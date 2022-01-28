Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure to suspend national top cop after Ipid cases





Pressure is mounting for President Cyril Ramaphosa to act against National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole

Police watchdog Ipid opened a case against him for failing to cooperate in the Charl Kinnear murder investigation

Sitole is also facing a second criminal case in connection with fraud and corruption at SAPS

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole gives his testimony via videolink at the SAHRC hearing on 30 November 2021 into the July riots. Picture: @SAHRCommission/Twitter

The suspension of National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole could be imminent after police watchdog Ipid opened two criminal complaints against him.

In the first case, Sitole is accused of failing to cooperate with the investigation into the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear.

Ipid has reportedly lodged a second case against him in connection with fraud and corruption at the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa is still "applying his mind" after asking Sitole to submit reasons why he should not be suspended.

Last year, Ramaphosa announced his intention to suspend Sitole after setting up a board of inquiry to investigate the top cop's alleged misconduct and fitness to hold office.

Criminologist Dr. Guy Lamb says Ramaphosa may have been reluctant to suspend Sitole due to concerns over stability in the police service.

However, Lamb says Ipid's criminal cases against the police commissioner will force Ramaphosa to act swiftly against him.

The recent cases in terms of Ipid loading a criminal case against the National Police Commissioner has certainly upped the ante. Dr. Guy Lamb, Criminologist

Ipid has been complaining about the lack of cooperation from senior police managers, especially the National Commissioner. So, this is definitely now applying pressure on the President and the Police Minister to take some quite urgent action on this. Dr. Guy Lamb, Criminologist