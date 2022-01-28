[WEATHER WARNING] 40+ temperatures again forecasted for the Boland this weekend
Yet another extremely hot weekend lies ahead for the Boland towns of Wellington and Paarl, according to AccuWeather.
On Saturday, the maximum temperature forecasted for Wellington is 37 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius for Paarl.
On Sunday, expect a maximum of 43 degrees in Wellington and 41 degrees in Paarl.
Last weekend, several all-time heat records were smashed across the Western Cape, leaving many wondering whether the climate crisis can be blamed.
"It’s quite clear that the planet is in a fever state right now," said Dr Peter Johnston of UCT’s Climate Systems Analysis Group.
"The record in Robertson over the weekend was broken by 2.8 degrees.
"This is definitely a symptom of climate change."
