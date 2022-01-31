Lack of support from SAPS for cops suffering from PTSD says union
- A video showing a police officer in Cape Town karate-kicking and shouting at his colleagues went viral last week
- The officer concerned has been admitted for psychiatric support SAPS has confirmed
A lack of support from management within the South African Police Service is contributing to high levels of mental health distress within the service says police union Sapu.
Last week, a video showing a police officer in Cape Town karate-kicking and shouting at his colleagues went viral.
Saps has since confirmed that the officer has been admitted for a psychiatric evaluation and has pleaded with the public to stop sharing the footage.
According to a 2021 CareerCast poll last year, being a police officer was ranked one of the most stressful jobs in the world, coming in behind only military personnel, firefighter and airline pilot.
Lesiba Thobakgale speaks for the South African Police Union (Sapu):
It's so sad. When we watched that video, we could immediately pick up that something is not right.Lesiba Thobakgale, National spokesperson - South African Police Union (Sapu)
It is the nature of the job, it is overwhelming...you attend to lots of traumatic scenes.Lesiba Thobakgale, National spokesperson - South African Police Union (Sapu)
[There is] a lack of support from management. It is our expectation management ensures the health and wellness of the staff.Lesiba Thobakgale, National spokesperson - South African Police Union (Sapu)
Thobakgale claims basic health and wellness procedures are not being followed:
When you have attended a shooting, you are supposed to be debriefed. Because of lack of capacity that is not really happening.Lesiba Thobakgale, National spokesperson - South African Police Union (Sapu)
