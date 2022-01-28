Streaming issues? Report here
US racing to retrieve crashed, sunken high-tech fighter, before China gets to it

28 January 2022 10:21 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
China
United States
United States Navy
Taiwan
South China Sea
Adam Gilchrist
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
F-35C

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

The United States Navy is attempting to retrieve an F-35C stealth fighter from the bottom of the South China Sea after it crash-landed on an aircraft carrier before falling into the water.

The $100 billion F-35C is the US Navy’s newest, most advanced fighter jet. It became operational in 2019.

The South China Sea is a region of tremendous geopolitical and economic importance. About a third of the world’s shipping traffic passes through it. It is claimed, almost in its entirety, by both Taiwan and China.

The US fears that China is trying to locate and salvage it before they do, based on its territorial claim over the South China Sea.

The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).

This is classic! … I think Denzel Washington will be in this one… A race against time… the newest version of the F-35C – it’s full of high-tech gizmos…

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

It’s in China’s backyard. They will want to get there to find out all the technology. America will want to get there… to guard all the technology… Whoever gets there first, wins…

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent



