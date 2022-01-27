[BREAKING NEWS] SA Reserve Bank raises interest rates
The Monetary Policy Committee of the South African Reserve Bank has raised its repo rate by 25 basis points to 4%, announced Governor Lesetja Kganyago.
Kganyago cited high inflation, driven by oil and food prices, for the move.
This is a breaking news story. Listen to Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show at 6:00 PM for more details.
