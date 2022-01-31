Get rich slowly but surely – invest, tax free





The tax year ends on 28 February; have you made the most of your annual tax-free allowance?

You can invest up to R36 000 each year (from as little as R250 a month) into a Tax Free Savings Account (TFSA).

Investment returns compound tax-free, resulting in greater returns over time.

You can perfectly tailor the investment to your needs; from super-stable money market accounts to more volatile offshore shares, and everything in between.

A Tax Free Savings Account (TFSA) can help you grow your wealth, especially over longer terms. © may1985/123rf.com

“Investing R500 000 spread out over 14 years and then doing nothing for 41 years result in an investment worth R17 million in today’s money by the age of 65,” said Pieter Koekemoer, Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers.

“That is enough to fund a retirement income for life of more than R80 000 a month, again in today’s money.

“Our hypothetical (very patient) tax-free investment beneficiary would therefore never have to contribute to retirement while working, effectively freeing up 10% to 15% of annual income that would normally have been required to fund retirement income if you start contributing in your early 20s.”

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Koekemoer.

It’s one of those very rare opportunities where you get something for free… All the growth and withdrawals will be tax free… Pieter Koekemoer, Head of Personal Investments - Coronation Fund Managers

You can get fairly daring if you so wish… Pieter Koekemoer, Head of Personal Investments - Coronation Fund Managers