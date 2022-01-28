US racing to retrieve crashed, sunken high-tech fighter, before China gets to it
The United States Navy is attempting to retrieve an F-35C stealth fighter from the bottom of the South China Sea after it crash-landed on an aircraft carrier before falling into the water.
The $100 billion F-35C is the US Navy’s newest, most advanced fighter jet. It became operational in 2019.
The South China Sea is a region of tremendous geopolitical and economic importance. About a third of the world’s shipping traffic passes through it. It is claimed, almost in its entirety, by both Taiwan and China.
The US fears that China is trying to locate and salvage it before they do, based on its territorial claim over the South China Sea.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).
This is classic! … I think Denzel Washington will be in this one… A race against time… the newest version of the F-35C – it’s full of high-tech gizmos…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
It’s in China’s backyard. They will want to get there to find out all the technology. America will want to get there… to guard all the technology… Whoever gets there first, wins…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_136699038_new-windsor-ny-august-2-2019-the-lockheed-martin-f-35-lightning-ii-from-stewart-international-airpor.html?vti=lf3df04710sgx1bgq5-1-5
