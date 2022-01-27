Image it’s 40 degrees Celsius – and you live in an iron shack
Have you ever considered what it must feel like inside a corrugated iron shack, without running water, when the temperature rises into the 30s?
And, what if it rises into the 40s, like this past weekend?
Quinton Adams, the founder of The ShackBuilder, has been building informal houses for 15 years.
He’s on a mission to restore the dignity of people living in informal settlements by building decent homes that don’t turn into hell during a heatwave.
Ettienne Claasen is a community leader at Blikkiesdorp.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Adams and Claasen (scroll up to listen).
It feels like you’re in an oven… You can’t stay inside… normally people only go to sleep at 2 o clock… Just sitting near the structure, you feel the reflection of the sun…Ettienne Claasen, community leader - Blikkiesdorp
It’s so hot! Just imagine newborn babies and elderly people… It’s unbearable!Ettienne Claasen, community leader - Blikkiesdorp
It’s unbearable to live in those shacks… It’s a public health crisis!Quinton Adams, founder - The ShackBuilder
… We build with 40% with wood... and put in insolation underneath the roof… We place three or four windows that can open… There are many ways to reduce heat… We have heat-resistant paint…Quinton Adams, founder - The ShackBuilder
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_50670523_soweto-town.html
