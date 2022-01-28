What are the requirements for entry into medical school in SA?





SAMA chair Dr Coetzee explains how students are selected for entry into medical school

She suggests the criteria for entry need to be reviewed and possibly academic merit should not be the main criteria

On Wednesday a listener explained their child passed with an A aggregate but has not been accepted at any of the medical schools he applied to.

What are the requirements for entry into medical school, if straight A's are simply not enough, asks Refilwe?

Refilwe speaks to Dr Angelique Coetzee, chairperson at South African Medical Association on the basic requirements for gaining admission to medical school in South Africa.

This is a highly political topic and at the end of the day it is not so much about what your achievements were, but unfortunately, we need to look at what the different universities' requirements are. Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson - South African Medical Association

A lot of requirements are different marks for different people - and unfortunately, this is still racially based. Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson - South African Medical Association

It is actually very sad because the fact that you get six distinctions but they can only take so many white students, so many coloured students, so many Indian students, so many black students, means you will compete only in your racial class at this stage. Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson - South African Medical Association

She explains that there are cases where students with lower marks are accepted into the course and therefore someone with six distinctions may be rejected.

We need to look at how we choose students. Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson - South African Medical Association