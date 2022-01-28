[EXPLAINER] What is the mandate of the National Prosecuting Authority?





Within the NPA exists the Investigating Directorate to specifically deal with State Capture. It has investigative and prosecutorial powers

Private prosecutions for State Capture are highly unlikely but civil proceedings to recover looted money is possible

Accountability Now has presented draft legislation to Parliament to create a “Scorpions on steroids”

FILE: National Prosecuting Authority offices in Pretoria. Picture: Eyewitness News

We know who is implicated in Judge Raymond Zondo's report on State Capture.

Everybody knows.

So, why is the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) not bringing bad guys to book?

What is the NPA’s mandate, and what is the process it follows to bring criminals to justice?

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Advocate Paul Hoffman (Accountability Now) about the capacity of the NPA and whether it is operating at full speed to ensure the prosecution of corrupt officials (scroll up to listen).

The President has created by proclamation a unit within the NPA called the Investigating Directorate… to deal with State Capture and has been given… the power to investigate as well as prosecute… Paul Hoffman, Director - Accountability Now

The Hawks are not up to the task of investigating serious corruption… There is simply not enough resources in the NPA to deal with an avalanche of work… Paul Hoffman, Director - Accountability Now

Our state-owned enterprises that have been looted blind during State Capture, could and should be following up the money in civil proceedings. But private prosecutions in the context of State Capture is a non-starter… Paul Hoffman, Director - Accountability Now