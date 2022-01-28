[EXPLAINER] What is the mandate of the National Prosecuting Authority?
-
Within the NPA exists the Investigating Directorate to specifically deal with State Capture. It has investigative and prosecutorial powers
-
Private prosecutions for State Capture are highly unlikely but civil proceedings to recover looted money is possible
-
Accountability Now has presented draft legislation to Parliament to create a “Scorpions on steroids”
We know who is implicated in Judge Raymond Zondo's report on State Capture.
Everybody knows.
So, why is the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) not bringing bad guys to book?
What is the NPA’s mandate, and what is the process it follows to bring criminals to justice?
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Advocate Paul Hoffman (Accountability Now) about the capacity of the NPA and whether it is operating at full speed to ensure the prosecution of corrupt officials (scroll up to listen).
The President has created by proclamation a unit within the NPA called the Investigating Directorate… to deal with State Capture and has been given… the power to investigate as well as prosecute…Paul Hoffman, Director - Accountability Now
The Hawks are not up to the task of investigating serious corruption… There is simply not enough resources in the NPA to deal with an avalanche of work…Paul Hoffman, Director - Accountability Now
Our state-owned enterprises that have been looted blind during State Capture, could and should be following up the money in civil proceedings. But private prosecutions in the context of State Capture is a non-starter…Paul Hoffman, Director - Accountability Now
This Mickey Mouse size Investigating Directorate is not enough… Political will is required… Accountability Now has presented draft legislation to create… the Scorpions on steroids… We’re waiting with bated breath…Paul Hoffman, Director - Accountability Now
Source : Eyewitness News
More from Local
[WEATHER WARNING] 40+ temperatures again forecasted for the Boland this weekend
Residents of Paarl and Wellington, take care. Yet another hellish weekend lies ahead.Read More
Families losing hope after death of eldest District Six claimant
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Jeff Alexander, the son of District Six claimant Mavis Alexander.Read More
What are the requirements for entry into medical school in SA?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair at South African Medical Association on the requirements for gaining admission.Read More
'A regrettable error' - Gender Commission backtracks on vaccination 'warning'
The Commission for Gender Equality has withdrawn the statement it made about Covid-19 vaccines earlier this month.Read More
Home Affairs reopens applications for permanent residency after 'damaging' delay
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Gershon Mosiane, chairperson of the Forum of Immigration Practitioners of South Africa (Fipsa).Read More
Fresh risk of load shedding as Eskom continues with planned maintenance - COO
The Money Show interviews Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer after the power utility presented a 'state of the system' briefing.Read More
CCMA ruling not last word on vax mandate, but bosses will see it as affirmation
Bruce Whitfield interviews Werksman's Anastasia Vatalidis about the CCMA decision to uphold the sacking of unvaccinated employee.Read More
'Second rate hike paves the way for less hikes than expected over next 3 years'
Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) after the Reserve Bank announces an increase in the repo rate.Read More
Hill-Lewis says City unable to sustain costly Walking Bus project amid outcry
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
More from Opinion
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?"
Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
'Private schools should probably not exist'
Lester Kiewit interviews William Shoki of Africa Is a Country.Read More
Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station
Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights.Read More
Stadiums want their fans back: 'We need up to 10k people to break even, not 2k'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Burger, MD of Emirates Airline Park (Ellis Park Stadium).Read More
'Ramaphosa ordering SIU probe into Telkom tied to his bid for re-election'
Bruce Whitfield talks to tech expert Duncan McLeod (TechCentral) about his theory for the President's 'surprise' move.Read More
'ANC, unless it does something drastic, will lose to small parties in 2024'
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Piet Croucamp, a lecturer at the Department of Politics at the University of Johannesburg.Read More
Kids must move! It’s vital for learning – occupational therapist
Refilwe Moloto interviews René Lynch-Clifford, an occupational therapist who works with children with special developmental needs.Read More
John Maytham on Woodstock street art: "Explosion of colour, shape and beauty"
Cape Town Tourism invited CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham to do a walking tour of the street art of Woodstock.Read More
'Gross negligence' by SA Civil Aviation Authority caused plane crash - report
John Maytham interviews SA Flyer Magazine Editor Guy Leitch.Read More
More from Politics
Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure to suspend national top cop after Ipid cases
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to criminology expert Dr. Guy Lamb.Read More
CCMA ruling not last word on vax mandate, but bosses will see it as affirmation
Bruce Whitfield interviews Werksman's Anastasia Vatalidis about the CCMA decision to uphold the sacking of unvaccinated employee.Read More
Public Protector receives Mervyn Dirks complaint against Cyril Ramaphosa
Mandy Wiener interviews Oupa Segwale, spokesperson at the Office of the Public Protector.Read More
62% of PPE contracts investigated so far found to be irregular - SIU Report
Refilwe Moloto speaks to OUTA Rudi Heyneke about the investigation and findings 18-month long investigation into PPE procurement.Read More
'Ramaphosa ordering SIU probe into Telkom tied to his bid for re-election'
Bruce Whitfield talks to tech expert Duncan McLeod (TechCentral) about his theory for the President's 'surprise' move.Read More
Heads must roll over R42m irregular spending on CT homeless camp, says Herron
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron.Read More
[WATCH] BoJo 'ambushed with a cake' on birthday, has Twitter in stitches
Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman take a look at stories trending on social media.Read More
'ANC, unless it does something drastic, will lose to small parties in 2024'
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Piet Croucamp, a lecturer at the Department of Politics at the University of Johannesburg.Read More
NHI: Single fund risky, public-private partnership needed says Discovery Health
CEO Dr Ryan Noach discusses Discovery Health's submission on the National Health Insurance Bill, on The Money Show.Read More