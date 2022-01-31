Italian firm probed over job ad asking women to apply with bathing suit pic
- Naples-based security firm Medial Services S.r.l. has been slammed for the 'sexist' job advertisement
- The Italian Labour Ministry is investigating, but the offending ad has since been removed
An investigation is underway by labour officials in Italy after a security firm posted a job advert for a receptionist in which it asked applicants to send a photo of themselves in a bathing suit.
The company in Naples also specified that they were looking for a good-looking female, under 30 to fill the role.
The desired candidate for the part-time role, which pays €500-a-month (R9 000) should also speak English, own a car, and have a 'sunny character'.
It's not even a customer-facing role, this is a security company and I imagine a lot of their stuff is done over the phone.Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent - Eyewitness News
The company have since said it was a mistake and it was inappropriate and the result of a mere distraction by an inexperienced worker.Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent - Eyewitness News
The incriminating line was later removed and the advert reposted.Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent, Eyewitness News
Labour minister Andrea Orlando has asked that the company be investigated as a result of the ad, which has been branded 'scandalous' by the local Labour councillor Chiara Marciani.
