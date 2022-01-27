Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Home
Features
News
Chock-a-block Animal Welfare SA hospital in Philippi urgently needs newspapers

27 January 2022 10:27 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
animal rescue
Animal Welfare SA

Animal Welfare Society of SA says is full to the brim with injured animals and they desperately need your help.
  • Animal Welfare Society SA based in Philippi desperately needs donations of old newspapers that are used to line the cages of their furry patients
  • Please drop off newspapers at their clinic or at other sites listed below
  • Blankets are also needed and any donations most welcome

Jaques Le Roux of Animal Welfare Society of SA in Philippi says the hospital is chock a block full. They desperately need newspapers to line the cages as well as blankets for the animal patients.

But newspapers are the top priority he says.

They would so appreciate Capetonians dropping off newspapers at their Phillipi facility, alternatively at Forest Driver Vet Clinic in Pinelands and the Heart Nursery in Ottery.

He says many animals recently have been hit by cars, are suffering from tick bite fever, and poisoning.

Click on Animal Welfare Society of SA for more info about the work they do and find out how you can donate to this wonderful cause.




