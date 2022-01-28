Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:15
Demand for fibre in rural SA grows after lockdown
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 10:30
The Business of Buffalo Breeding
Guests
Kwagga Boucher - Founder at Buffalo Breeder
Today at 11:05
An evening with Sylvestre Kabasidi
Guests
Sylvestre Kabasidi
Today at 13:15
On the couch - Theatre: Clouds like Waves, Streetcar Named Desire
Guests
Fred Abrahamse
Megan Choritz - Blogger at ...
Today at 17:45
Join Zolani Mahola, 'The One Who Sings' at the exciting line-up of outdoor summer concerts in the garden, Sun-Set@Baxter
Guests
Zolani Mahola
Latest Local
Home Affairs reopens applications for permanent residency after 'damaging' delay Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Gershon Mosiane, chairperson of the Forum of Immigration Practitioners of South Africa (Fip... 28 January 2022 7:58 AM
Fresh risk of load shedding as Eskom continues with planned maintenance - COO The Money Show interviews Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer after the power utility presented a 'state of the system' briefing. 27 January 2022 9:12 PM
CCMA ruling not last word on vax mandate, but bosses will see it as affirmation Bruce Whitfield interviews Werksman's Anastasia Vatalidis about the CCMA decision to uphold the sacking of unvaccinated employee. 27 January 2022 7:43 PM
View all Local
Public Protector receives Mervyn Dirks complaint against Cyril Ramaphosa Mandy Wiener interviews Oupa Segwale, spokesperson at the Office of the Public Protector. 27 January 2022 1:23 PM
62% of PPE contracts investigated so far found to be irregular - SIU Report Refilwe Moloto speaks to OUTA Rudi Heyneke about the investigation and findings 18-month long investigation into PPE procurement.... 27 January 2022 8:43 AM
'Ramaphosa ordering SIU probe into Telkom tied to his bid for re-election' Bruce Whitfield talks to tech expert Duncan McLeod (TechCentral) about his theory for the President's 'surprise' move. 26 January 2022 6:52 PM
View all Politics
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?" Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice. 27 January 2022 8:42 PM
'Second rate hike paves the way for less hikes than expected over next 3 years' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) after the Reserve Bank announces an increase in the repo rate. 27 January 2022 6:45 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] SA Reserve Bank raises interest rates The move was widely expected. 27 January 2022 3:37 PM
View all Business
Image it’s 40 degrees Celsius – and you live in an iron shack Lester Kiewit interviews The ShackBuilder founder Quinton Adams and Blikkiesdorp community leader Ettienne Claasen. 27 January 2022 2:59 PM
Companies may now legally fire employees for refusing vaccination Lester Kiewit interviews Jonathan Goldberg, joint-CEO of Global Business Solutions. 27 January 2022 12:27 PM
Funnyman Donovan Goliath spins his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 27 January 2022 11:03 AM
View all Lifestyle
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
View all Sport
Cape Town personalities are getting inked to raise funds for SPCA - so can you! CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Kfm presenter Brandon Leigh. 27 January 2022 4:35 PM
Funnyman Donovan Goliath spins his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 27 January 2022 11:03 AM
Bollywood star cleared of obscenity charges 15 years after 'indecent' Gere kiss Shilpa Shetty and fellow actor Richard Gere were initially both charged, but Gere's case was dropped soon after. 26 January 2022 1:12 PM
View all Entertainment
Bollywood star cleared of obscenity charges 15 years after 'indecent' Gere kiss Shilpa Shetty and fellow actor Richard Gere were initially both charged, but Gere's case was dropped soon after. 26 January 2022 1:12 PM
[WATCH] BoJo 'ambushed with a cake' on birthday, has Twitter in stitches Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman take a look at stories trending on social media. 26 January 2022 11:50 AM
Man who refuses to get Covid jab denied heart transplant by US doctors A man from Boston in the US has been denied a heart transplant because he's not vaccinated against Covid-19. 26 January 2022 11:00 AM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?" Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice. 27 January 2022 8:42 PM
'Private schools should probably not exist' Lester Kiewit interviews William Shoki of Africa Is a Country. 27 January 2022 11:10 AM
Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights. 26 January 2022 8:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home Affairs reopens applications for permanent residency after 'damaging' delay

28 January 2022 7:58 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Home Affairs
applications
Permanent Residency

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Gershon Mosiane, chairperson of the Forum of Immigration Practitioners of South Africa (Fipsa).
  • Home Affairs reopened applications for permanent residency after they were halted for almost two years
  • Immigration specialist Gershon Mosiane says the delay has had costly implications for foreign nationals who've been waiting for an outcome

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) has finally resumed the processing of permanent residency (PR) applications that have been suspended since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Immigration specialist Gershon Mosiane says the 22-month delay has had a negative impact on thousands of foreign nationals in South Africa who have been in limbo.

Mosiane says many foreign nationals who have invested in the country, created jobs, or conducted business are left with a great deal of uncertainty.

Applicants have had to extend their temporary visas while they wait for the finalisation of their PR applications. Mosiane says this has been a costly and cumbersome process for them.

He says the delays and difficulties obtaining permanent residency permits have existed long before the pandemic hit South Africa's shores.

Historically, applicants have been told that the process takes six to eight months when in reality it takes over two years for a PR application to be processed, Mosiane says.

The department had a backlog of roughly 33,000 permanent residence applications which predated the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mosiane, who's the chairperson of the Forum of Immigration Practitioners of South Africa (Fipsa), believes the department's current backlog must have exceeded 50,000 due to the application stoppage.

'The backlog for PR applications is historical. Before Covid-19, we had a backlog. I think it's more than 50,000", he tells CapeTalk.

The unintended consequence of this delay is that - remember you have to keep your temporary residence vis valid at all times whilst you're waiting - you have to incur all the costs of all the time extending your temporary residence visa. It creates instability in people's lives, uncertainty, and hence some people decide whilst waiting for the outcome to leave the country.

Gershon Mosiane, Chair - Forum of Immigration Practitioners of South Africa

Foreign nationals are relieved and our members are relieved that ultimately the DHA has decided to open applications for permanent residency, effective 1st January 2022.

Gershon Mosiane, Chair - Forum of Immigration Practitioners of South Africa

The whole backlog and delay has unintended consequences and it has a negative impact on foreign nationals. That does not look good for our country.

Gershon Mosiane, Chair - Forum of Immigration Practitioners of South Africa



Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
