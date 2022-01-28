'A regrettable error' - Gender Commission backtracks on vaccination 'warning'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
Professor Meincken's African wood violin project hits all the right notes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Martina Meincken
Today at 15:35
Our Burning Planet - Six key considerations underpinning South Africa’s nascent ‘just transition’ plan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ethan Van Diemen Journalist investigating climate change for Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Cancel culture conundrum: What to do with the art created by monstrous men (and women)?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ryland Fisher - Author, Consultant at ...
Today at 16:05
The Gumtree Verification Process
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Claire Cobbledick - General Manager at Gumtree SA
Today at 16:20
John Maytham Book Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham - Presenter at CapeTalk
Today at 16:55
An Hour With# Donovan Goliath
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Donovan Goliath - Comedian and Partner at Goliath And Goliath
Today at 17:45
Join Zolani Mahola, 'The One Who Sings' at the exciting line-up of outdoor summer concerts in the garden, Sun-Set@Baxter
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zolani Mahola
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WEATHER WARNING] 40+ temperatures again forecasted for the Boland this weekend Residents of Paarl and Wellington, take care. Yet another hellish weekend lies ahead. 28 January 2022 2:12 PM
[EXPLAINER] What is the mandate of the National Prosecuting Authority? Refilwe Moloto interviews Advocate Paul Hoffman, a Director at Accountability Now. 28 January 2022 1:14 PM
Families losing hope after death of eldest District Six claimant Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Jeff Alexander, the son of District Six claimant Mavis Alexander. 28 January 2022 11:54 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure to suspend national top cop after Ipid cases Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to criminology expert Dr. Guy Lamb. 28 January 2022 1:27 PM
CCMA ruling not last word on vax mandate, but bosses will see it as affirmation Bruce Whitfield interviews Werksman's Anastasia Vatalidis about the CCMA decision to uphold the sacking of unvaccinated employee. 27 January 2022 7:43 PM
Public Protector receives Mervyn Dirks complaint against Cyril Ramaphosa Mandy Wiener interviews Oupa Segwale, spokesperson at the Office of the Public Protector. 27 January 2022 1:23 PM
View all Politics
Fresh risk of load shedding as Eskom continues with planned maintenance - COO The Money Show interviews Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer after the power utility presented a 'state of the system' briefing. 27 January 2022 9:12 PM
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?" Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice. 27 January 2022 8:42 PM
'Second rate hike paves the way for less hikes than expected over next 3 years' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) after the Reserve Bank announces an increase in the repo rate. 27 January 2022 6:45 PM
View all Business
Imagine it’s 40 degrees Celsius – and you live in an iron shack Lester Kiewit interviews The ShackBuilder founder Quinton Adams and Blikkiesdorp community leader Ettienne Claasen. 27 January 2022 2:59 PM
Companies may now legally fire employees for refusing vaccination Lester Kiewit interviews Jonathan Goldberg, joint-CEO of Global Business Solutions. 27 January 2022 12:27 PM
Funnyman Donovan Goliath spins his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 27 January 2022 11:03 AM
View all Lifestyle
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
View all Sport
Cape Town personalities are getting inked to raise funds for SPCA - so can you! CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Kfm presenter Brandon Leigh. 27 January 2022 4:35 PM
Funnyman Donovan Goliath spins his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 27 January 2022 11:03 AM
Bollywood star cleared of obscenity charges 15 years after 'indecent' Gere kiss Shilpa Shetty and fellow actor Richard Gere were initially both charged, but Gere's case was dropped soon after. 26 January 2022 1:12 PM
View all Entertainment
US racing to retrieve crashed, sunken high-tech fighter, before China gets to it Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 28 January 2022 10:21 AM
Bollywood star cleared of obscenity charges 15 years after 'indecent' Gere kiss Shilpa Shetty and fellow actor Richard Gere were initially both charged, but Gere's case was dropped soon after. 26 January 2022 1:12 PM
[WATCH] BoJo 'ambushed with a cake' on birthday, has Twitter in stitches Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman take a look at stories trending on social media. 26 January 2022 11:50 AM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
[EXPLAINER] What is the mandate of the National Prosecuting Authority? Refilwe Moloto interviews Advocate Paul Hoffman, a Director at Accountability Now. 28 January 2022 1:14 PM
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?" Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice. 27 January 2022 8:42 PM
'Private schools should probably not exist' Lester Kiewit interviews William Shoki of Africa Is a Country. 27 January 2022 11:10 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'A regrettable error' - Gender Commission backtracks on vaccination 'warning'

28 January 2022 9:56 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Vaccination
reproductive health
Commission for Gender Equality
mandatory Covid-19 vaccination

The Commission for Gender Equality has withdrawn the statement it made about Covid-19 vaccines earlier this month.
  • Following backlash from the scientific community, the Commission for Gender Equality has retracted its recent statement on vaccines
  • The Commission came under fire after it warned against imposing mandatory Covid-19 vaccination citing the potential impact on women’s reproductive health
  • It has now apologised for the statement which erroneously quoted an article published in a medical journal
Image: © luiscarceller 123rf.com

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has unreservedly withdrawn a recent statement in which it raised concerns about mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations.

The CGE was strongly criticised by South Africa's top health experts after it released a statement earlier this month raising questions about the impact of Covid-19 vaccines on women of reproductive age.

The commission now says it retracts the statement which "erroneously quoted an article published in a medical journal that alleges possible negative consequences of vaccination on women's sexual and reproductive health."

The commission says issuing the statement was a regrettable error.

RELATED: Top SA scientists raise red flag over Gender Commission's vaccine 'warning'

"We further regret that it led to the unnecessary distraction of public attention away from our common fight against the Covid-19 pandemic".

According to the CGE's latest press release, it will coordinate various education drives in order to rectify any misinformation which may have occurred as a result of its statement.

This, it says, will be done in collaboration with various health and medical experts.

The CGE wishes to reiterate its support for existing government policy and guidelines on vaccination, and to express our confidence in current medical expertise and knowledge as provided by the country's medical scientific community.

Javu Baloyi, Spokesperson - Commission For Gender Equality



28 January 2022 9:56 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Vaccination
reproductive health
Commission for Gender Equality
mandatory Covid-19 vaccination

More from Local

[WEATHER WARNING] 40+ temperatures again forecasted for the Boland this weekend

28 January 2022 2:12 PM

Residents of Paarl and Wellington, take care. Yet another hellish weekend lies ahead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINER] What is the mandate of the National Prosecuting Authority?

28 January 2022 1:14 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Advocate Paul Hoffman, a Director at Accountability Now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Families losing hope after death of eldest District Six claimant

28 January 2022 11:54 AM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Jeff Alexander, the son of District Six claimant Mavis Alexander.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What are the requirements for entry into medical school in SA?

28 January 2022 11:22 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair at South African Medical Association on the requirements for gaining admission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Home Affairs reopens applications for permanent residency after 'damaging' delay

28 January 2022 7:58 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Gershon Mosiane, chairperson of the Forum of Immigration Practitioners of South Africa (Fipsa).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fresh risk of load shedding as Eskom continues with planned maintenance - COO

27 January 2022 9:12 PM

The Money Show interviews Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer after the power utility presented a 'state of the system' briefing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CCMA ruling not last word on vax mandate, but bosses will see it as affirmation

27 January 2022 7:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Werksman's Anastasia Vatalidis about the CCMA decision to uphold the sacking of unvaccinated employee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Second rate hike paves the way for less hikes than expected over next 3 years'

27 January 2022 6:45 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) after the Reserve Bank announces an increase in the repo rate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hill-Lewis says City unable to sustain costly Walking Bus project amid outcry

27 January 2022 5:04 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town personalities are getting inked to raise funds for SPCA - so can you!

27 January 2022 4:35 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Kfm presenter Brandon Leigh.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Home Affairs reopens applications for permanent residency after 'damaging' delay

Local

'A regrettable error' - Gender Commission backtracks on vaccination 'warning'

Local

[WEATHER WARNING] 40+ temperatures again forecasted for the Boland this weekend

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Court grants Clover interdict against striking unions

28 January 2022 2:38 PM

CCMA ruling on dismissal of worker who refused COVID jab slammed

28 January 2022 1:52 PM

UK police deny delaying 'partygate' probe into PM

28 January 2022 1:01 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA