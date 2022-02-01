Premier wine estate Kanonkop snaps up neighouring organic winery Laibach
Premier Cape wine estate Kanonkop has bought Laibach (Ladybird wine range), the organic wine farm right next door.
Kanonkop is a fourth-generation family-owned estate, handed down from generation to generation.
For the last 49 years the Stellenbosch farm has been in the hands of brothers Paul and Johann Krige.
Related stories:
DGB buys majority stake in century-old Backsberg wine brand
'Extraordinary opportunity' - Former FNB CEO buys prime wine estate from Distell
Bruce Whitfield talks to Johann Krige about the motivation for the Laibach purchase.
Krige says it's a strategic decision which illustrates Kanonkop's focused approach to business.
I think our success over the last 49 years has been one of being focused on what to do, and trying to position yourself as one of the premium leading red wine producers in South Africa.Johann Krige, Co-owner - Kanonkop Wine Estate
... purchasing a piece of premium agricultural land with exactly the same soils that we have... the same slopes that we have on Kanonkop...Johann Krige, Co-owner - Kanonkop Wine Estate
We can use a rather big portion of that property and channel that into our Kanonkop Estate Wine range. It will give us a bigger footprint, because we already don't have enough supplies, locally and for the international market.Johann Krige, Co-owner - Kanonkop Wine Estate
Krige says the surge in demand for premium wines is noticeable, particularly in the international market.
He adds that the process of prices catching up with quality, is a slow process.
We export to approximately 65 countries and there's been a major surge in the request for top South African wines. The international wine buyers... are slowly realising that they can buy top-quality wines that are internationally competitive... and they're getting it at bargain basement prices.Johann Krige, Co-owner - Kanonkop Wine Estate
South Africa has in the past been seen as a producer of 'cheap and cheerful wines' but people are now realising that there are really serious, premium wines that come from South Africa.Johann Krige, Co-owner - Kanonkop Wine Estate
Krige says they will retain a portion of the organic grapes and organic production at Laibach that can add value to the Kanonkop brand.
So we can unlock value by purchasing this piece of land, no doubt. It gives us another angle as well, on the organic side... but obviously not under the Kanonkop brand.Johann Krige, Co-owner - Kanonkop Wine Estate
Because this is adjoining Kanonkop, it gives us the opportunity to extend our estate wine range as well.Johann Krige, Co-owner - Kanonkop Wine Estate
Listen to the interview on The Money Show:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/bennymarty/bennymarty1610/bennymarty161000118/65320946-rows-of-grapes-in-picturesque-stellenbosch-wine-region-with-thelema-mountain-in-background-the-viney.jpg
More from Business
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win
Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show.Read More
Govt spends billions subsidising fossil fuels at huge social cost - report
Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Bridle from the International Institute for Sustainable Development about its new report.Read More
Gigaba, Molefe just two of the bigwigs that should be investigated says Zondo
Bruce Whitfield interviews the Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee after the release of Part 2 of the State Capture Report.Read More
How to invest in crypto – an absolute beginners’ guide
Master the basics, before you take the plunge, writes Jonty Sacks of alternative investments fund manager Jaltech.Read More
Disney+ coming to South Africa – will you get it?
Refilwe Moloto interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira.Read More
Why the price of tomatoes has spiked in South Africa
Marketing Head at ZZ2 Clive Garrett explains to Mandy Wiener.Read More
Interest rates, petrol, electricity… economists expect a 'Big Squeeze' in 2022
Lester Kiewit interviews Lumkile Mondi, an economist and lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand.Read More
Sibanye take ownership of Kroondal mine for R1, site rehabilitation after 2029
Bruce Whitfield interviews Sibanye-Stillwater's James Wellsted about the deal with Anglo American Platinum.Read More
'Not coming from money, I learned to avoid debt at all costs' - Prof. Madhi
Bruce Whitfield interviews vaccinologist Prof. Shabir Madhi about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, failures...)Read More
More from Local
Govt spends billions subsidising fossil fuels at huge social cost - report
Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Bridle from the International Institute for Sustainable Development about its new report.Read More
Gigaba, Molefe just two of the bigwigs that should be investigated says Zondo
Bruce Whitfield interviews the Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee after the release of Part 2 of the State Capture Report.Read More
We welcome end to rotational classes but DBE must tackle overcrowding - Naptosa
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Naptosa's executive director Basil Manuel.Read More
Why the price of tomatoes has spiked in South Africa
Marketing Head at ZZ2 Clive Garrett explains to Mandy Wiener.Read More
Defence Ministry rubbishes "unverifiable story" on Simon’s Town naval gun mishap
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Defence Ministry spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini and local ward councillor Simon Liell-Cock.Read More
Young boys walk 2 kilometers to get help for injured puppy at CGH SPCA
Please help donate to the vet costs for little Bruno who was run over by a car.Read More
Should you be taking PrEP (Pre-exposure prophylaxis) if having casual sex?
Lester Kiewit is joined by sexual reproductive health expert Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng to speak about the use of PrEP.Read More
Lockdown downgraded: 'Room for people to protect themselves without government'
Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at UKZN.Read More
Katlego Maboe's ex responds after he is 'absolved' of misconduct by court
In 2020 a video showing the couple in a verbal dispute went viral, in the footage Maboe admitted being unfaithul to Monique MullerRead More