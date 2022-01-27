Ipid opens case against Police Commissioner Sitole over Kinnear murder probe





Police watchdog Ipid has confirmed that it's opened a case against National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole

Sitole is accused of failing to cooperate with the investigation into the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear

Last year, Sitole was served with a suspension notice by President Cyril Ramaphosa

A board of inquiry was set up to probe the top cop's alleged misconduct and fitness to hold office

Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole addresses the media at a briefing in Cape Town. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has confirmed that it has opened a criminal case against National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole.

According to Eyewitness News, Sitole is facing charges for failing to cooperate with the investigation into the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear.

Kinnear was gunned down in September 2020 outside his Bishop Lavis home in Cape Town.

RELATED: Presidency confirms Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole handed suspension notice

Ipid has written a letter to Police Minister Bheki Cele informing him of Sitole's refusal to cooperate in the murder probe.

Eyewitness News has seen a letter signed by Ipid head Jennifer Ntlatseng dated 26 January.

Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa says the police watchdog will not divulge any more details at this stage due to the fact that the letter was leaked by "an unknown source" to the media.

We can confirm that indeed a case is opened. We did open a case against Mr. Khehla Sitole and we confirm that indeed we wrote the letter to the Minister regarding these issues but we cannot go into the details. Grace Langa, Spokesperson - Independent Police Investigative Directorate

We can only confirm that we have written an info note regarding this matter which is related to the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sitole but unfortunately, we do not want to go into the content, we do not want to discuss the case because of the manner in which this information reached the media. Grace Langa, Spokesperson - Independent Police Investigative Directorate

RELATED: Top cop Khehla Sitole may lose his job after inquiry into fitness to hold office

Langa says Sitole's case will be investigated and he will be contacted for a statement before the matter is handed over to the NPA for a decision on whether or not to prosecute.

She remains tight-lipped on the nature of the charges Sitole is potentially facing.

Let us issue our statement and we will be able to engage when we are confident that this is what comes from us. Grace Langa, Spokesperson - Independent Police Investigative Directorate

In October last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his intention to suspend Sitole after appointing a board of inquiry to look into Sitole's misconduct and fitness to hold office.

Ramaphosa has still not made an announcement about whether Sitole will be suspended, three months after serving him with a notice.

Meanwhile, Sitole, Cele, and other senior police officials are out at the SAPS Academy in Tshwane on Thursday where commemorations are underway to mark National Police Day.

#sapsHQ SAPS National Police Commissioner, General Khehla Sitole acknowledges those present in the celebration of the #NationalPoliceDay under the theme "Celebrating the Role of #WomenInPolicing". ML pic.twitter.com/mDpIDiimjd — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) January 27, 2022