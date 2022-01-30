Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
Celebrate 'World Read Aloud Day' with Nali'bali on Wednesday 2 February

30 January 2022 11:12 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ben Rycroft, chief of communication and content at Nali'bali.
  • World Read Aloud Day is a global initiative encouraging people to read aloud
  • The event is celebrated on 2 February in over 173 countries
  • Families and members of the public can celebrate World Read Aloud Day with Nali'bali by pledging to read a special story on the day

Nali'bali is calling on families and communities to pledge their commitment to celebrate 'World Read Aloud Day' on Wednesday 2 February.

Nal'ibali (isiXhosa for 'here's the story') is a national Reading-for-Enjoyment initiative aimed at sparking children's potential through storytelling & reading.

This year the NGO celebrating the day with a brand new special story: A Party at the Park by Mabel Mnensa.

The book has been translated into all of South Africa's 11 official languages as well as six additional languages, including Swahili, Shona, French, Chichewa, Portuguese and Lingala to cater for the approximately two million children who are foreign nationals living in the country.

Families and members of the public are encouraged to join in reading the special story out loud to children on the day.

Nali'bali hopes to reach 3 million children and to sign up 1 million families for World Read Aloud Day.

Very little children's content is produced in languages other than English and Afrikaans. Even though we've been a democracy for almost 30 years, that hasn't really changed.

Ben Rycroft - Chief communication and content at Nali'bali

When something is not set as a priority by a family or a teacher, the chances are that people won't pick it up.

Ben Rycroft - Chief communication and content at Nali'bali

We have to create a way in which families start to get involved. We cannot rely on schools to create this culture of reading. A big focus this year is to get families more involved.

Ben Rycroft - Chief communication and content at Nali'bali

Families need to build in a routine of reading, and It needs to be fun for young children to want to be involved with it.

Ben Rycroft - Chief communication and content at Nali'bali

Pledge your support to the Nali'bali World Read Aloud campaign by visiting www.nalibali.org, or by Whatsapping ‘WRAD’ to 060 044 2254 and get the special story in any of the 11 official SA languages or one of six pan-African languages.

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




