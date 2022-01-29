Helicopters dispatched to fight fire on slopes of Table Mountain
A fire is reported to have broken out on the slopes of Table Mountain near Hospital Bend.
Working on Fire says it has dispatched two helicopters and a spotter plane to help SANParks douse the blaze.
Cape Town - #FIRE on Table Mountain slopes near Hospital Bend pic.twitter.com/u8yUPyt0VA— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) January 29, 2022
⚠️WC Fire Alert⚠️— Working on Fire (@wo_fire) January 29, 2022
📍De Waal Fire@environmentza WOF_WC has dispatched two choppers and a spotter plane to assist the @SANParks Table Mountain with fire assisting with the suppression efforts of the fire.#savinglives#ProtectingTheEnvironment pic.twitter.com/ww14uM153i
2 x fires on the go in Cape Town.#fire pic.twitter.com/0gOUckDeco— Garth Breytenbach (@poormanscaviar) January 29, 2022
The Table Mountain fire comes as the Western Cape experiences a second consecutive weekend of high temperatures.
Last Saturday, a number of fires were contained on either side of Ou Kaapse Weg, with fires also reported in the Cape Winelands.
Source : https://twitter.com/TrafficSA/status/1487375516042772480/photo/1
