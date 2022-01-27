Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Fresh risk of load shedding as Eskom continues with planned maintenance - COO The Money Show interviews Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer after the power utility presented a 'state of the system' briefing. 27 January 2022 9:12 PM
CCMA ruling not last word on vax mandate, but bosses will see it as affirmation Bruce Whitfield interviews Werksman's Anastasia Vatalidis about the CCMA decision to uphold the sacking of unvaccinated employee. 27 January 2022 7:43 PM
'Second rate hike paves the way for less hikes than expected over next 3 years' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) after the Reserve Bank announces an increase in the repo rate. 27 January 2022 6:45 PM
View all Local
Public Protector receives Mervyn Dirks complaint against Cyril Ramaphosa Mandy Wiener interviews Oupa Segwale, spokesperson at the Office of the Public Protector. 27 January 2022 1:23 PM
62% of PPE contracts investigated so far found to be irregular - SIU Report Refilwe Moloto speaks to OUTA Rudi Heyneke about the investigation and findings 18-month long investigation into PPE procurement.... 27 January 2022 8:43 AM
'Ramaphosa ordering SIU probe into Telkom tied to his bid for re-election' Bruce Whitfield talks to tech expert Duncan McLeod (TechCentral) about his theory for the President's 'surprise' move. 26 January 2022 6:52 PM
View all Politics
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?" Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice. 27 January 2022 8:42 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] SA Reserve Bank raises interest rates The move was widely expected. 27 January 2022 3:37 PM
Companies may now legally fire employees for refusing vaccination Lester Kiewit interviews Jonathan Goldberg, joint-CEO of Global Business Solutions. 27 January 2022 12:27 PM
View all Business
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?" Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice. 27 January 2022 8:42 PM
Image it’s 40 degrees Celsius – and you live in an iron shack Lester Kiewit interviews The ShackBuilder founder Quinton Adams and Blikkiesdorp community leader Ettienne Claasen. 27 January 2022 2:59 PM
Companies may now legally fire employees for refusing vaccination Lester Kiewit interviews Jonathan Goldberg, joint-CEO of Global Business Solutions. 27 January 2022 12:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
View all Sport
Cape Town personalities are getting inked to raise funds for SPCA - so can you! CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Kfm presenter Brandon Leigh. 27 January 2022 4:35 PM
Funnyman Donovan Goliath spins his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 27 January 2022 11:03 AM
Bollywood star cleared of obscenity charges 15 years after 'indecent' Gere kiss Shilpa Shetty and fellow actor Richard Gere were initially both charged, but Gere's case was dropped soon after. 26 January 2022 1:12 PM
View all Entertainment
Bollywood star cleared of obscenity charges 15 years after 'indecent' Gere kiss Shilpa Shetty and fellow actor Richard Gere were initially both charged, but Gere's case was dropped soon after. 26 January 2022 1:12 PM
[WATCH] BoJo 'ambushed with a cake' on birthday, has Twitter in stitches Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman take a look at stories trending on social media. 26 January 2022 11:50 AM
Man who refuses to get Covid jab denied heart transplant by US doctors A man from Boston in the US has been denied a heart transplant because he's not vaccinated against Covid-19. 26 January 2022 11:00 AM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?" Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice. 27 January 2022 8:42 PM
'Private schools should probably not exist' Lester Kiewit interviews William Shoki of Africa Is a Country. 27 January 2022 11:10 AM
Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights. 26 January 2022 8:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Fresh risk of load shedding as Eskom continues with planned maintenance - COO

27 January 2022 9:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff

The Money Show interviews Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer after the power utility presented a 'state of the system' briefing.

After more than two months without power cuts, Eskom has warned that planned maintenance being undertaken will increase the risk of load shedding.

The power utility presented a 'state of the system' briefing on Thursday.

Regarding the explosion at Unit 4 of the Medupi Power Station, the cost of repairing the damage amounts to an estimated R2.5 billion.

Eskom says it's launched an insurance claim.

Bruche Whitfield interviews Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer on The Money Show.

Oberholzer took the opportunity to congratulate his colleagues working in generation at Eskom

We know what the mandate of generation is, to the country and to the upliftment of 60 million people... I'd like to give credit to them.

Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

Yes we have commenced, for the last year-and-a-half, on the liability maintenance. Sometimes it makes it very difficult... because it's an investment we are making in our future... and it's an ongoing process... It is starting to pay off, but the hard work and dedication of the colleagues - I cannot get past that. That is critical.

Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

Yes, but at the same time there are people within Eskom who seem to be hell-bent on breaking it - the R2.5 billion bill you face for that explosion last year causing an increase in security. There is a problem within Eskom and as much as [many] people are doing their jobs... somebody is up to no good in Eskom.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Oberholzer acknowledges it doesn't help that on the one hand they are doing a "great job" while on the other, "own goals" are being scored.

What happened at Medupi 4 was preventable... This is a 730 megawatt own goal that we're going to sit with for the next two-and-a-half years.

Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

On the 18th at two o'clock in the morning we took down Koeberg unit 2 for 155 days. However, when it comes back we will wait two or three months before we then take down unit 1.

Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

Let's be honest, if you have a coal-fired station fleet (if you take Medupi and Kusile out of the equation) that is on average in excess of 42 years old... and you haven't maintained them... it is difficult...

Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

What is important is that when we take a unit off, we are ready... that your outage readiness is at least 80%... and you then do the maintenance properly...

Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

Oberholzer emphasizes that Eskom is looking at how it is going to participate in the future in new generation capacity.

We do have significant financial and other challenges, but we will make a plan... We at Eskom are certainly not, on the generation side, going to die as 'a dirty coal business'... We are currently looking at models at how to participate in the future capacity of the country.

Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

Listen to the interview with the Eskom COO below:




27 January 2022 9:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff

More from Business

"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?"

27 January 2022 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CCMA ruling not last word on vax mandate, but bosses will see it as affirmation

27 January 2022 7:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Werksman's Anastasia Vatalidis about the CCMA decision to uphold the sacking of unvaccinated employee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Second rate hike paves the way for less hikes than expected over next 3 years'

27 January 2022 6:45 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) after the Reserve Bank announces an increase in the repo rate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BREAKING NEWS] SA Reserve Bank raises interest rates

27 January 2022 3:37 PM

The move was widely expected.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Companies may now legally fire employees for refusing vaccination

27 January 2022 12:27 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Jonathan Goldberg, joint-CEO of Global Business Solutions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Private schools should probably not exist'

27 January 2022 11:10 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews William Shoki of Africa Is a Country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Americans take over from Brits and Germans as South Africa’s top tourist source

27 January 2022 9:11 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Acting US Consul General in Cape Town Will Stevens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station

26 January 2022 8:52 PM

Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stadiums want their fans back: 'We need up to 10k people to break even, not 2k'

26 January 2022 7:53 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Burger, MD of Emirates Airline Park (Ellis Park Stadium).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

In ? we trust

26 January 2022 7:15 PM

For a growing group of people that answer is no-one

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

CCMA ruling not last word on vax mandate, but bosses will see it as affirmation

27 January 2022 7:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Werksman's Anastasia Vatalidis about the CCMA decision to uphold the sacking of unvaccinated employee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Second rate hike paves the way for less hikes than expected over next 3 years'

27 January 2022 6:45 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) after the Reserve Bank announces an increase in the repo rate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hill-Lewis says City unable to sustain costly Walking Bus project amid outcry

27 January 2022 5:04 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town personalities are getting inked to raise funds for SPCA - so can you!

27 January 2022 4:35 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Kfm presenter Brandon Leigh.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'CCMA is another pandemic' - arbitration body gets flak over vaccination ruling

27 January 2022 3:44 PM

The CCMA is facing some backlash on social media for a recent decision to uphold the dismissal of an unvaccinated worker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Protector receives Mervyn Dirks complaint against Cyril Ramaphosa

27 January 2022 1:23 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Oupa Segwale, spokesperson at the Office of the Public Protector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ipid opens case against Police Commissioner Sitole over Kinnear murder probe

27 January 2022 1:22 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NICD: South Africans need not panic about new Omicron sub-variant

27 January 2022 1:18 PM

Principal medical scientist at the National Institute of Communicable Diseases Dr Jinal Bhiman speaks to Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Activist who warned against homeless camp wants officials to answer for spending

27 January 2022 11:54 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Development Impact Fund CEO Lorenzo Davids.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Funnyman Donovan Goliath spins his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk

27 January 2022 11:03 AM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Hill-Lewis says City unable to sustain costly Walking Bus project amid outcry

Local

'Second rate hike paves the way for less hikes than expected over next 3 years'

Business Local

NICD: South Africans need not panic about new Omicron sub-variant

Local

EWN Highlights

City of Joburg elects new Section 79 committee chairs despite tense meeting

27 January 2022 8:19 PM

Debates intensify within ANC over deployment of Ramokgopa to SG's office

27 January 2022 8:15 PM

SABC board sets up special committee to probe allegations against Makhathini

27 January 2022 8:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA