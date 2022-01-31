Will gas save our economy – or destroy our environment?





The Department of Minerals and Energy is throwing its weight behind the search for oil and gas, and last week public hearings into the Gas Amendment Bill took place in the Eastern Cape.

Legal challenges temporarily stopped seismic surveys off the Wild Coast but on the west coast, an Australian company has already begun exploring.

Public comments on the Department’s “Gas Masterplan” ends today (Monday).

A liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage tank. © fahroni/123rf

So far, hearings in the Sarah Baartman and Amathole districts, as well as the Nelson Mandela Bay metropolitan municipality, show residents have mixed views on the Bill.

Much anxiety exists about the impact of the surveys on marine life while many welcome the potential economic windfalls.

There is also an argument for using gas to break South Africa’s addiction to coal.

Lester Kiewit interviewed mining and labour analyst Mamokgheti Molopyane and community activist Gary Koekemoer (scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion).