% since WFH and lockdown Refilwe Moloto speaks to Brett Rogers of Have You Heard about the way in which our eating habits have changed during lockdown.  27 January 2022 7:16 AM
Audi installs ultra-fast, publicly accessible charging stations across SA Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page. 26 January 2022 2:05 PM
'Afrikaans is not compulsory as additional language – you can’t force learners' Africa Melane interviews South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) General Secretary Mugwena Maluleke. 26 January 2022 12:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
View all Sport
Funnyman Donovan Goliath spins his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 27 January 2022 11:03 AM
Bollywood star cleared of obscenity charges 15 years after 'indecent' Gere kiss Shilpa Shetty and fellow actor Richard Gere were initially both charged, but Gere's case was dropped soon after. 26 January 2022 1:12 PM
Cape Town Carnival is back! Here are the changes for 2022 Pippa Hudson chats to Brad Baard, creative director of the Cape Town Carnival to find out more. 25 January 2022 2:11 PM
View all Entertainment
Bollywood star cleared of obscenity charges 15 years after 'indecent' Gere kiss Shilpa Shetty and fellow actor Richard Gere were initially both charged, but Gere's case was dropped soon after. 26 January 2022 1:12 PM
[WATCH] BoJo 'ambushed with a cake' on birthday, has Twitter in stitches Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman take a look at stories trending on social media. 26 January 2022 11:50 AM
Man who refuses to get Covid jab denied heart transplant by US doctors A man from Boston in the US has been denied a heart transplant because he's not vaccinated against Covid-19. 26 January 2022 11:00 AM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
'Private schools should probably not exist' Lester Kiewit interviews William Shoki of Africa Is a Country. 27 January 2022 11:10 AM
Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights. 26 January 2022 8:52 PM
Stadiums want their fans back: 'We need up to 10k people to break even, not 2k' Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Burger, MD of Emirates Airline Park (Ellis Park Stadium). 26 January 2022 7:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

62% of PPE contracts investigated so far found to be irregular - SIU Report

27 January 2022 8:43 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
SIU report

Refilwe Moloto speaks to OUTA Rudi Heyneke about the investigation and findings 18-month long investigation into PPE procurement.
  • These findings are only about a 9.4% of the Covid contracts that were investigated says OUTA
© maridav/123rf.com

A host of MECs, mayors, captains, colonels CFO's, directors, and heads of departments have been implicated in the investigation and findings of an 18-month long investigation into PPE procurement.

A total of 224 government officials have been referred for disciplinary action, 386 people will face the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and 330 companies are under recommendation for blacklisting. The report stems from the investigation of 5,467 contracts awarded to 3,066 service providers. Of these, 62% were found to be irregular.

The contracts investigated involved R14.3-billion and made up about 9.4% of the total amount of R152-billion that the state spent on Covid-19 expenditure between April 2020 and September 2020.

The 737-page SIU COVID-19 procurement report has painted a grim picture of South African government corruption. Refilwe Moloto speaks to OUTA State Capture Projects Manager, Rudi Heyneke.

To add to the grim picture, these findings are only about a 9.4% of the Covid contracts that were investigated. The total amount of contracts that were signed by the government was R152 billion and the SIU only could manage to investigate around R14 billion.

Rudi Heyneke, State Capture Projects Manager - OUTA

He says there will therefore likely be far more will be exposed regarding PPE contracts as more are investigated.




27 January 2022 8:43 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
SIU report

More from Politics

'Ramaphosa ordering SIU probe into Telkom tied to his bid for re-election'

26 January 2022 6:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to tech expert Duncan McLeod (TechCentral) about his theory for the President's 'surprise' move.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heads must roll over R42m irregular spending on CT homeless camp, says Herron

26 January 2022 11:58 AM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] BoJo 'ambushed with a cake' on birthday, has Twitter in stitches

26 January 2022 11:50 AM

Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman take a look at stories trending on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC, unless it does something drastic, will lose to small parties in 2024'

26 January 2022 10:29 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Piet Croucamp, a lecturer at the Department of Politics at the University of Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NHI: Single fund risky, public-private partnership needed says Discovery Health

25 January 2022 8:03 PM

CEO Dr Ryan Noach discusses Discovery Health's submission on the National Health Insurance Bill, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

8 key points from the SIU's final report on government's dodgy Covid-19 tenders

25 January 2022 2:14 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Govt officials suspended for allegedly procuring, grooming young women for Fritz

25 January 2022 1:32 PM

News24 reporter Jason Felix describes the allegations against W Cape gove's Albert fritz and staff to Mandy Wiener

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'IFP's proposed bill blocking migrant workers from jobs could fuel xenophobia'

25 January 2022 11:32 AM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to James Chapman from the Scalabrini Institute for Human Mobility in Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Claims WC govt and DA knew about Fritz sex allegations as early as last year

25 January 2022 10:37 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to DA chairperson Jaco Londt about the sex allegations being leveled at former WC DA leader Albert Fritz

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here's how Liesbeek River floodplain will impact Amazon HQ development

25 January 2022 10:36 AM

Dr Kevin Winter of the Future Water Institute at UCT speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the controversial Amazon HQ development.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Activist who warned against homeless camp wants officials to answer for spending

Companies may now legally fire employees for refusing vaccination

Business Lifestyle

'Private schools should probably not exist'

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Memorial service for actor Patrick Shai

27 January 2022 11:28 AM

ActionSA's Mashaba ready to bow out as CoJ councillor?

27 January 2022 11:12 AM

Eskom says City of Tshwane owes it R635 million

27 January 2022 11:07 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA