Hundreds need assistance, donations after fire destroys homes in Masiphumelele

Picture: somchai999/123rf.com

The blaze destroyed 150 structures leaving almost 600 people affected in the Masiphumele informal settlement in Fish Hoek.

The Gift of the Givers is providing humanitarian assistance, while various City of Cape Town departments have been on site to assist the affected community.

Project Manager at Gift of the Givers Western Cape, Ali Sablay said it's barely been a year since a massive fire ripped through the informal settlement in December 2020, leaving more than 1 000 people destitute.

The situation on the ground, people are frustrated. Year after year, they're facing a similar situation. Ali Sablay - Manager at Gift of the Givers Western Cape

This is the scene in #Masipumelele this morning, following another devastating fire. Close to 600 people left homeless. @GiftoftheGivers teams are on the ground providing humanitarian aid - SPJ pic.twitter.com/rOzaZvz0af — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 29, 2022

It's like they're immune to these fire situations already. You see them sitting on the pavement so quietly, just looking how the process has been unfolding. People carrying whatever they could save away. Ali Sablay - Manager at Gift of the Givers Western Cape

Affected residents have been given temporary shelter in local community halls, as the rebuilding process continues.

Gift of the Givers and other NGO's are in the area to provide assistance in the form of food, clothing and other basic necessities.

Sablay says people assist by donating school stationery, school clothes and sanitary packs.

Visit www.giftofthegivers.org for more information of how to assist the affected community of Masiphumelele.

