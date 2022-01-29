Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Helicopters dispatched to fight fire on slopes of Table Mountain

29 January 2022 3:10 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Fire
Table Mountain
Working on Fire
Table mountain fire
fire season
Hospital Bend

A fire is reported to have broken out on the slopes of Table Mountain near Hospital Bend.
Image of fire near Hospital Bend posted on Twitter by Rob Beezy @TrafficSA, 29/01/22

A fire is reported to have broken out on the slopes of Table Mountain near Hospital Bend.

Working on Fire says it has dispatched two helicopters and a spotter plane to help SANParks douse the blaze.

The Table Mountain fire comes as the Western Cape experiences a second consecutive weekend of high temperatures.

Last Saturday, a number of fires were contained on either side of Ou Kaapse Weg, with fires also reported in the Cape Winelands.

RELATED: Ou Kaapse Weg fires under control after Silver Mine evacuated on Saturday




