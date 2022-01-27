Hill-Lewis says City unable to sustain costly Walking Bus project amid outcry
- Some community members are up in arms after the City of Cape Town discontinued the Walking Bus volunteer project which escorted school kids in vulnerable areas
- Walking Bus volunteers were earning a monthly stipend of R3,5000 which Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says was unsustainable
- Hill-Lewis has encouraged volunteers from the former Walking Bus volunteer project to apply to its newest law enforcement unit
- The City is putting together a new programme focused on the protection of service delivery teams, facilities and infrastructure in the metro
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the municipality could no longer afford to fund the Walking Bus volunteer project which was canned last month.
The City of Cape Town says funding for the Walking Bus officially ended on 15 December due to the increasing financial cost of the programme.
The initiative was started by community members and later adopted by the City of Cape Town to provide protection to schoolchildren in gang-ridden communities.
Hill-Lewis says the City began funding the programme in 2019, offering stipends of R3,5000 per month.
However, the mayor now says that the City can no longer afford to sustain the programme due to other pressing service delivery issues.
Instead, the City has put together a new paid initiative that will focus on the safety of its facilities and service delivery through Facility Protection Officers and security escorts.
The budget has really just mushroomed to the point where it's really not sustainable anymore.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor
The mayor says volunteers from the former Walking Bus volunteer project are encouraged to apply to its newest law enforcement unit.
He adds that volunteers can continue to operate the Walking Bus initiative in their communities without remuneration.
He believes that the City will get more value from the new programme which focuses on protecting service delivery teams, facilities, and infrastructure.
The budget equated to a 1% rates increase for the entire city just to pay for that one programme.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor
The City was getting some partial funding from EPWP from national which has been declining year on year. So, we've increasingly had to carry it ourselves.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor
The budget has just exploded and it's really not sustainable when you think about the other pressing service delivery issues.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor
The idea is not to end it but to professionalise it into a facilities and service delivery escort team. That does mean a smaller budget. We can' sustain the budget that we have at the moment.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor
Source : @ricardomackenzi/Twitter
More from Local
Cape Town personalities are getting inked to raise funds for SPCA - so can you!
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Kfm presenter Brandon Leigh.Read More
'CCMA is another pandemic' - arbitration body gets flak over vaccination ruling
The CCMA is facing some backlash on social media for a recent decision to uphold the dismissal of an unvaccinated worker.Read More
Public Protector receives Mervyn Dirks complaint against Cyril Ramaphosa
Mandy Wiener interviews Oupa Segwale, spokesperson at the Office of the Public Protector.Read More
Ipid opens case against Police Commissioner Sitole over Kinnear murder probe
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa.Read More
NICD: South Africans need not panic about new Omicron sub-variant
Principal medical scientist at the National Institute of Communicable Diseases Dr Jinal Bhiman speaks to Mandy Wiener.Read More
Activist who warned against homeless camp wants officials to answer for spending
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Development Impact Fund CEO Lorenzo Davids.Read More
Funnyman Donovan Goliath spins his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
'I'm more at peace with death since my mum and I made each other’s caskets'
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to British journalist Laura Dodsworth.Read More
Chock-a-block Animal Welfare SA hospital in Philippi urgently needs newspapers
Animal Welfare Society of SA says is full to the brim with injured animals and they desperately need your help.Read More