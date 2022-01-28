Families losing hope after death of eldest District Six claimant





District Six’s oldest claimant, Shariefa Khan, has died at the age of 100

She had received a key to her home in April last year but was not able to move in due to building safety concerns

Jeff Alexander, the son of fellow claimant Mavis Alexander, says his mother fears that she will also die before moving back to District Six

FILE: District Six’s oldest living land claimant Shariefa Khan turned 100 on 25 April 2021. Picture: Supplied.

Elderly District Six claimants and their families are living in fear as the slow land restitution process drags on.

District Six's oldest claimant Shariefa Khan died on Wednesday before she could move back into her hom

The 100-year-old woman had received the keys to her home in April last year but could not move in due to various issues with the construction standards of the building.

The family of a fellow claimant, Mavis Alexander, says the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform has not been handling the process with the necessary level of urgency.

Alexander is among the oldest surviving claimants at the age of 82. She lives in an old age home in Matroosfontein and is still waiting for her house keys.

Her son, Jeff, fears that she too may die before she moves back home to District Six as the restitution project is marred by more delays.

He says he's saddened by the fact that an increasing number of claimants are dying before they ever see justice restored.

Jeff has slammed the Land Reform department for not communicating with claimants about any progress in the process.

He argues that the anxiety faced by senior claimants is contributing to their ill-health.

It is worrisome. My mother, hearing about the passing of Shariefa Khan, it's affecting her. Her biggest fear and our biggest fear is that she would pass away before her dream is realised - before she can move back home to her beloved District Six. Jeff Alexander

She suffers from a chronic illness. She walks about with a cane. Jeff Alexander

There's no transparency from the department regarding this. The claimants are not regularly updated as to the progress of what is happening. This contributes to the anxiety and causes [claimants] to become sick because of not knowing. Jeff Alexander