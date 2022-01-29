Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SABC fires head of news, an outrageous decision says Sanef The SABC has fired its head of news Phathiswa Magopeni, largely credited with rebuilding the image of its news services. 29 January 2022 2:18 PM
[REVIEW] New Chery Tiggo 4 Pro silences criticism of Chinese cars Sara-Jayne King gets the lowdown from motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson after she drove the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5T Elite. 29 January 2022 1:12 PM
[WEATHER WARNING] 40+ temperatures again forecasted for the Boland this weekend Residents of Paarl and Wellington, take care. Yet another hellish weekend lies ahead. 28 January 2022 2:12 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure to suspend national top cop after Ipid cases Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to criminology expert Dr. Guy Lamb. 28 January 2022 1:27 PM
[EXPLAINER] What is the mandate of the National Prosecuting Authority? Refilwe Moloto interviews Advocate Paul Hoffman, a Director at Accountability Now. 28 January 2022 1:14 PM
CCMA ruling not last word on vax mandate, but bosses will see it as affirmation Bruce Whitfield interviews Werksman's Anastasia Vatalidis about the CCMA decision to uphold the sacking of unvaccinated employee. 27 January 2022 7:43 PM
View all Politics
Our people have a right to refuse vaccination – labour unions Unions are slamming the CCMA, who this week ruled that it was fair for an employer to fire an employee who refused vaccination. 28 January 2022 3:21 PM
Fresh risk of load shedding as Eskom continues with planned maintenance - COO The Money Show interviews Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer after the power utility presented a 'state of the system' briefing. 27 January 2022 9:12 PM
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?" Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice. 27 January 2022 8:42 PM
View all Business
Imagine it’s 40 degrees Celsius – and you live in an iron shack Lester Kiewit interviews The ShackBuilder founder Quinton Adams and Blikkiesdorp community leader Ettienne Claasen. 27 January 2022 2:59 PM
Companies may now legally fire employees for refusing vaccination Lester Kiewit interviews Jonathan Goldberg, joint-CEO of Global Business Solutions. 27 January 2022 12:27 PM
Funnyman Donovan Goliath spins his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 27 January 2022 11:03 AM
View all Lifestyle
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
View all Sport
Cape Town personalities are getting inked to raise funds for SPCA - so can you! CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Kfm presenter Brandon Leigh. 27 January 2022 4:35 PM
Funnyman Donovan Goliath spins his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 27 January 2022 11:03 AM
Bollywood star cleared of obscenity charges 15 years after 'indecent' Gere kiss Shilpa Shetty and fellow actor Richard Gere were initially both charged, but Gere's case was dropped soon after. 26 January 2022 1:12 PM
View all Entertainment
US racing to retrieve crashed, sunken high-tech fighter, before China gets to it Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 28 January 2022 10:21 AM
Bollywood star cleared of obscenity charges 15 years after 'indecent' Gere kiss Shilpa Shetty and fellow actor Richard Gere were initially both charged, but Gere's case was dropped soon after. 26 January 2022 1:12 PM
[WATCH] BoJo 'ambushed with a cake' on birthday, has Twitter in stitches Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman take a look at stories trending on social media. 26 January 2022 11:50 AM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
[EXPLAINER] What is the mandate of the National Prosecuting Authority? Refilwe Moloto interviews Advocate Paul Hoffman, a Director at Accountability Now. 28 January 2022 1:14 PM
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?" Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice. 27 January 2022 8:42 PM
'Private schools should probably not exist' Lester Kiewit interviews William Shoki of Africa Is a Country. 27 January 2022 11:10 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

SABC fires head of news - an outrageous decision says Sanef

29 January 2022 2:18 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SABC
Fikile Mbalula
SANEF
disciplinary hearing
Phathiswa Magopeni
editorial independence
Madoda Mxakwe
South African National Editors' Forum

The SABC has fired its head of news Phathiswa Magopeni, largely credited with rebuilding the image of its news services.
FILE: SABC head of news and current affairs Pathiswa Magopeni. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News

Last month, a disciplinary hearing found Magopeni was responsible for the airing of an interdicted Special Assignment episode in October.

She "was found guilty of misconduct for failure to take appropriate measures to ensure that the Court Order was complied with."

Magopeni said the interdicted episode was mistakenly aired and insisted she did not instruct her team to broadcast it, Eyewitness News reported at the time.

The public broadcaster said in a statement that Magopeni had been afforded the opportunity to submit her mitigating factors, but had not done so.

The former head of news had earlier accused SABC Board Chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini and Group CEO Madoda Mxakwe of editorial interference.

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has slammed the SABC's decision to dismiss Magopeni.

Magopeni’s abrupt dismissal comes before a panel had adjudicated her very serious grievances against CEO, Madoda Mxakwe, and chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini, alleging that they had interfered in the editorial independence of the SABC by forcing her to set up interviews with ANC president, Cyril Ramaphosa, during last year’s municipal elections campaign.

Sanef statement

An environment where people can be fired following political interference by the ANC-influenced elections restrains journalists and media workers from the freedom they need to do their job, says Sanef.

In November last year, ANC Head of Elections Fikile Mbalula blamed low voter turnout and the ANC's poor showing on SABC coverage.




29 January 2022 2:18 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SABC
Fikile Mbalula
SANEF
disciplinary hearing
Phathiswa Magopeni
editorial independence
Madoda Mxakwe
South African National Editors' Forum

More from Politics

Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure to suspend national top cop after Ipid cases

28 January 2022 1:27 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to criminology expert Dr. Guy Lamb.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINER] What is the mandate of the National Prosecuting Authority?

28 January 2022 1:14 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Advocate Paul Hoffman, a Director at Accountability Now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CCMA ruling not last word on vax mandate, but bosses will see it as affirmation

27 January 2022 7:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Werksman's Anastasia Vatalidis about the CCMA decision to uphold the sacking of unvaccinated employee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Protector receives Mervyn Dirks complaint against Cyril Ramaphosa

27 January 2022 1:23 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Oupa Segwale, spokesperson at the Office of the Public Protector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

62% of PPE contracts investigated so far found to be irregular - SIU Report

27 January 2022 8:43 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to OUTA Rudi Heyneke about the investigation and findings 18-month long investigation into PPE procurement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa ordering SIU probe into Telkom tied to his bid for re-election'

26 January 2022 6:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to tech expert Duncan McLeod (TechCentral) about his theory for the President's 'surprise' move.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heads must roll over R42m irregular spending on CT homeless camp, says Herron

26 January 2022 11:58 AM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] BoJo 'ambushed with a cake' on birthday, has Twitter in stitches

26 January 2022 11:50 AM

Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman take a look at stories trending on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC, unless it does something drastic, will lose to small parties in 2024'

26 January 2022 10:29 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Piet Croucamp, a lecturer at the Department of Politics at the University of Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NHI: Single fund risky, public-private partnership needed says Discovery Health

25 January 2022 8:03 PM

CEO Dr Ryan Noach discusses Discovery Health's submission on the National Health Insurance Bill, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

[REVIEW] New Chery Tiggo 4 Pro silences criticism of Chinese cars

29 January 2022 1:12 PM

Sara-Jayne King gets the lowdown from motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson after she drove the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5T Elite.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WEATHER WARNING] 40+ temperatures again forecasted for the Boland this weekend

28 January 2022 2:12 PM

Residents of Paarl and Wellington, take care. Yet another hellish weekend lies ahead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINER] What is the mandate of the National Prosecuting Authority?

28 January 2022 1:14 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Advocate Paul Hoffman, a Director at Accountability Now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Families losing hope after death of eldest District Six claimant

28 January 2022 11:54 AM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Jeff Alexander, the son of District Six claimant Mavis Alexander.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What are the requirements for entry into medical school in SA?

28 January 2022 11:22 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair at South African Medical Association on the requirements for gaining admission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'A regrettable error' - Gender Commission backtracks on vaccination 'warning'

28 January 2022 9:56 AM

The Commission for Gender Equality has withdrawn the statement it made about Covid-19 vaccines earlier this month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Home Affairs reopens applications for permanent residency after 'damaging' delay

28 January 2022 7:58 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Gershon Mosiane, chairperson of the Forum of Immigration Practitioners of South Africa (Fipsa).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fresh risk of load shedding as Eskom continues with planned maintenance - COO

27 January 2022 9:12 PM

The Money Show interviews Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer after the power utility presented a 'state of the system' briefing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CCMA ruling not last word on vax mandate, but bosses will see it as affirmation

27 January 2022 7:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Werksman's Anastasia Vatalidis about the CCMA decision to uphold the sacking of unvaccinated employee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Second rate hike paves the way for less hikes than expected over next 3 years'

27 January 2022 6:45 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) after the Reserve Bank announces an increase in the repo rate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SABC fires head of news, an outrageous decision says Sanef

Politics Local

Home Affairs reopens applications for permanent residency after 'damaging' delay

Local

[WEATHER WARNING] 40+ temperatures again forecasted for the Boland this weekend

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Close to 600 people left homeless after Masiphumelele Informal Settlement fire

29 January 2022 12:26 PM

Patrick Shai funeral: South Africans asked to accept late actor's apology

29 January 2022 11:58 AM

Parly's botched digitisation may mean millions of documents lost in blaze

29 January 2022 11:25 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA