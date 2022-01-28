Home Affairs reopens applications for permanent residency after 'damaging' delay
- Home Affairs reopened applications for permanent residency after they were halted for almost two years
- Immigration specialist Gershon Mosiane says the delay has had costly implications for foreign nationals who've been waiting for an outcome
The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) has finally resumed the processing of permanent residency (PR) applications that have been suspended since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.
Immigration specialist Gershon Mosiane says the 22-month delay has had a negative impact on thousands of foreign nationals in South Africa who have been in limbo.
Mosiane says many foreign nationals who have invested in the country, created jobs, or conducted business are left with a great deal of uncertainty.
Applicants have had to extend their temporary visas while they wait for the finalisation of their PR applications. Mosiane says this has been a costly and cumbersome process for them.
He says the delays and difficulties obtaining permanent residency permits have existed long before the pandemic hit South Africa's shores.
Historically, applicants have been told that the process takes six to eight months when in reality it takes over two years for a PR application to be processed, Mosiane says.
The department had a backlog of roughly 33,000 permanent residence applications which predated the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mosiane, who's the chairperson of the Forum of Immigration Practitioners of South Africa (Fipsa), believes the department's current backlog must have exceeded 50,000 due to the application stoppage.
'The backlog for PR applications is historical. Before Covid-19, we had a backlog. I think it's more than 50,000", he tells CapeTalk.
The unintended consequence of this delay is that - remember you have to keep your temporary residence vis valid at all times whilst you're waiting - you have to incur all the costs of all the time extending your temporary residence visa. It creates instability in people's lives, uncertainty, and hence some people decide whilst waiting for the outcome to leave the country.Gershon Mosiane, Chair - Forum of Immigration Practitioners of South Africa
Foreign nationals are relieved and our members are relieved that ultimately the DHA has decided to open applications for permanent residency, effective 1st January 2022.Gershon Mosiane, Chair - Forum of Immigration Practitioners of South Africa
The whole backlog and delay has unintended consequences and it has a negative impact on foreign nationals. That does not look good for our country.Gershon Mosiane, Chair - Forum of Immigration Practitioners of South Africa
