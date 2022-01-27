Hill-Lewis says City unable to sustain costly Walking Bus project amid outcry





Some community members are up in arms after the City of Cape Town discontinued the Walking Bus volunteer project which escorted school kids in vulnerable areas

Walking Bus volunteers were earning a monthly stipend of R3,5000 which Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says was unsustainable

Hill-Lewis has encouraged volunteers from the former Walking Bus volunteer project to apply to its newest law enforcement unit

The City is putting together a new programme focused on the protection of service delivery teams, facilities and infrastructure in the metro

Some members of a walking bus in Mitchells Plain patrol the streets to report any issues to the SAPS. Picture: @ricardomackenzi/Twitter

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the municipality could no longer afford to fund the Walking Bus volunteer project which was canned last month.

The City of Cape Town says funding for the Walking Bus officially ended on 15 December due to the increasing financial cost of the programme.

The initiative was started by community members and later adopted by the City of Cape Town to provide protection to schoolchildren in gang-ridden communities.

Hill-Lewis says the City began funding the programme in 2019, offering stipends of R3,5000 per month.

However, the mayor now says that the City can no longer afford to sustain the programme due to other pressing service delivery issues.

Instead, the City has put together a new paid initiative that will focus on the safety of its facilities and service delivery through Facility Protection Officers and security escorts.

The budget has really just mushroomed to the point where it's really not sustainable anymore. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor

The mayor says volunteers from the former Walking Bus volunteer project are encouraged to apply to its newest law enforcement unit.

He adds that volunteers can continue to operate the Walking Bus initiative in their communities without remuneration.

He believes that the City will get more value from the new programme which focuses on protecting service delivery teams, facilities, and infrastructure.

The budget equated to a 1% rates increase for the entire city just to pay for that one programme. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor

The City was getting some partial funding from EPWP from national which has been declining year on year. So, we've increasingly had to carry it ourselves. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor

The budget has just exploded and it's really not sustainable when you think about the other pressing service delivery issues. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor