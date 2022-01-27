'CCMA is another pandemic' - arbitration body gets flak over vaccination ruling





The CCMA has come under fire on social media with the commission featuring on the Twitter trends list on Thursday

This comes after the arbitration body ruled that a Gauteng company's decision to dismiss an unvaccinated worker was 'substantively fair'

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has been heavily criticised online after it upheld a company's decision to dismiss an employee for refusing to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Gauteng-based company Goldrush Group fired business and training officer Theresa Mulderiji who refused to get vaccinated after the organisation implemented a mandatory vaccination policy.

The company's management spent three months consulting with workers and unions before implementing the policy.

Workers were given the opportunity to apply for an exemption from the vaccination policy, which Mulderiji did, citing her constitutional right to bodily integrity.

The company rejected her application and was unable to move Mulderiji to another position because of the nature of her job.

As a result, she was dismissed. Last week, the CCMA found that the company's decision was "substantially fair" and rejected her unfair dismissal claim.

Many believe that the commission was wrong to rule in the company's favour.

The CCMA award could still be challenged in the Labour Court or High Court, however, it has ruffled many feathers online.

Here are some of the responses posted on Twitter, pushing the CCMA onto the platform's trending list:

That CCMA mandatory vaccination ruling should worry even the vaccinated. — Mthobisi Mkhize (@Mthobysy) January 27, 2022

CCMA got this grossly wrong. Read their finding, I don't see how this can survive a Labour Court review. Bad in law. — JC MacFarlane (@Macfarlane123) January 26, 2022

Again I repeat, we need to wage a protest against the CCMA — Asenati (@_Asenati) January 27, 2022

CCMA is another pandemic, it must be scrapped, the corruption there is appalling — No Name Brand (@DreamerSib) January 26, 2022

The CCMA has ruled that it is fair for an employer to dismiss employees who refuse to vaccinate..another shot at all the unvaccinated people

Will this madness ever stop — Janneman (@Janneman7) January 27, 2022

CCMA is exactly like any HR dept in a company..



They are not for the worker vele. — Mzilikazi (@SneMzilikazi) January 26, 2022

Can we all just agree that the CCMA is just a load of 🐂 who usually protects the person in the wrong. — Justin Reinhardt Henry (@theprospered) January 27, 2022