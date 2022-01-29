[REVIEW] New Chery Tiggo 4 Pro silences criticism of Chinese cars
- The entry-level Chery Tiggo 4 Pro is priced at R269,900
- Melinda Ferguson drove the top-of-the-range 1.5 Elite SE which costs R359,900
- The Tiggo comes with a 10-year/one million-kilometre engine warranty
Like many of her motoring colleagues, she's been quite snobbish when it comes to Chinese cars writes Melinda Ferguson in Daily Maverick.
But test driving Chery's new Chery Tiggo 4 Pro has changed her mind.
Its competitors in the growing crossover/SUV segment include the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Haval Jolion,
As much as I hope this doesn't sound terrible, I've never been a big fan of Chinese cars.... Up to two weeks ago, I had been very disparaging, but this little Tiggo 4 Pro is quite an incredible car.Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist
It's a lovely, lovely car, so different to what I expected. I do love that diamond mesh grille which makes it stand out.Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist
Ferguson drove the top-of-the-range Elite model.
While from the outside it looks like a compact little SUV, the inside of is a surprise, she says.
You've got a very spacious cabin, good legroom... but there's not a lot of headroom. The seats don't 'lift' down...Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist
There are electrically-operated leather seats. There's nothing cheap or nasty about the finishes and trim... a standard sunroof... a really good digital entertainment cluster setup... tech that you would see in much more expensive cars...Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist
I was driving a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol turbocharged engine. It's got a 108kW and 210Nm of torque... The entry level one has only got 83 kW and 138 Nm, which is a sizeable difference...Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist
The Tiggo also has "an amazing range" of safety features, including Traction Control (TCS) and Ferguson's favourite favourite Electronic Stability Programme (ESP).
It comes with an unmatched 10-year/one million-kilometre engine warranty.
Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to the interview (Tiggo discussion at 4:06)
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/audi100znam/audi100znam2109/audi100znam210900057/175086495-front-grill-of-a-car-chery-tiggo-8-russya-sosnovyi-bor-09-08-2021.jpg
More from Local
SABC fires head of news - an outrageous decision says Sanef
The SABC has fired its head of news Phathiswa Magopeni, largely credited with rebuilding the image of its news services.Read More
[WEATHER WARNING] 40+ temperatures again forecasted for the Boland this weekend
Residents of Paarl and Wellington, take care. Yet another hellish weekend lies ahead.Read More
[EXPLAINER] What is the mandate of the National Prosecuting Authority?
Refilwe Moloto interviews Advocate Paul Hoffman, a Director at Accountability Now.Read More
Families losing hope after death of eldest District Six claimant
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Jeff Alexander, the son of District Six claimant Mavis Alexander.Read More
What are the requirements for entry into medical school in SA?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair at South African Medical Association on the requirements for gaining admission.Read More
'A regrettable error' - Gender Commission backtracks on vaccination 'warning'
The Commission for Gender Equality has withdrawn the statement it made about Covid-19 vaccines earlier this month.Read More
Home Affairs reopens applications for permanent residency after 'damaging' delay
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Gershon Mosiane, chairperson of the Forum of Immigration Practitioners of South Africa (Fipsa).Read More
Fresh risk of load shedding as Eskom continues with planned maintenance - COO
The Money Show interviews Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer after the power utility presented a 'state of the system' briefing.Read More
CCMA ruling not last word on vax mandate, but bosses will see it as affirmation
Bruce Whitfield interviews Werksman's Anastasia Vatalidis about the CCMA decision to uphold the sacking of unvaccinated employee.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WEATHER WARNING] 40+ temperatures again forecasted for the Boland this weekend
Residents of Paarl and Wellington, take care. Yet another hellish weekend lies ahead.Read More
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?"
Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
Imagine it’s 40 degrees Celsius – and you live in an iron shack
Lester Kiewit interviews The ShackBuilder founder Quinton Adams and Blikkiesdorp community leader Ettienne Claasen.Read More
Companies may now legally fire employees for refusing vaccination
Lester Kiewit interviews Jonathan Goldberg, joint-CEO of Global Business Solutions.Read More
Funnyman Donovan Goliath spins his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Chock-a-block Animal Welfare SA hospital in Philippi urgently needs newspapers
Animal Welfare Society of SA says is full to the brim with injured animals and they desperately need your help.Read More
SA home snack buying spiked 43% since WFH and lockdown
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Brett Rogers of Have You Heard about the way in which our eating habits have changed during lockdown.Read More
Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station
Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights.Read More
Audi installs ultra-fast, publicly accessible charging stations across SA
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.Read More