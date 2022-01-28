Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure to suspend national top cop after Ipid cases

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
Professor Meincken's African wood violin project hits all the right notes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Martina Meincken
Today at 15:35
Our Burning Planet - Six key considerations underpinning South Africa’s nascent ‘just transition’ plan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ethan Van Diemen Journalist investigating climate change for Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Cancel culture conundrum: What to do with the art created by monstrous men (and women)?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ryland Fisher - Author, Consultant at ...
Today at 16:05
The Gumtree Verification Process
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Claire Cobbledick - General Manager at Gumtree SA
Today at 16:20
John Maytham Book Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham - Presenter at CapeTalk
Today at 16:55
An Hour With# Donovan Goliath
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Donovan Goliath - Comedian and Partner at Goliath And Goliath
Today at 17:45
Join Zolani Mahola, 'The One Who Sings' at the exciting line-up of outdoor summer concerts in the garden, Sun-Set@Baxter
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zolani Mahola
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WEATHER WARNING] 40+ temperatures again forecasted for the Boland this weekend Residents of Paarl and Wellington, take care. Yet another hellish weekend lies ahead. 28 January 2022 2:12 PM
[EXPLAINER] What is the mandate of the National Prosecuting Authority? Refilwe Moloto interviews Advocate Paul Hoffman, a Director at Accountability Now. 28 January 2022 1:14 PM
Families losing hope after death of eldest District Six claimant Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Jeff Alexander, the son of District Six claimant Mavis Alexander. 28 January 2022 11:54 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure to suspend national top cop after Ipid cases Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to criminology expert Dr. Guy Lamb. 28 January 2022 1:27 PM
CCMA ruling not last word on vax mandate, but bosses will see it as affirmation Bruce Whitfield interviews Werksman's Anastasia Vatalidis about the CCMA decision to uphold the sacking of unvaccinated employee. 27 January 2022 7:43 PM
Public Protector receives Mervyn Dirks complaint against Cyril Ramaphosa Mandy Wiener interviews Oupa Segwale, spokesperson at the Office of the Public Protector. 27 January 2022 1:23 PM
View all Politics
Fresh risk of load shedding as Eskom continues with planned maintenance - COO The Money Show interviews Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer after the power utility presented a 'state of the system' briefing. 27 January 2022 9:12 PM
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?" Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice. 27 January 2022 8:42 PM
'Second rate hike paves the way for less hikes than expected over next 3 years' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) after the Reserve Bank announces an increase in the repo rate. 27 January 2022 6:45 PM
View all Business
Imagine it’s 40 degrees Celsius – and you live in an iron shack Lester Kiewit interviews The ShackBuilder founder Quinton Adams and Blikkiesdorp community leader Ettienne Claasen. 27 January 2022 2:59 PM
Companies may now legally fire employees for refusing vaccination Lester Kiewit interviews Jonathan Goldberg, joint-CEO of Global Business Solutions. 27 January 2022 12:27 PM
Funnyman Donovan Goliath spins his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 27 January 2022 11:03 AM
View all Lifestyle
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
View all Sport
Cape Town personalities are getting inked to raise funds for SPCA - so can you! CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Kfm presenter Brandon Leigh. 27 January 2022 4:35 PM
Funnyman Donovan Goliath spins his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 27 January 2022 11:03 AM
Bollywood star cleared of obscenity charges 15 years after 'indecent' Gere kiss Shilpa Shetty and fellow actor Richard Gere were initially both charged, but Gere's case was dropped soon after. 26 January 2022 1:12 PM
View all Entertainment
US racing to retrieve crashed, sunken high-tech fighter, before China gets to it Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 28 January 2022 10:21 AM
Bollywood star cleared of obscenity charges 15 years after 'indecent' Gere kiss Shilpa Shetty and fellow actor Richard Gere were initially both charged, but Gere's case was dropped soon after. 26 January 2022 1:12 PM
[WATCH] BoJo 'ambushed with a cake' on birthday, has Twitter in stitches Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman take a look at stories trending on social media. 26 January 2022 11:50 AM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
[EXPLAINER] What is the mandate of the National Prosecuting Authority? Refilwe Moloto interviews Advocate Paul Hoffman, a Director at Accountability Now. 28 January 2022 1:14 PM
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?" Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice. 27 January 2022 8:42 PM
'Private schools should probably not exist' Lester Kiewit interviews William Shoki of Africa Is a Country. 27 January 2022 11:10 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure to suspend national top cop after Ipid cases

28 January 2022 1:27 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
IPID
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Khehla Sitole
National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to criminology expert Dr. Guy Lamb.
  • Pressure is mounting for President Cyril Ramaphosa to act against National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole
  • Police watchdog Ipid opened a case against him for failing to cooperate in the Charl Kinnear murder investigation
  • Sitole is also facing a second criminal case in connection with fraud and corruption at SAPS
National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole gives his testimony via videolink at the SAHRC hearing on 30 November 2021 into the July riots. Picture: @SAHRCommission/Twitter

The suspension of National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole could be imminent after police watchdog Ipid opened two criminal complaints against him.

In the first case, Sitole is accused of failing to cooperate with the investigation into the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear.

Ipid has reportedly lodged a second case against him in connection with fraud and corruption at the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa is still "applying his mind" after asking Sitole to submit reasons why he should not be suspended.

RELATED: Ipid opens case against Police Commissioner Sitole over Kinnear murder probe

Last year, Ramaphosa announced his intention to suspend Sitole after setting up a board of inquiry to investigate the top cop's alleged misconduct and fitness to hold office.

Criminologist Dr. Guy Lamb says Ramaphosa may have been reluctant to suspend Sitole due to concerns over stability in the police service.

However, Lamb says Ipid's criminal cases against the police commissioner will force Ramaphosa to act swiftly against him.

The recent cases in terms of Ipid loading a criminal case against the National Police Commissioner has certainly upped the ante.

Dr. Guy Lamb, Criminologist

Ipid has been complaining about the lack of cooperation from senior police managers, especially the National Commissioner. So, this is definitely now applying pressure on the President and the Police Minister to take some quite urgent action on this.

Dr. Guy Lamb, Criminologist

I think the balance of events that have happened in recent days are certainly going to tilt the President towards potentially dismissing or suspending the National Police Commissioner because we can't carry on with this deep crisis within SAPS.

Dr. Guy Lamb, Criminologist



28 January 2022 1:27 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
IPID
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Khehla Sitole
National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole

More from Politics

[EXPLAINER] What is the mandate of the National Prosecuting Authority?

28 January 2022 1:14 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Advocate Paul Hoffman, a Director at Accountability Now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CCMA ruling not last word on vax mandate, but bosses will see it as affirmation

27 January 2022 7:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Werksman's Anastasia Vatalidis about the CCMA decision to uphold the sacking of unvaccinated employee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Protector receives Mervyn Dirks complaint against Cyril Ramaphosa

27 January 2022 1:23 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Oupa Segwale, spokesperson at the Office of the Public Protector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

62% of PPE contracts investigated so far found to be irregular - SIU Report

27 January 2022 8:43 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to OUTA Rudi Heyneke about the investigation and findings 18-month long investigation into PPE procurement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa ordering SIU probe into Telkom tied to his bid for re-election'

26 January 2022 6:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to tech expert Duncan McLeod (TechCentral) about his theory for the President's 'surprise' move.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heads must roll over R42m irregular spending on CT homeless camp, says Herron

26 January 2022 11:58 AM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] BoJo 'ambushed with a cake' on birthday, has Twitter in stitches

26 January 2022 11:50 AM

Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman take a look at stories trending on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC, unless it does something drastic, will lose to small parties in 2024'

26 January 2022 10:29 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Piet Croucamp, a lecturer at the Department of Politics at the University of Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NHI: Single fund risky, public-private partnership needed says Discovery Health

25 January 2022 8:03 PM

CEO Dr Ryan Noach discusses Discovery Health's submission on the National Health Insurance Bill, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

8 key points from the SIU's final report on government's dodgy Covid-19 tenders

25 January 2022 2:14 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Home Affairs reopens applications for permanent residency after 'damaging' delay

Local

'A regrettable error' - Gender Commission backtracks on vaccination 'warning'

Local

[WEATHER WARNING] 40+ temperatures again forecasted for the Boland this weekend

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Court grants Clover interdict against striking unions

28 January 2022 2:38 PM

CCMA ruling on dismissal of worker who refused COVID jab slammed

28 January 2022 1:52 PM

UK police deny delaying 'partygate' probe into PM

28 January 2022 1:01 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA