Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure to suspend national top cop after Ipid cases
- Pressure is mounting for President Cyril Ramaphosa to act against National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole
- Police watchdog Ipid opened a case against him for failing to cooperate in the Charl Kinnear murder investigation
- Sitole is also facing a second criminal case in connection with fraud and corruption at SAPS
The suspension of National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole could be imminent after police watchdog Ipid opened two criminal complaints against him.
In the first case, Sitole is accused of failing to cooperate with the investigation into the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear.
Ipid has reportedly lodged a second case against him in connection with fraud and corruption at the South African Police Service (SAPS).
Meanwhile, Ramaphosa is still "applying his mind" after asking Sitole to submit reasons why he should not be suspended.
RELATED: Ipid opens case against Police Commissioner Sitole over Kinnear murder probe
Last year, Ramaphosa announced his intention to suspend Sitole after setting up a board of inquiry to investigate the top cop's alleged misconduct and fitness to hold office.
Criminologist Dr. Guy Lamb says Ramaphosa may have been reluctant to suspend Sitole due to concerns over stability in the police service.
However, Lamb says Ipid's criminal cases against the police commissioner will force Ramaphosa to act swiftly against him.
The recent cases in terms of Ipid loading a criminal case against the National Police Commissioner has certainly upped the ante.Dr. Guy Lamb, Criminologist
Ipid has been complaining about the lack of cooperation from senior police managers, especially the National Commissioner. So, this is definitely now applying pressure on the President and the Police Minister to take some quite urgent action on this.Dr. Guy Lamb, Criminologist
I think the balance of events that have happened in recent days are certainly going to tilt the President towards potentially dismissing or suspending the National Police Commissioner because we can't carry on with this deep crisis within SAPS.Dr. Guy Lamb, Criminologist
Source : @SAHRCommission/Twitter
More from Politics
[EXPLAINER] What is the mandate of the National Prosecuting Authority?
Refilwe Moloto interviews Advocate Paul Hoffman, a Director at Accountability Now.Read More
CCMA ruling not last word on vax mandate, but bosses will see it as affirmation
Bruce Whitfield interviews Werksman's Anastasia Vatalidis about the CCMA decision to uphold the sacking of unvaccinated employee.Read More
Public Protector receives Mervyn Dirks complaint against Cyril Ramaphosa
Mandy Wiener interviews Oupa Segwale, spokesperson at the Office of the Public Protector.Read More
62% of PPE contracts investigated so far found to be irregular - SIU Report
Refilwe Moloto speaks to OUTA Rudi Heyneke about the investigation and findings 18-month long investigation into PPE procurement.Read More
'Ramaphosa ordering SIU probe into Telkom tied to his bid for re-election'
Bruce Whitfield talks to tech expert Duncan McLeod (TechCentral) about his theory for the President's 'surprise' move.Read More
Heads must roll over R42m irregular spending on CT homeless camp, says Herron
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron.Read More
[WATCH] BoJo 'ambushed with a cake' on birthday, has Twitter in stitches
Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman take a look at stories trending on social media.Read More
'ANC, unless it does something drastic, will lose to small parties in 2024'
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Piet Croucamp, a lecturer at the Department of Politics at the University of Johannesburg.Read More
NHI: Single fund risky, public-private partnership needed says Discovery Health
CEO Dr Ryan Noach discusses Discovery Health's submission on the National Health Insurance Bill, on The Money Show.Read More