Celebrate 'World Read Aloud Day' with Nali'bali on Wednesday 2 February

The event is celebrated on 2 February in over 173 countries

Families and members of the public can celebrate World Read Aloud Day with Nali'bali by pledging to read a special story on the day

Nali'bali is calling on families and communities to pledge their commitment to celebrate 'World Read Aloud Day' on Wednesday 2 February.

Nal'ibali (isiXhosa for 'here's the story') is a national Reading-for-Enjoyment initiative aimed at sparking children's potential through storytelling & reading.

This year the NGO celebrating the day with a brand new special story: A Party at the Park by Mabel Mnensa.

Join Nal'ibali's WRAD 2022 author Mabel Mnensa as she tells the exciting Nal'ibali World Read Aloud Day 2022 special story' A party at the park' Live on the Nal'ibali Facebook page at 15:00 pm on 2 February 2022. See pledge details on the artwork. pic.twitter.com/74EItZQWbG — Nal'ibali (@nalibaliSA) January 26, 2022

The book has been translated into all of South Africa's 11 official languages as well as six additional languages, including Swahili, Shona, French, Chichewa, Portuguese and Lingala to cater for the approximately two million children who are foreign nationals living in the country.

Families and members of the public are encouraged to join in reading the special story out loud to children on the day.

Nali'bali hopes to reach 3 million children and to sign up 1 million families for World Read Aloud Day.

Very little children's content is produced in languages other than English and Afrikaans. Even though we've been a democracy for almost 30 years, that hasn't really changed. Ben Rycroft - Chief communication and content at Nali'bali

When something is not set as a priority by a family or a teacher, the chances are that people won't pick it up. Ben Rycroft - Chief communication and content at Nali'bali

We have to create a way in which families start to get involved. We cannot rely on schools to create this culture of reading. A big focus this year is to get families more involved. Ben Rycroft - Chief communication and content at Nali'bali

Families need to build in a routine of reading, and It needs to be fun for young children to want to be involved with it. Ben Rycroft - Chief communication and content at Nali'bali

Pledge your support to the Nali'bali World Read Aloud campaign by visiting www.nalibali.org, or by Whatsapping ‘WRAD’ to 060 044 2254 and get the special story in any of the 11 official SA languages or one of six pan-African languages.

