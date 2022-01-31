[WATCH] Cape Town laughs and points at Ferrari driver who runs out of petrol
The struggle is real; just ask the poor Ferrari driver who got stuck without petrol on one of the elevated flyovers coming into the city centre.
And people have no sympathy, eh?
When you’re driving a Ferrari, and you run out of petrol, they just film and laugh.
“Are you stuck without petrol? That’s so funny!” you can hear one uncaring onlooker say.
“A Ferrari with no petrol?” exclaims another.
JanuWorry @ R19,61 per litre pic.twitter.com/4U77KpCDcJ— Matthew Kanniah (@matthewkanniah) January 28, 2022
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen).
South Africa is having a field day with this… The video has gone viral…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Shame!Lester Kiewit, presenter - CapeTalk
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/ferrari-458-spider-ferrari-458-2932191/
More from Local
'I need to act with integrity - Premier Winde on Fritz sexual assault claims
Wester Cape Premier Alan Winde speaks to Mandy Wiener.Read More
Courts are treating me unfairly! – Jacob Zuma
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News KZN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso.Read More
Cape Town owned 'Kommetdieding' scores another victory as Met 2022 winner
The unstoppable Kommetdieding, dubbed the "People's Champion" cruised to victory at the Cape Town Met on Saturday.Read More
Lack of support from SAPS for cops suffering from PTSD says union
Lester Kiewit is joined by Lesiba Thobakgale, national spokesperson for the South African Police Union (Sapu)Read More
President advised against basic income grant, but report says it's sustainable
John Maytham speaks to Prof Alex van den Heever about the possible implementation of a permanent basic income grant.Read More
City of Cape Town's sewage system to get overhaul - Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on the City of Cape Town's adjustment budget delivered last week.Read More
Hundreds need assistance, donations after fire destroys homes in Masiphumelele
Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ali Sablay, manager at Gift of the Givers Western Cape.Read More
Helicopters dispatched to fight fire on slopes of Table Mountain
A fire is reported to have broken out on the slopes of Table Mountain near Hospital Bend.Read More
SABC fires head of news - an outrageous decision says Sanef
The SABC has fired its head of news Phathiswa Magopeni, largely credited with rebuilding the image of its news services.Read More