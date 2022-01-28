'A regrettable error' - Gender Commission backtracks on vaccination 'warning'





Following backlash from the scientific community, the Commission for Gender Equality has retracted its recent statement on vaccines

The Commission came under fire after it warned against imposing mandatory Covid-19 vaccination citing the potential impact on women’s reproductive health

It has now apologised for the statement which erroneously quoted an article published in a medical journal

Image: © luiscarceller 123rf.com

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has unreservedly withdrawn a recent statement in which it raised concerns about mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations.

The CGE was strongly criticised by South Africa's top health experts after it released a statement earlier this month raising questions about the impact of Covid-19 vaccines on women of reproductive age.

The commission now says it retracts the statement which "erroneously quoted an article published in a medical journal that alleges possible negative consequences of vaccination on women's sexual and reproductive health."

The commission says issuing the statement was a regrettable error.

"We further regret that it led to the unnecessary distraction of public attention away from our common fight against the Covid-19 pandemic".

According to the CGE's latest press release, it will coordinate various education drives in order to rectify any misinformation which may have occurred as a result of its statement.

This, it says, will be done in collaboration with various health and medical experts.

The CGE wishes to reiterate its support for existing government policy and guidelines on vaccination, and to express our confidence in current medical expertise and knowledge as provided by the country's medical scientific community. Javu Baloyi, Spokesperson - Commission For Gender Equality