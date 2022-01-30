'Accidental Impacts' is a global support group for people who accidentally kill





Accidental Impacts is an American based, global support group for people who have unintentionally killed or harmed others

Most of the group members were involved in fatal car crashes

The support group helps people come to terms with the trauma of killing somebody

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin's case, regardless of the outcome in court, is a tragic one.

On 21 October 2021 Baldwin was filming on the set of the upcoming American Western film Rust when he discharged a gun being used as a prop, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and inuring director Joel Souza.

The trauma of accidentally killing or harming someone could have long-lasting affects on a person's mental well-being, leading to PTSD.

In the USA, a support group called Accidental Impacts helps to assist people who find themselves in this unfortunate position.

Anita Grossman is a member of the group. In 1970, she was involved in a fatal car crash in which her friend was killed.

I was discouraged by my parents from talking about it too much, especially since there was litigation...I just kept everything inside. I suffered from enormous guilt, anxiety and depression. Anita Grossman - Member of support group Accidental Impacts

Over the last two years since I found Accidental Impacts...I have started to address the feelings that have been inside of me. Anita Grossman - Member of support group Accidental Impacts

Good people do bad things. It's usually on accident or unintentional. The best response is mercy and forgiveness, not anger and vengeance. — Accidental Impacts (@accidentalimpac) June 3, 2021

Grossman says the support group has helped her forgive herself and come to terms with the tragic incident she had to endure.

She says speaking to like-minded people who have experienced exactly the same or a similar incident helps to get over the guilt and depression.

We talk about transforming pain into purpose and taking accountability. Regardless of whether or not it was my fault...I took a life, and that really upsets me, so I have to talk about it. Anita Grossman - Member of support group Accidental Impacts

Just in the last couple of years have I started to talk about this and start the true healing process...This will never go away, this happened. Anita Grossman - Member of support group Accidental Impacts

