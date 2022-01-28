Our people have a right to refuse vaccination – labour unions
Labour unions slammed a ruling made by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) this week regarding mandatory workplace vaccination against Covid-19.
The CCMA ruled in favour of a company that fired an employee after she refused vaccination because she “refused to participate in the creation of a safe working environment”.
RELATED: Companies may now legally fire employees for refusing vaccination
“The law allows you to put in a compulsory vaccination policy,” said Jonathan Goldberg, joint-CEO at Global Business Solutions.
“The employer has a legal obligation to ensure the workplace is a safe environment.
“There could be a dismissal after a thorough process.”
Cosatu, Fedusa and the National Congress of Trade Unions (Nactu) say they are in favour of vaccinating against Covid-19, but against the sacking of workers who refuse inoculation.
"Our people have a right to refuse to be vaccinated and that right cannot be interfered with by the CCMA or by anyone for that matter,” said Nactu General Secretary Narius Moloto.
