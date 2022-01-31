City of Cape Town's sewage system to get overhaul - Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis





The mini-budget has no impact on rates and taxes says Mayor Hill-Lewis

He lists two priorities addressed in the mini-budget - one an overhaul of the sewage system and the other to address the plight of the homeless in the City

He acknowledges the significant writedown of capital expenditure last year was unacceptable and not to be repeated

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on the City of Cape Town's adjustment budget delivered last week. The Mayor delivered an adjustment budget speech aimed at restoring hope, giving dignity, and promoting economic growth on 27 January 2022.

A mini-budget does not affect any rates and taxes. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis - City of Cape Town

It is an indication of what is to come in the main budget and the City's priorities, he adds.

But we managed to get a couple of really important things done up front. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis - City of Cape Town

He says one of his main concerns is the sewage infrastructure across the City of Cape Town.

I asked for an intervention plan. They came up with one which I think is workable, which will hopefully see a reduction in the time that it takes to respond to sewage spills and blockages and a reduction in the actual number of them. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis - City of Cape Town

That will be a real service delivery win. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis - City of Cape Town

He says the other initiative is to channel investment into the care and shelter or safe space accommodation for the homeless.

We wanted to make a big investment in free basic services because families are struggling and we are seeing an uptick in non-payment and the number of families having financial difficulty. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis - City of Cape Town

On the negative side regarding the mini-budget, he says there was a significant writedown of capital expenditure.

I did say it was an unacceptable performance for the first half of last year and not repeatable. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis - City of Cape Town

Listen below as Refilwe Moloto speaks to ANC Western Cape's Xolani Sotashe, on the adjustment budget for the City of Cape Town in reaction to the mini-budget.

We warned him that he should not walk in the shadow of his predecessors. Xolani Sotashe - ANC Western Cape

Sotashe says Geordin Hill-Lewis is doing just that and the mini-budget is 'nothing to be excited about.'