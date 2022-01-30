'Accidental Impacts' is a global support group for people who accidentally kill
- Accidental Impacts is an American based, global support group for people who have unintentionally killed or harmed others
- Most of the group members were involved in fatal car crashes
- The support group helps people come to terms with the trauma of killing somebody
Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin's case, regardless of the outcome in court, is a tragic one.
On 21 October 2021 Baldwin was filming on the set of the upcoming American Western film Rust when he discharged a gun being used as a prop, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and inuring director Joel Souza.
The trauma of accidentally killing or harming someone could have long-lasting affects on a person's mental well-being, leading to PTSD.
In the USA, a support group called Accidental Impacts helps to assist people who find themselves in this unfortunate position.
Anita Grossman is a member of the group. In 1970, she was involved in a fatal car crash in which her friend was killed.
I was discouraged by my parents from talking about it too much, especially since there was litigation...I just kept everything inside. I suffered from enormous guilt, anxiety and depression.Anita Grossman - Member of support group Accidental Impacts
Over the last two years since I found Accidental Impacts...I have started to address the feelings that have been inside of me.Anita Grossman - Member of support group Accidental Impacts
Good people do bad things. It's usually on accident or unintentional. The best response is mercy and forgiveness, not anger and vengeance.— Accidental Impacts (@accidentalimpac) June 3, 2021
Grossman says the support group has helped her forgive herself and come to terms with the tragic incident she had to endure.
She says speaking to like-minded people who have experienced exactly the same or a similar incident helps to get over the guilt and depression.
We talk about transforming pain into purpose and taking accountability. Regardless of whether or not it was my fault...I took a life, and that really upsets me, so I have to talk about it.Anita Grossman - Member of support group Accidental Impacts
Just in the last couple of years have I started to talk about this and start the true healing process...This will never go away, this happened.Anita Grossman - Member of support group Accidental Impacts
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
