'Private schools should probably not exist'
“The ideal South African is not the citizen but the consumer, and this is impressed upon children immediately when some are sent to private schools,” writes William Shoki of Africa Is a Country.
Private schools should probably not exist, argues Shoki.
The case against private schools is not so much about fixing the dysfunctional education system but more about asking what an education system is fundamentally for.
Education must not be thought of as a commodity but a public good, he says.
RELATED: What is learning for? - Africa Is a Country
Shoki says it’s rational for parents to place their children in private schools if they can.
The issue is not with their individual strategies for advancement but with structural impediments to the functioning of the education system.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Shoki (scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion).
