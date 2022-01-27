'CCMA is another pandemic' - arbitration body gets flak over vaccination ruling
- The CCMA has come under fire on social media with the commission featuring on the Twitter trends list on Thursday
- This comes after the arbitration body ruled that a Gauteng company's decision to dismiss an unvaccinated worker was 'substantively fair'
The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has been heavily criticised online after it upheld a company's decision to dismiss an employee for refusing to get vaccinated against Covid-19.
Gauteng-based company Goldrush Group fired business and training officer Theresa Mulderiji who refused to get vaccinated after the organisation implemented a mandatory vaccination policy.
The company's management spent three months consulting with workers and unions before implementing the policy.
RELATED: CCMA upholds sacking of unvaccinated worker: 'Employer had no other choice'
Workers were given the opportunity to apply for an exemption from the vaccination policy, which Mulderiji did, citing her constitutional right to bodily integrity.
The company rejected her application and was unable to move Mulderiji to another position because of the nature of her job.
As a result, she was dismissed. Last week, the CCMA found that the company's decision was "substantially fair" and rejected her unfair dismissal claim.
Many believe that the commission was wrong to rule in the company's favour.
The CCMA award could still be challenged in the Labour Court or High Court, however, it has ruffled many feathers online.
Here are some of the responses posted on Twitter, pushing the CCMA onto the platform's trending list:
That CCMA mandatory vaccination ruling should worry even the vaccinated.— Mthobisi Mkhize (@Mthobysy) January 27, 2022
CCMA got this grossly wrong. Read their finding, I don't see how this can survive a Labour Court review. Bad in law.— JC MacFarlane (@Macfarlane123) January 26, 2022
Again I repeat, we need to wage a protest against the CCMA— Asenati (@_Asenati) January 27, 2022
CCMA is another pandemic, it must be scrapped, the corruption there is appalling— No Name Brand (@DreamerSib) January 26, 2022
The CCMA has ruled that it is fair for an employer to dismiss employees who refuse to vaccinate..another shot at all the unvaccinated people— Janneman (@Janneman7) January 27, 2022
Will this madness ever stop
CCMA is exactly like any HR dept in a company..— Mzilikazi (@SneMzilikazi) January 26, 2022
They are not for the worker vele.
Can we all just agree that the CCMA is just a load of 🐂 who usually protects the person in the wrong.— Justin Reinhardt Henry (@theprospered) January 27, 2022
The CCMA ruling is WRONG& IRRATIONAL.— Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) January 27, 2022
* The vaccine roll-out is still mass trial,therefore the Constitutional protection is applicable
* Being vaccinated does not stop u from infecting others.
* Being unvaxxed cannot automatically mean a person is infectedhttps://t.co/uiR1ZBNWP8
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_162126372_close-up-of-vaccination-with-syringe-in-upper-arm-focus-on-the-needle-blue-background.html?vti=noim2teq9o9e0itx19-3-26
More from Local
Hill-Lewis says City unable to sustain costly Walking Bus project amid outcry
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Cape Town personalities are getting inked to raise funds for SPCA - so can you!
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Kfm presenter Brandon Leigh.Read More
Public Protector receives Mervyn Dirks complaint against Cyril Ramaphosa
Mandy Wiener interviews Oupa Segwale, spokesperson at the Office of the Public Protector.Read More
Ipid opens case against Police Commissioner Sitole over Kinnear murder probe
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa.Read More
NICD: South Africans need not panic about new Omicron sub-variant
Principal medical scientist at the National Institute of Communicable Diseases Dr Jinal Bhiman speaks to Mandy Wiener.Read More
Activist who warned against homeless camp wants officials to answer for spending
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Development Impact Fund CEO Lorenzo Davids.Read More
Funnyman Donovan Goliath spins his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
'I'm more at peace with death since my mum and I made each other’s caskets'
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to British journalist Laura Dodsworth.Read More
Chock-a-block Animal Welfare SA hospital in Philippi urgently needs newspapers
Animal Welfare Society of SA says is full to the brim with injured animals and they desperately need your help.Read More