Americans take over from Brits and Germans as South Africa’s top tourist source
South Africa received more overseas tourists from the US last year than from any other country.
By December 2021, just under 72 000 Americans visited South Africa.
The United Kingdom is typically South Africa's top source of overseas tourists followed by Germany.
Before the pandemic, visitors from the entire North America made up only about 17% of overseas tourists to South Africa while about 60% came from Europe.
The number of tourists to South Africa plummeted by almost 80% in 2020.
Between January 2021 and November 2021, less than 330 000 tourists visited South Africa, according to Stats SA.
Before Covid-19, about 2.4 million tourists arrived during the corresponding period.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Acting US Consul General in Cape Town Will Stevens (scroll up to listen).
There were 250 000 American visitors to the Cape in 2019. Now it’s 70 000…Will Stevens, Acting US Consul General
American tourists stay longer and spend more when they’re here visiting the Cape… I’m very bullish that 2022 and 2023 are going to be great for the tourism sector…Will Stevens, Acting US Consul General
The US has not had these quarantine restrictions… We’re back up and running with visa operations… If you had a visa within the last four years, you can mail in your application…Will Stevens, Acting US Consul General
South Africa sends the second-most temporary agricultural workers to the United States…. We had 68 000 South Africans last year… It’s that season right now… We need to see more diversity in the programme… You have a great agricultural sector; it’s world-class! …Will Stevens, Acting US Consul General
