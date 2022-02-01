Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Premier wine estate Kanonkop snaps up neighouring organic winery Laibach 'A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' - Bruce Whitfield intervews Kanonkop Wine Estate's Johann Krige. 1 February 2022 8:16 PM
Govt spends billions subsidising fossil fuels at huge social cost - report Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Bridle from the International Institute for Sustainable Development about its new report. 1 February 2022 8:04 PM
Gigaba, Molefe just two of the bigwigs that should be investigated says Zondo Bruce Whitfield interviews the Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee after the release of Part 2 of the State Capture Report. 1 February 2022 7:07 PM
View all Local
2024 is around the corner - Mashaba wants to build ActionSA's national footprint Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. 1 February 2022 12:27 PM
Fuel hikes this Wednesday but Energy Dept says hands are tied over price reforms Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Robert Maake from the Department of Energy. 1 February 2022 10:58 AM
W Cape R10m spend on 75 fires in 7 days 'saves money, lives and environment' Colin Deiner of the Disaster Management and Fire & Rescue Services at W Cape Government explains to Refilwe Moloto. 1 February 2022 9:53 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
How to invest in crypto – an absolute beginners’ guide Master the basics, before you take the plunge, writes Jonty Sacks of alternative investments fund manager Jaltech. 1 February 2022 4:53 PM
Disney+ coming to South Africa – will you get it? Refilwe Moloto interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira. 1 February 2022 3:03 PM
View all Business
Vietnamese consumers want rhino horn from wild sources - study Lester Kiewit interviews Vu Hoai Nam Dang of the University of Copenhagen. 1 February 2022 3:57 PM
Why the price of tomatoes has spiked in South Africa Marketing Head at ZZ2 Clive Garrett explains to Mandy Wiener. 1 February 2022 2:27 PM
Interest rates, petrol, electricity… economists expect a 'Big Squeeze' in 2022 Lester Kiewit interviews Lumkile Mondi, an economist and lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand. 1 February 2022 2:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
View all Sport
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk returns with great prizes! Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate in bragging rights and a share of R220 000. 1 February 2022 3:48 PM
Disney+ coming to South Africa – will you get it? Refilwe Moloto interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira. 1 February 2022 3:03 PM
Katlego Maboe's ex responds after he is 'absolved' of misconduct by court In 2020 a video showing the couple in a verbal dispute went viral, in the footage Maboe admitted being unfaithul to Monique Muller 1 February 2022 11:55 AM
View all Entertainment
Vietnamese consumers want rhino horn from wild sources - study Lester Kiewit interviews Vu Hoai Nam Dang of the University of Copenhagen. 1 February 2022 3:57 PM
[VIDEO] American YouTuber Logan Paul interaction with Cape baboon goes viral Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman discuss stories trending on the internet. 1 February 2022 10:29 AM
North Korea releases space photos following latest missile launch Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 1 February 2022 8:49 AM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Disney+ coming to South Africa – will you get it? Refilwe Moloto interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira. 1 February 2022 3:03 PM
Interest rates, petrol, electricity… economists expect a 'Big Squeeze' in 2022 Lester Kiewit interviews Lumkile Mondi, an economist and lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand. 1 February 2022 2:02 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Premier wine estate Kanonkop snaps up neighouring organic winery Laibach

1 February 2022 8:16 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Stellenbosch
Wine
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Simonsberg Mountain
wine estate
wine industry
Kanonkop Wine Estate
Johann Krige
Laibach
Kanonkop
Ladybird

'A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' - Bruce Whitfield intervews Kanonkop Wine Estate's Johann Krige.
Picture: © bennymarty/123rf.com

Premier Cape wine estate Kanonkop has bought Laibach (Ladybird wine range), the organic wine farm right next door.

Kanonkop is a fourth-generation family-owned estate, handed down from generation to generation.

For the last 49 years the Stellenbosch farm has been in the hands of brothers Paul and Johann Krige.

Related stories:

DGB buys majority stake in century-old Backsberg wine brand

'Extraordinary opportunity' - Former FNB CEO buys prime wine estate from Distell

Bruce Whitfield talks to Johann Krige about the motivation for the Laibach purchase.

Krige says it's a strategic decision which illustrates Kanonkop's focused approach to business.

I think our success over the last 49 years has been one of being focused on what to do, and trying to position yourself as one of the premium leading red wine producers in South Africa.

Johann Krige, Co-owner - Kanonkop Wine Estate

... purchasing a piece of premium agricultural land with exactly the same soils that we have... the same slopes that we have on Kanonkop...

Johann Krige, Co-owner - Kanonkop Wine Estate

We can use a rather big portion of that property and channel that into our Kanonkop Estate Wine range. It will give us a bigger footprint, because we already don't have enough supplies, locally and for the international market.

Johann Krige, Co-owner - Kanonkop Wine Estate

Krige says the surge in demand for premium wines is noticeable, particularly in the international market.

He adds that the process of prices catching up with quality, is a slow process.

We export to approximately 65 countries and there's been a major surge in the request for top South African wines. The international wine buyers... are slowly realising that they can buy top-quality wines that are internationally competitive... and they're getting it at bargain basement prices.

Johann Krige, Co-owner - Kanonkop Wine Estate

South Africa has in the past been seen as a producer of 'cheap and cheerful wines' but people are now realising that there are really serious, premium wines that come from South Africa.

Johann Krige, Co-owner - Kanonkop Wine Estate

Krige says they will retain a portion of the organic grapes and organic production at Laibach that can add value to the Kanonkop brand.

So we can unlock value by purchasing this piece of land, no doubt. It gives us another angle as well, on the organic side... but obviously not under the Kanonkop brand.

Johann Krige, Co-owner - Kanonkop Wine Estate

Because this is adjoining Kanonkop, it gives us the opportunity to extend our estate wine range as well.

Johann Krige, Co-owner - Kanonkop Wine Estate

Listen to the interview on The Money Show:




1 February 2022 8:16 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Stellenbosch
Wine
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Simonsberg Mountain
wine estate
wine industry
Kanonkop Wine Estate
Johann Krige
Laibach
Kanonkop
Ladybird

More from Business

[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win

1 February 2022 8:57 PM

Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Govt spends billions subsidising fossil fuels at huge social cost - report

1 February 2022 8:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Bridle from the International Institute for Sustainable Development about its new report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gigaba, Molefe just two of the bigwigs that should be investigated says Zondo

1 February 2022 7:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews the Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee after the release of Part 2 of the State Capture Report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to invest in crypto – an absolute beginners’ guide

1 February 2022 4:53 PM

Master the basics, before you take the plunge, writes Jonty Sacks of alternative investments fund manager Jaltech.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Disney+ coming to South Africa – will you get it?

1 February 2022 3:03 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why the price of tomatoes has spiked in South Africa

1 February 2022 2:27 PM

Marketing Head at ZZ2 Clive Garrett explains to Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Interest rates, petrol, electricity… economists expect a 'Big Squeeze' in 2022

1 February 2022 2:02 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Lumkile Mondi, an economist and lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sibanye take ownership of Kroondal mine for R1, site rehabilitation after 2029

31 January 2022 9:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Sibanye-Stillwater's James Wellsted about the deal with Anglo American Platinum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Not coming from money, I learned to avoid debt at all costs' - Prof. Madhi

31 January 2022 8:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews vaccinologist Prof. Shabir Madhi about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, failures...)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Karpowership scores court victory but many hurdles left to overcome - analyst

31 January 2022 7:38 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) about government's emergency power tender.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Govt spends billions subsidising fossil fuels at huge social cost - report

1 February 2022 8:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Bridle from the International Institute for Sustainable Development about its new report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gigaba, Molefe just two of the bigwigs that should be investigated says Zondo

1 February 2022 7:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews the Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee after the release of Part 2 of the State Capture Report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We welcome end to rotational classes but DBE must tackle overcrowding - Naptosa

1 February 2022 2:49 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Naptosa's executive director Basil Manuel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why the price of tomatoes has spiked in South Africa

1 February 2022 2:27 PM

Marketing Head at ZZ2 Clive Garrett explains to Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Defence Ministry rubbishes "unverifiable story" on Simon’s Town naval gun mishap

1 February 2022 1:30 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Defence Ministry spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini and local ward councillor Simon Liell-Cock.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young boys walk 2 kilometers to get help for injured puppy at CGH SPCA

1 February 2022 1:21 PM

Please help donate to the vet costs for little Bruno who was run over by a car.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should you be taking PrEP (Pre-exposure prophylaxis) if having casual sex?

1 February 2022 1:13 PM

Lester Kiewit is joined by sexual reproductive health expert Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng to speak about the use of PrEP.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown downgraded: 'Room for people to protect themselves without government'

1 February 2022 12:50 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at UKZN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Katlego Maboe's ex responds after he is 'absolved' of misconduct by court

1 February 2022 11:55 AM

In 2020 a video showing the couple in a verbal dispute went viral, in the footage Maboe admitted being unfaithul to Monique Muller

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chief Justice selection process: 'Any one of the candidates would be formidable'

1 February 2022 11:16 AM

Mike Wills interviews News 24 expert legal Journalist Karyn Maughan about the Chief Justice interview selection process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Gigaba, Molefe just two of the bigwigs that should be investigated says Zondo

Business Politics Local

Katlego Maboe's ex responds after he is 'absolved' of misconduct by court

Local Entertainment

[VIDEO] American YouTuber Logan Paul interaction with Cape baboon goes viral

World Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Prasa: We may have been paying salaries to about 3,000 ghost employees

1 February 2022 8:29 PM

Des van Rooyen had Gupta approval to be finance minister: State capture report

1 February 2022 8:21 PM

Chief justice interviews: Judge Madlanga describes himself as a feminist

1 February 2022 8:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA