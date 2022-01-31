Jacob Zuma back in court. Will his appeal be granted?
Jacob Zuma is set to return to the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday
Africa speaks to joined by Benedict Phiri, MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel, about former President Jacob Zuma appealing the dismissal of his special plea.
Judge Piet Koen rejected Zuma's plea in which he asked for the withdrawal of advocate Billy Downer in October last year and set down the trial date for the 11th of April.
Will Judge Koen grant Zuma's legal team leave to appeal? Phiri says he is not convinced that the appeal will be granted.
Phiri notes for an appeal to be granted two aspects are important.
Firstly testing whether another court would come to another conclusion either on the facts or on the law - and secondly whether there are other compelling reasons to grant the appeal which may traverse such as public interest or conflicting case law or specific aspects of the law that need to be clarified.Benedict Phiri, MD - IusPrudentia Special Counsel
If we stick to just the facts and the law I think it is going to be very tough for Judge Piet Koen because when we heard his judgment he was at pains to point out he was restrained by the reasoning of a higher court.Benedict Phiri, MD - IusPrudentia Special Counsel
Phiri believes the argument will be more weighted on the second aspect - on the question of possible bias based on section 106(1)(h) of the Criminal Procedure Act No 51 of 1977 where Zuma's legal team is attempting to get advocate Billy Downer SC, removed, alleging that he has no title to prosecute his case.
Zuma wants the question of title to include questions of bias and non-independence explains Phiri, whereas courts in the past have said this is a very formalistic test.
And questions of bias and non-independence are really tested under a different legal framework and not 106.Benedict Phiri, MD - IusPrudentia Special Counsel
So the question then is, and why the appeal is coming, is that the former president is saying, well extend the question of title to prosecute to include these other instances - but then what Judge Koen is constrained by is a former Supreme Court of Appeal decision which says you should not because the Constitution allows for you to deal with that within a fair trial context as opposed to the question of title to prosecute.Benedict Phiri, MD - IusPrudentia Special Counsel
Should this be Koen's decision, Zuma's legal team would likely go to the Supreme Court of Appeal.
Phiri notes that Zuma's lawyers are well within their ethical boundaries to test the law in this regard.
