SABC is moving backwards with clear political influence from ANC, says Sanef
- Sanef has warned that the SABC is regressing to the Hlaudi era after its head of news was abruptly fired last week
- Phathiswa Magopeni is challenging her dismissal following her disciplinary hearing over the erroneous airing of an interdicted 'Special Assignment' episode
- Sanef chair Sbu Ngalwa says the public broadcaster can't be used to serve the ANC's political interests
There are growing fears that the SABC's editorial independence may once again be under threat following the sacking of its news editor-in-chief Phathiswa Magopeni.
Magopeni was fired after she was found guilty of misconduct following a disciplinary hearing in connection with the erroneous airing of an interdicted Special Assignments episode.
The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has slammed the SABC board for a flawed disciplinary process and has raised questions about the fairness of Magopeni's dismissal.
RELATED: SABC fires head of news - an outrageous decision says Sanef
Sanef chair Sbu Ngalwa says it's suspicious that Magopeni is being targeted after the public broadcaster was blamed for the ANC’s poor election results in November last year.
Ngalwa says the SABC appears to be regressing to the same patterns which were seen during the reign of former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng.
In a statement released over the weekend, Sanef says "it’s unfortunate that the gains made in recent years since Magopeni assumed the leadership of the news team are now being taken backward, by a management team that wants to see the news division led asunder with clear political influence from the ANC."
The organisation says it will continue to support editors at a key institution such as the SABC, who continue to fight back against any undue editorial interference.
We do feel that the SABC had progressed quite well over the past few years in terms of moving away from the negative perception of an SABC being a fiefdom for political interference where politicians could just ride roughshod over programming and get away with it... "It looks like the expectation, at least on the part of the governing party was that they would be given that unfettered access.Sibusiso Ngalwa, Chair - South African National Editors' Forum
That the ANC can stand on a podium and feel that they were wronged by the SABC is actually quite problematic. It tells you that perhaps they are not reflecting enough on what makes the party to lose the elections because the one question that they have not answered is that: In all of these complaints that they have raised, is there a single story that the SABC flighted that was untrue. The answer to that is no. And that is an important question.Sibusiso Ngalwa, Chair - South African National Editors' Forum
What it demonstrates is an arrogance on the part of the governing party and its head of elections who feel that they are entitled to the airwaves to the SABC and that is actually problematic.Sibusiso Ngalwa, Chair - South African National Editors' Forum
Source : Taurai Maduna/EWN
