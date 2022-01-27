Chock-a-block Animal Welfare SA hospital in Philippi urgently needs newspapers
- Animal Welfare Society SA based in Philippi desperately needs donations of old newspapers that are used to line the cages of their furry patients
- Please drop off newspapers at their clinic or at other sites listed below
- Blankets are also needed and any donations most welcome
Jaques Le Roux of Animal Welfare Society of SA in Philippi says the hospital is chock a block full. They desperately need newspapers to line the cages as well as blankets for the animal patients.
But newspapers are the top priority he says.
They would so appreciate Capetonians dropping off newspapers at their Phillipi facility, alternatively at Forest Driver Vet Clinic in Pinelands and the Heart Nursery in Ottery.
He says many animals recently have been hit by cars, are suffering from tick bite fever, and poisoning.
Click on Animal Welfare Society of SA for more info about the work they do and find out how you can donate to this wonderful cause.
More from Local
Funnyman Donovan Goliath spins his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
'I'm more at peace with death since my mum and I made each other’s caskets'
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to British journalist Laura Dodsworth.Read More
Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station
Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights.Read More
Stadiums want their fans back: 'We need up to 10k people to break even, not 2k'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Burger, MD of Emirates Airline Park (Ellis Park Stadium).Read More
Former Fritz intern Zephany Nurse willing to testify if sex case goes to court
John Maytham speaks to WC Premier Alan Winde about the latest in the Albert Fritz sex scandal which has seen him suspended.Read More
Your personal info will be protected during upcoming census, says Stats SA boss
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke.Read More
Think you know your consumer rights? Does this sign comply with the CPA?
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler tackles your consumer questions every Wednesday on Lunch with Pippa HudsonRead More
Schools can only drop no-show learners after 10 days into academic year - WCED
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond.Read More
Premier Winde asks State Attorney to probe into allegations against Fritz
The Premier says an independent probe has been launched into the allegations made against suspended Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Companies may now legally fire employees for refusing vaccination
Lester Kiewit interviews Jonathan Goldberg, joint-CEO of Global Business Solutions.Read More
Funnyman Donovan Goliath spins his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
SA home snack buying spiked 43% since WFH and lockdown
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Brett Rogers of Have You Heard about the way in which our eating habits have changed during lockdown.Read More
Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station
Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights.Read More
Audi installs ultra-fast, publicly accessible charging stations across SA
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.Read More
'Afrikaans is not compulsory as additional language – you can’t force learners'
Africa Melane interviews South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) General Secretary Mugwena Maluleke.Read More
Kids must move! It’s vital for learning – occupational therapist
Refilwe Moloto interviews René Lynch-Clifford, an occupational therapist who works with children with special developmental needs.Read More
Mini salt gun to kill flies selling fast: 'A quite satisfying experience!'
John Maytham interviews Philip de Wet of Business Insider South Africa.Read More
Cape Town Carnival is back! Here are the changes for 2022
Pippa Hudson chats to Brad Baard, creative director of the Cape Town Carnival to find out more.Read More