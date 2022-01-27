Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
NICD: South Africans need not panic about new Omicron sub-variant

27 January 2022 1:18 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
nicd
COVID-19
National Institute for Communicable Diseases NICD
COVID-19 new variant

Principal medical scientist at the National Institute of Communicable Diseases Dr Jinal Bhiman speaks to Mandy Wiener.
  • NICD notes this is a sub-variant of the Omicron variant called BA.2 sublineage
  • NICD's Dr Bhiman says it is very similar to the original Omicron variant and is no cause for concern
© mra7med/123rf.com

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases held a press conference webinar on Wednesday in which it decoded the science around vaccine efficacy and the immune response to Omicron. The NICD noted that the Omicron sub-variant BA.2 that has been widely detected in Denmark, is not a cause for concern.

What happened was when Omicron emerged, and when Delta emerged, and when every other variant did, you had different flavours within variants circulating. So, this new one, this BA.2 sublineage that we are talking about is still Omicron - but it just looks a little bit different from what was dominant during our fourth wave.

Dr Jinal Bhiman, Principal Medical Scientist - National Institute of Communicable Diseases

They believe however that this subvariant is of no concern. She says it does not have anything strikingly different from what was previously dominant.

There may be a few differences that might affect immune resistance but we also already know that Omicron is quite neutralisation resistant but that T-Cell responses to this virus - which are the important responses in terms of preventing severe disease - those are all conserved.

Dr Jinal Bhiman, Principal Medical Scientist - National Institute of Communicable Diseases

She says so much research has been done on Omicron over the past few months and scientists have gleaned a great deal of information.

We know that Omicron looks to be infecting the cells that are found to be in the upper respiratory tract preferentially as compared to the lower respiratory tract - and that could be why we are seeing it linked to less severe disease.

Dr Jinal Bhiman, Principal Medical Scientist - National Institute of Communicable Diseases

It looks like when you have been vaccinated and boosted, and even had previous infections, there is some level of cross-protection.

Dr Jinal Bhiman, Principal Medical Scientist - National Institute of Communicable Diseases



