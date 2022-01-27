Funnyman Donovan Goliath spins his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk
The South African comedian is best known for brining together reality and storytelling and this coming Sunday you can catch him on CapeTalk playing his favourite retro tunes from the 1980s and 90s.
Donovan was part of launching Africa’s first premium comedy club, The Goliath Comedy Club in April 2016 and has enjoyed a varied and successful career from stand-up, performing at international comedy festivals, and TV presenting.
More from An Hour With Your Favourite Capetonians... Only on CapeTalk
Actor Brighton Ngoma shares his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk
Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s.Read More
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist
Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s.Read More
TV host and actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo spins hits for you on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks
The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday.Read More
'Reyka' star Kim Engelbrecht on CapeTalk spinning 80s and 90s hits this Sunday
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Renowned actor Clint Brink takes to CapeTalk to share his 80s and 90s playlist
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Ashes to Ashes star Chumani Pan takes to airwaves with his 80s and 90s playlist
Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Suzelle DIY takes over the CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist
Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman swaps his flippers for a mic on CapeTalk
Tune in for #AnHourWith our South African swimming champ on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.Read More