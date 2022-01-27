Companies may now legally fire employees for refusing vaccination





Companies may mandate vaccination for their staff if they follow due process

Companies are compelled by law to ensure a safe working environment – it may dismiss workers who refuse vaccination in terms of its policy, after following the right procedures

The government is likely to start mandating vaccination in certain settings

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) this past week put to bed one of the ongoing debates surrounding compulsory vaccinations in the workplace.

Companies now have guidance – they may fire employees who refuse Covid-19 vaccinations.

It's fair to fire an employee who refuses vaccination, ruled the CCMA.

The ruling comes after an employee took her former employer to the CCMA after being dismissed for incapacity after she refused vaccination.

The CCMA ruled in favour of the employer.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Jonathan Goldberg, joint-CEO of Global Business Solutions.

Goldberg gave an overview of this case and the importance thereof (scroll up to listen).

Companies… can produce compulsory vaccination policies… but there’s a process… You have obligations in terms of the Occupational Health and Safety Act to protect all employees… Jonathan Goldberg, joint-CEO - Global Business Solutions

The government is going to have to… start ramping up… compulsory vaccinations… I’m expecting it to happen… Jonathan Goldberg, joint-CEO - Global Business Solutions