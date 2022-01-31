[WATCH] Cape Town laughs and points at Ferrari driver who runs out of petrol





The struggle is real; just ask the poor Ferrari driver who got stuck without petrol on one of the elevated flyovers coming into the city centre.

And people have no sympathy, eh?

When you’re driving a Ferrari, and you run out of petrol, they just film and laugh.

“Are you stuck without petrol? That’s so funny!” you can hear one uncaring onlooker say.

“A Ferrari with no petrol?” exclaims another.

JanuWorry @ R19,61 per litre pic.twitter.com/4U77KpCDcJ — Matthew Kanniah (@matthewkanniah) January 28, 2022

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen).

South Africa is having a field day with this… The video has gone viral… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Shame! Lester Kiewit, presenter - CapeTalk