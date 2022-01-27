'I'm more at peace with death since my mum and I made each other’s caskets'
- British journalist Laura Dodsworth says she'll always treasure the experience she shared with her mother, Catherine, of making each other’s funeral caskets
- Dodsworth says weaving her mom's willow coffin brought her closer to the reality of her own mortality
British journalist Laura Dodsworth and her mother, Catherine, decided to make each other’s coffins as a way to embrace the idea of death.
The author and photographer says she invited her mom to join her on a coffin-making workshop while researching for a new book concept.
Dodsworth says her mom suggested that they make each other's coffins, which turned out to be a very meditative experience.
"It's an experience with my mom that I'm always going to treasure", she tells CapeTalk.
The pair spent four days intricately weaving their willow coffins side-by-side, confronting the reality of their own mortality.
Dodsworth says her mother has terminal and progressive lung cancer and is at peace with the idea of death.
The journalist says she's also felt more at peace with death since completing the project.
She keeps her coffin standing upright in the corner of her office "like a sarcophagus in a British museum" as a reminder that death is coming to us all.
Dodsworth believes that the world would be a better place if we released the fear of dying. "It is ultimately what will happen, we'll all die."
I think it would be better for all of us if individually and for our society if we got to grips with the fact that death is part of lifeLaura Dodsworth, journalist, photographer and author
I think it's an interesting thing to do with a loved one because it's a sort of a meditation on your own death but also each other. My mom is interested in death too.Laura Dodsworth, journalist, photographer and author
I wanted to write a book about death... but it struck me that it would be good to do something experiential, something that takes me close up to death before the actual great moment arrives.Laura Dodsworth, journalist, photographer and author
Stepping into my coffin and lying in it was a very odd, sobering moment and also very uncomfortable but it does really bring home the idea of death. I think I've actually felt more at peace with death since I did this.Laura Dodsworth, journalist, photographer and author
This was a lot more fun than it sounds. We cackled and had the greatest fun doing this. Blood, blisters, difficulty, and sore muscles aside, it was a lot of fun. We discussed things like the outfits we'd wear in our coffins.Laura Dodsworth, journalist, photographer and author
"Why my mum and I made each other’s coffins"— Laura Dodsworth (@BareReality) August 22, 2021
I wrote about a life-affirming experience with my mum, for @thesundaytimes @TheSTMagazine #death #coffins #naturialburial #howtohaveagooddeathhttps://t.co/SpGVxInWIF
Source : https://twitter.com/BareReality/header_photo
