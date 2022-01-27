Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Public Protector receives Mervyn Dirks complaint against Cyril Ramaphosa

27 January 2022 1:23 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Cyril Ramaphosa
Public Protector
Mandy Wiener
Mervyn Dirks
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
Oupa Segwale

Mandy Wiener interviews Oupa Segwale, spokesperson at the Office of the Public Protector.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has received a complaint accusing President Cyril Ramaphosa of breaching the executive code of ethics.

The complaint came from ANC Member of Parliament Mervyn Dirks and relates to whether Ramaphosa knew about the abuse of state funds for African National Congress (ANC) election campaigning.

“Dirks is not an above-board member of the ANC,” says political analyst Dr Piet Croucamp (University of Johannesburg).

“He is anti-Ramaphosa and clearly on the side of the Jacob Zuma faction.”

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on 25 March 2021. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Oupa Segwale, spokesperson at the Office of the Public Protector (scroll up to listen).

Any alleged breach of the executive code… is a matter that the Public Protector is compelled to look into.

Oupa Segwale, spokesperson - Office of the Public Protector

The law gives us 30 days to complete the investigation…

Oupa Segwale, spokesperson - Office of the Public Protector























