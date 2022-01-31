Streaming issues? Report here
SABC is moving backwards with clear political influence from ANC, says Sanef

31 January 2022 10:44 AM
by Qama Qukula
SABC
SANEF
Phathiswa Magopeni
Sbu Ngalwa
Sanef chair

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Sanef chairman Sibusiso Ngalwa.
  • Sanef has warned that the SABC is regressing to the Hlaudi era after its head of news was abruptly fired last week
  • Phathiswa Magopeni is challenging her dismissal following her disciplinary hearing over the erroneous airing of an interdicted 'Special Assignment' episode
  • Sanef chair Sbu Ngalwa says the public broadcaster can't be used to serve the ANC's political interests

There are growing fears that the SABC's editorial independence may once again be under threat following the sacking of its news editor-in-chief Phathiswa Magopeni.

Magopeni was fired after she was found guilty of misconduct following a disciplinary hearing in connection with the erroneous airing of an interdicted Special Assignments episode.

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has slammed the SABC board for a flawed disciplinary process and has raised questions about the fairness of Magopeni's dismissal.

RELATED: SABC fires head of news - an outrageous decision says Sanef

Sanef chair Sbu Ngalwa says it's suspicious that Magopeni is being targeted after the public broadcaster was blamed for the ANC’s poor election results in November last year.

Ngalwa says the SABC appears to be regressing to the same patterns which were seen during the reign of former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

In a statement released over the weekend, Sanef says "it’s unfortunate that the gains made in recent years since Magopeni assumed the leadership of the news team are now being taken backward, by a management team that wants to see the news division led asunder with clear political influence from the ANC."

The organisation says it will continue to support editors at a key institution such as the SABC, who continue to fight back against any undue editorial interference.

We do feel that the SABC had progressed quite well over the past few years in terms of moving away from the negative perception of an SABC being a fiefdom for political interference where politicians could just ride roughshod over programming and get away with it... "It looks like the expectation, at least on the part of the governing party was that they would be given that unfettered access.

Sibusiso Ngalwa, Chair - South African National Editors' Forum

That the ANC can stand on a podium and feel that they were wronged by the SABC is actually quite problematic. It tells you that perhaps they are not reflecting enough on what makes the party to lose the elections because the one question that they have not answered is that: In all of these complaints that they have raised, is there a single story that the SABC flighted that was untrue. The answer to that is no. And that is an important question.

Sibusiso Ngalwa, Chair - South African National Editors' Forum

What it demonstrates is an arrogance on the part of the governing party and its head of elections who feel that they are entitled to the airwaves to the SABC and that is actually problematic.

Sibusiso Ngalwa, Chair - South African National Editors' Forum



SABC
SANEF
Phathiswa Magopeni
Sbu Ngalwa
Sanef chair

'I need to act with integrity - Premier Winde on Fritz sexual assault claims

31 January 2022 1:51 PM

Wester Cape Premier Alan Winde speaks to Mandy Wiener.

Paarden Eiland cycle lane going to waste due to ongoing safety fears, says PPA

31 January 2022 12:39 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the chairperson of Pedal Power Association, Steve Hayward.

City of Cape Town's sewage system to get overhaul - Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis

31 January 2022 9:23 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on the City of Cape Town's adjustment budget delivered last week.

Jacob Zuma back in court. Will his appeal be granted?

31 January 2022 6:37 AM

Africa Melane speaks to Benedict Phiri, MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel about Zuma appealing the dismissal of his special plea. 

SABC fires head of news - an outrageous decision says Sanef

29 January 2022 2:18 PM

The SABC has fired its head of news Phathiswa Magopeni, largely credited with rebuilding the image of its news services.

Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure to suspend national top cop after Ipid cases

28 January 2022 1:27 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to criminology expert Dr. Guy Lamb.

[EXPLAINER] What is the mandate of the National Prosecuting Authority?

28 January 2022 1:14 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Advocate Paul Hoffman, a Director at Accountability Now.

CCMA ruling not last word on vax mandate, but bosses will see it as affirmation

27 January 2022 7:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Werksman's Anastasia Vatalidis about the CCMA decision to uphold the sacking of unvaccinated employee.

Public Protector receives Mervyn Dirks complaint against Cyril Ramaphosa

27 January 2022 1:23 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Oupa Segwale, spokesperson at the Office of the Public Protector.

62% of PPE contracts investigated so far found to be irregular - SIU Report

27 January 2022 8:43 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to OUTA Rudi Heyneke about the investigation and findings 18-month long investigation into PPE procurement.

