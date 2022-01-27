Companies may now legally fire employees for refusing vaccination
-
Companies may mandate vaccination for their staff if they follow due process
-
Companies are compelled by law to ensure a safe working environment – it may dismiss workers who refuse vaccination in terms of its policy, after following the right procedures
-
The government is likely to start mandating vaccination in certain settings
The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) this past week put to bed one of the ongoing debates surrounding compulsory vaccinations in the workplace.
Companies now have guidance – they may fire employees who refuse Covid-19 vaccinations.
The ruling comes after an employee took her former employer to the CCMA after being dismissed for incapacity after she refused vaccination.
The CCMA ruled in favour of the employer.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Jonathan Goldberg, joint-CEO of Global Business Solutions.
Goldberg gave an overview of this case and the importance thereof (scroll up to listen).
Companies… can produce compulsory vaccination policies… but there’s a process… You have obligations in terms of the Occupational Health and Safety Act to protect all employees…Jonathan Goldberg, joint-CEO - Global Business Solutions
The government is going to have to… start ramping up… compulsory vaccinations… I’m expecting it to happen…Jonathan Goldberg, joint-CEO - Global Business Solutions
The law allows you to put in a compulsory vaccination policy… The employer has a legal obligation to ensure the workplace is a safe environment… There could be a dismissal after a thorough process…Jonathan Goldberg, joint-CEO - Global Business Solutions
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_60626072_business-man-pointing-the-text-you-re-fired-.html?vti=mzalg1v6qomi8kjs0r-1-9
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
End the National State of Disaster, NOW! – health experts
John Maytham interviews Shabir Madhi, Wits University professor of vaccinology.Read More
Why Omicron causes fewer deaths and less severe disease – study
Amy MacIver interviews Mary-Ann Davies of the Centre for Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Research (UCT).Read More
Drop rotational school attendance now! – open letter to Basic Education Minister
John Maytham interviews Somila Mjekula of The Learning Trust.Read More
Omicron washes over Germany, far exceeding anything from previous Covid-19 waves
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Dulaney.Read More
Half of Europe’s 750 million people will have had Omicron by March – WHO
John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Omicron: Not the end, but the beginning of the end of Covid-19 pandemic - expert
John Maytham speaks to vaccinologist Prof.Shabir Madhi about government's change of tack when it comes to tackling Covid.Read More
Omicron takes over in Germany – new cases soar
Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Clifford Coonan.Read More
Omicron-swamped France ends South Africa travel ban
The variant is running amok in France.Read More
Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday
John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator.Read More