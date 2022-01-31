City of Cape Town's sewage system to get overhaul - Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
- The mini-budget has no impact on rates and taxes says Mayor Hill-Lewis
- He lists two priorities addressed in the mini-budget - one an overhaul of the sewage system and the other to address the plight of the homeless in the City
- He acknowledges the significant writedown of capital expenditure last year was unacceptable and not to be repeated
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on the City of Cape Town's adjustment budget delivered last week. The Mayor delivered an adjustment budget speech aimed at restoring hope, giving dignity, and promoting economic growth on 27 January 2022.
A mini-budget does not affect any rates and taxes.Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis - City of Cape Town
It is an indication of what is to come in the main budget and the City's priorities, he adds.
But we managed to get a couple of really important things done up front.Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis - City of Cape Town
He says one of his main concerns is the sewage infrastructure across the City of Cape Town.
I asked for an intervention plan. They came up with one which I think is workable, which will hopefully see a reduction in the time that it takes to respond to sewage spills and blockages and a reduction in the actual number of them.Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis - City of Cape Town
That will be a real service delivery win.Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis - City of Cape Town
He says the other initiative is to channel investment into the care and shelter or safe space accommodation for the homeless.
We wanted to make a big investment in free basic services because families are struggling and we are seeing an uptick in non-payment and the number of families having financial difficulty.Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis - City of Cape Town
On the negative side regarding the mini-budget, he says there was a significant writedown of capital expenditure.
I did say it was an unacceptable performance for the first half of last year and not repeatable.Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis - City of Cape Town
Listen below as Refilwe Moloto speaks to ANC Western Cape's Xolani Sotashe, on the adjustment budget for the City of Cape Town in reaction to the mini-budget.
We warned him that he should not walk in the shadow of his predecessors.Xolani Sotashe - ANC Western Cape
Sotashe says Geordin Hill-Lewis is doing just that and the mini-budget is 'nothing to be excited about.'
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/handmadepictures/handmadepictures1706/handmadepictures170600148/80871824-cape-town-south-africa-aerial-view-shot-from-a-helicopter.jpg
More from Local
'I need to act with integrity - Premier Winde on Fritz sexual assault claims
Wester Cape Premier Alan Winde speaks to Mandy Wiener.Read More
Courts are treating me unfairly! – Jacob Zuma
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News KZN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso.Read More
Cape Town owned 'Kommetdieding' scores another victory as Met 2022 winner
The unstoppable Kommetdieding, dubbed the "People's Champion" cruised to victory at the Cape Town Met on Saturday.Read More
Lack of support from SAPS for cops suffering from PTSD says union
Lester Kiewit is joined by Lesiba Thobakgale, national spokesperson for the South African Police Union (Sapu)Read More
[WATCH] Cape Town laughs and points at Ferrari driver who runs out of petrol
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
President advised against basic income grant, but report says it's sustainable
John Maytham speaks to Prof Alex van den Heever about the possible implementation of a permanent basic income grant.Read More
Hundreds need assistance, donations after fire destroys homes in Masiphumelele
Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ali Sablay, manager at Gift of the Givers Western Cape.Read More
Helicopters dispatched to fight fire on slopes of Table Mountain
A fire is reported to have broken out on the slopes of Table Mountain near Hospital Bend.Read More
SABC fires head of news - an outrageous decision says Sanef
The SABC has fired its head of news Phathiswa Magopeni, largely credited with rebuilding the image of its news services.Read More
More from Politics
'I need to act with integrity - Premier Winde on Fritz sexual assault claims
Wester Cape Premier Alan Winde speaks to Mandy Wiener.Read More
Paarden Eiland cycle lane going to waste due to ongoing safety fears, says PPA
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the chairperson of Pedal Power Association, Steve Hayward.Read More
SABC is moving backwards with clear political influence from ANC, says Sanef
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Sanef chairman Sibusiso Ngalwa.Read More
Jacob Zuma back in court. Will his appeal be granted?
Africa Melane speaks to Benedict Phiri, MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel about Zuma appealing the dismissal of his special plea.Read More
SABC fires head of news - an outrageous decision says Sanef
The SABC has fired its head of news Phathiswa Magopeni, largely credited with rebuilding the image of its news services.Read More
Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure to suspend national top cop after Ipid cases
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to criminology expert Dr. Guy Lamb.Read More
[EXPLAINER] What is the mandate of the National Prosecuting Authority?
Refilwe Moloto interviews Advocate Paul Hoffman, a Director at Accountability Now.Read More
CCMA ruling not last word on vax mandate, but bosses will see it as affirmation
Bruce Whitfield interviews Werksman's Anastasia Vatalidis about the CCMA decision to uphold the sacking of unvaccinated employee.Read More
Public Protector receives Mervyn Dirks complaint against Cyril Ramaphosa
Mandy Wiener interviews Oupa Segwale, spokesperson at the Office of the Public Protector.Read More