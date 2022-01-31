President advised against basic income grant, but report says it's sustainable
- Could a permanent basic income grant be on the cards of South Africa?
- The Covid-19 R350 Social Relief of Distress grant is set to expire at the end of March 2022
Ahead of his 2022 State of the Nation (SONA) address next month, President Cyril Ramaphosa has reportedly been told that the implementation of a permanent basic income grant would be damaging to economic growth.
News24 reports that the presidential economic advisory council has advised Ramaposa against making the grant permanent and has slammed an expert report which suggested the grant would be sustainable.
The council claimed the report, commissioned by the Department of Social Development, was "technically flawed, had grossly underestimated the risks, and should be submitted for peer review."
Wits University's Prof Alex van den Heever is one of the authors of that report and calls the council's remarks on it 'preposterous'.
The economists that formed part of our evaluation were experts...best in the country...Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School Of Governance
If somebody says there's a flaw in our analysis, go ahead, show us the flaw...and I'd also like to see your numbers.Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School Of Governance
The report [by the council] is essentially opposed to the very idea of income support of any level to people who are of working age.Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School Of Governance
What we're recommending is the continuation of the Covid-19 R350 Social Relief of Distress grant.Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School Of Governance
The Covid-19 R350 Social Relief of Distress grant is set to expire at the end of March 2022.
