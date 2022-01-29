SABC fires head of news - an outrageous decision says Sanef
Last month, a disciplinary hearing found Magopeni was responsible for the airing of an interdicted Special Assignment episode in October.
She "was found guilty of misconduct for failure to take appropriate measures to ensure that the Court Order was complied with."
Magopeni said the interdicted episode was mistakenly aired and insisted she did not instruct her team to broadcast it, Eyewitness News reported at the time.
MEDIA STATEMENT | THE SABC TERMINATES RELATIONSHIP WITH THE GROUP EXECUTIVE: NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS MS PHATHISWA MAGOPENI— SABC (@SABCPortal) January 28, 2022
For more: https://t.co/ws26QP0Yr4 pic.twitter.com/ShRyWBnYok
The public broadcaster said in a statement that Magopeni had been afforded the opportunity to submit her mitigating factors, but had not done so.
The former head of news had earlier accused SABC Board Chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini and Group CEO Madoda Mxakwe of editorial interference.
The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has slammed the SABC's decision to dismiss Magopeni.
Magopeni’s abrupt dismissal comes before a panel had adjudicated her very serious grievances against CEO, Madoda Mxakwe, and chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini, alleging that they had interfered in the editorial independence of the SABC by forcing her to set up interviews with ANC president, Cyril Ramaphosa, during last year’s municipal elections campaign.Sanef statement
An environment where people can be fired following political interference by the ANC-influenced elections restrains journalists and media workers from the freedom they need to do their job, says Sanef.
We are resolute that this outrageous decision by the SABC will be challenged by all endeavouring to see an independent SABC newsroom. The public, the main stakeholder in the institution, envisage no such political interference at the public broadcaster. https://t.co/DILtWWNQXi— SANEF (@SAEditorsForum) January 29, 2022
In November last year, ANC Head of Elections Fikile Mbalula blamed low voter turnout and the ANC's poor showing on SABC coverage.
Sabc was a big problem....— NEWS LIVE SA (@newslivesa) November 25, 2021
attacking the SABC for having shows that led to a low voter turnout - Fikile Mbalula#sabcnews
Fikile Mbalula#mbaks#ANC#ANCPresser pic.twitter.com/FChNzKDGIM
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
