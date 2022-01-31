Sore loser? Wealthy tycoon sues casino over R83million losing streak





- The Malaysian businessman's winning streak came to an end during a 72-hour card game in 2015

- The club had initially filed a case against Han Joeh Lim, for not paying the amount which he had lost

A Malaysian business tycoon is suing a casino in London’s upmarket Mayfair region for failing in what he claims is its 'duty of care' under UK gambling legislation.

He's taking legal action against private members’ club Aspinalls for failing to stop him when he was on a losing streak.

Han Joeh Lim, who has a net worth of over £40 million, lost £3.9 million (approximately R83 million)in a 72-hour game of baccarat in 2015.

He's a Malaysian tycoon who's worth an absolute packet! He's worth 40-50 million dollars at least. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Han Joeh Lim is not a good loser and now reckons the casino in London breached its responsibilities and should have stopped him. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

He says the Gambling Act in the UK places a duty of care on the casino. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Gambling addiction is a problem and in some ways people do need saving from themselves. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

It'll now be up to a judge to decide. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

