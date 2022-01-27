Activist who warned against homeless camp wants officials to answer for spending





An activist who warned against the Strandfontein homeless camp says municipal officials must be taken to task for signing off on the project

The SIU released a report this week which found that R42 million in irregular spending was blown on hiring tents for the controversial temporary shelter

Hundreds of homeless people were moved to the Strandfontein sports grounds shortly after the Covid-19 lockdown began in March 2020

At the time, a number of activists and human rights monitors raised several concerns about the campsite

The Strandfontein site, in Cape Town, which is housing homeless people during the COVID-19 lockdown. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.

Social development activist Lorenzo Davids says the City of Cape Town officials who signed off on the Strandfontein homeless camp must be held accountable in light of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)'s findings.

The SIU has found that the City of Cape Town spent R42 million irregularly to rent marquees for the Strandfontein site for just six weeks.

In a report released on Tuesday, the unit says it's considering the possibility of legal action to recover the millions spent on the tents.

I think the City and the mayor must take responsibility for this report, firstly, and secondly, they must very carefully sit down and say who signed off what... We must be specific and say to the public who authorised this... Those are the individuals whose heads must roll. Lorenzo Davids, CEO - The Development Impact Fund

Davids, who's the former CEO of the Community Chest Western Cape, had previously tried to warn the City against going ahead with the Strandfontein camp in March 2020.

When the controversial camp was erected, the City prevented human rights monitors from accessing the premises after they raised concerns about the living conditions at the site.

"We were brushed off and in fact, we were barred from Strandfontein", Davids tells CapeTalk.

He says the SIU ruling is a "sad vindication" for him and other activists who tried to propose alternative solutions to the City.

In May 2020, the City announced the closure of the site just six weeks after it opened at a total cost of R53 million.

I think that the mayco members and the executive directors who signed off on this are the people that should be held responsible. Lorenzo Davids, CEO - The Development Impact Fund

The City continues and the province... to practice engagement on homelessness without the necessary expertise. That's the crux of the problem. Lorenzo Davids, CEO - The Development Impact Fund