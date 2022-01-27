[BREAKING NEWS] SA Reserve Bank raises interest rates





The Monetary Policy Committee of the South African Reserve Bank has raised its repo rate by 25 basis points to 4%, announced Governor Lesetja Kganyago.

SA Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.

Kganyago cited high inflation, driven by oil and food prices, for the move.

