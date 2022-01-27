Cape Town personalities are getting inked to raise funds for SPCA - so can you!
- A number of Cape Town's much-loved personalities have been helping to raise funds for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA by getting inked
- The SPCA's annual 'Tats4Tails' campaign kicked off earlier this week and will run until Sunday 30 Jan
- You can get a 7cm x 7cm tattoo of any design for only R700 and support the initiative which is backed by Primal Culture Tattoo Studio in Diep River
- To book, you can Whatsapp the Studio on 0217071299 or email info@primalculture.co.za
Kfm Nights presenter Brandon Leigh is one of many local personalities who have supported the Cape of Good Hope SPCA's annual 'Tats4Tails' campaign.
The campaign aims to raise R70,000 for animals awaiting homes through a week-long tattoo-a-thon at Primal Culture Tattoo Studio in Diep River.
Supporters of the SPCA initiative can get a 7cm x 7cm tattoo of any design for only R700.
The animal welfare group is hoping to get at least 100 people step forward to raise at least R70 000 by Sunday 30 January 2022.
Well-known faces such as Craig Lucas, Zoe Brown, and the PJ Twins have shown their support for the campaign by getting inked.
Kfm Nights host Brandon Leigh says he was so impressed by the creativity shown by Primal Culture Tattoo Studio's Clinton Naidoo.
Brandon got a tattoo featuring the paws of his three dogs - two German Shepherds and a Yorkshire Terrier.
To make your booking for a 7cm x 7cm tattoo of any design for only R700 send a WhatsApp to 0217071299 or email info@primalculture.co.za.
I was actually honoured to be the first one to get inked this year for this campaign... I love the idea... It's for a worthy cause!Brandon Leigh, Host - Kfm Nights
The beautiful paws are tattooed on my arm.Brandon Leigh, Host - Kfm Nights
I have other tattoos which made this process a bit easier. I wanted to get ink with some sort of significance.Brandon Leigh, Host - Kfm Nights
Clinton understood exactly what I got! He has such an artistic eye. It's so nice to see and look at, that these are their actual paws on the tattoo.Brandon Leigh, Host - Kfm Nights
Source : https://www.facebook.com/CapeofGoodHopeSPCA/photos/pcb.10158320678735807/10158320677900807/
