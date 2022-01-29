Streaming issues? Report here
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
[REVIEW] New Chery Tiggo 4 Pro silences criticism of Chinese cars

29 January 2022 1:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
China
Car Review
Cars
Melinda Ferguson
Sara-Jayne King
CarTalk
weekend breakfast
Chery
Chery Tiggo
Chery Tiggo 4 Pro

Sara-Jayne King gets the lowdown from motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson after she drove the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5T Elite.

- The entry-level Chery Tiggo 4 Pro is priced at R269,900

- Melinda Ferguson drove the top-of-the-range 1.5 Elite SE which costs R359,900

- The Tiggo comes with a 10-year/one million-kilometre engine warranty

Like many of her motoring colleagues, she's been quite snobbish when it comes to Chinese cars writes Melinda Ferguson in Daily Maverick.

But test driving Chery's new Chery Tiggo 4 Pro has changed her mind.

Its competitors in the growing crossover/SUV segment include the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Haval Jolion,

As much as I hope this doesn't sound terrible, I've never been a big fan of Chinese cars.... Up to two weeks ago, I had been very disparaging, but this little Tiggo 4 Pro is quite an incredible car.

Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist

It's a lovely, lovely car, so different to what I expected. I do love that diamond mesh grille which makes it stand out.

Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist

Ferguson drove the top-of-the-range Elite model.

While from the outside it looks like a compact little SUV, the inside of is a surprise, she says.

You've got a very spacious cabin, good legroom... but there's not a lot of headroom. The seats don't 'lift' down...

Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist

There are electrically-operated leather seats. There's nothing cheap or nasty about the finishes and trim... a standard sunroof... a really good digital entertainment cluster setup... tech that you would see in much more expensive cars...

Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist

I was driving a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol turbocharged engine. It's got a 108kW and 210Nm of torque... The entry level one has only got 83 kW and 138 Nm, which is a sizeable difference...

Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist

The Tiggo also has "an amazing range" of safety features, including Traction Control (TCS) and Ferguson's favourite favourite Electronic Stability Programme (ESP).

It comes with an unmatched 10-year/one million-kilometre engine warranty.

Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to the interview (Tiggo discussion at 4:06)




Share this:
