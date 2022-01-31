Get rich slowly but surely – invest, tax free
The tax year ends on 28 February; have you made the most of your annual tax-free allowance?
You can invest up to R36 000 each year (from as little as R250 a month) into a Tax Free Savings Account (TFSA).
Investment returns compound tax-free, resulting in greater returns over time.
You can perfectly tailor the investment to your needs; from super-stable money market accounts to more volatile offshore shares, and everything in between.
Click here for all our personal finance articles in one place.
“Investing R500 000 spread out over 14 years and then doing nothing for 41 years result in an investment worth R17 million in today’s money by the age of 65,” said Pieter Koekemoer, Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers.
“That is enough to fund a retirement income for life of more than R80 000 a month, again in today’s money.
“Our hypothetical (very patient) tax-free investment beneficiary would therefore never have to contribute to retirement while working, effectively freeing up 10% to 15% of annual income that would normally have been required to fund retirement income if you start contributing in your early 20s.”
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Koekemoer.
It’s one of those very rare opportunities where you get something for free… All the growth and withdrawals will be tax free…Pieter Koekemoer, Head of Personal Investments - Coronation Fund Managers
You can get fairly daring if you so wish…Pieter Koekemoer, Head of Personal Investments - Coronation Fund Managers
It feels a bit like magic… the miracle of compound growth, earning returns on returns… A Tax Free Investment is much more suitable for long-term investing…Pieter Koekemoer, Head of Personal Investments - Coronation Fund Managers
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_165295557_tax-free-word-alphabet-letters-on-wooden-background.html?vti=nh1bdimcgmqixa94je-1-57
More from MyMoney Online
Epic fuel price hikes coming in February – oil near 7-year highs
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.Read More
Wesbank is refunding customers it overcharged for more than a decade
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
Crypto predictions for 2022 – regulation and 'old school' acceptance is coming
Refilwe Moloto interviews Luno Global Head of Payments Louis van Staden about his predictions for 2022.Read More
How to invest in 2022 – year of rising interest rates and inflation
Africa Melane interviews wealth manager Michael Mare of Netto Investments.Read More
Personal finance: Tips to end 2022 better than you’re starting it
Africa Melane interviews Carla Oberholzer, a debt advisor at DebtSafe.Read More
5 most-read 'personal finance' articles of 2021
Money makes the world go ‘round! Here are the most popular personal finance pieces of the past year.Read More
Schools barred from forcing parents to buy uniforms at specific stores – ruling
John Maytham interviewed education law specialist Dr Jaco Deacon.Read More
Enjoy a 'staycation' in your city Cape Town – the most beautiful in the world
Refilwe Moloto interviews Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy for tips on what to do when “staycationing” in Cape Town.Read More
Black Friday tips from Game: 'We’ll beat any price by 10%'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Katherine Madley, Vice-President of Marketing at Game.Read More