[BREAKING NEWS] SA Reserve Bank raises interest rates

27 January 2022 3:37 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
South African Reserve Bank
Repo rate
Lesetja Kganyago
Monetary Police Committee

The move was widely expected.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the South African Reserve Bank has raised its repo rate by 25 basis points to 4%, announced Governor Lesetja Kganyago.

SA Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.

Kganyago cited high inflation, driven by oil and food prices, for the move.

This is a breaking news story. Listen to Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show at 6:00 PM for more details.




