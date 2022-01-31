Will gas save our economy – or destroy our environment?
The Department of Minerals and Energy is throwing its weight behind the search for oil and gas, and last week public hearings into the Gas Amendment Bill took place in the Eastern Cape.
Legal challenges temporarily stopped seismic surveys off the Wild Coast but on the west coast, an Australian company has already begun exploring.
Public comments on the Department’s “Gas Masterplan” ends today (Monday).
So far, hearings in the Sarah Baartman and Amathole districts, as well as the Nelson Mandela Bay metropolitan municipality, show residents have mixed views on the Bill.
Much anxiety exists about the impact of the surveys on marine life while many welcome the potential economic windfalls.
There is also an argument for using gas to break South Africa’s addiction to coal.
Lester Kiewit interviewed mining and labour analyst Mamokgheti Molopyane and community activist Gary Koekemoer (scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion).
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_145063992_industrial-gas-storage-tank-lng-or-liquefied-natural-gas-storage-tank-spherical-gas-tank-in-petroleu.html?vti=lr4dzj45aauhqcizfz-1-7
More from Business
South Africans are saving the tourism industry – as dollars and euros stay away
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sandra Kneubuhler, Country Sales Director South Africa at Radisson Hotel Group.Read More
Get rich slowly but surely – invest, tax free
Refilwe Moloto interviews Pieter Koekemoer, Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers.Read More
Our people have a right to refuse vaccination – labour unions
Unions are slamming the CCMA, who this week ruled that it was fair for an employer to fire an employee who refused vaccination.Read More
Fresh risk of load shedding as Eskom continues with planned maintenance - COO
The Money Show interviews Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer after the power utility presented a 'state of the system' briefing.Read More
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?"
Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
CCMA ruling not last word on vax mandate, but bosses will see it as affirmation
Bruce Whitfield interviews Werksman's Anastasia Vatalidis about the CCMA decision to uphold the sacking of unvaccinated employee.Read More
'Second rate hike paves the way for less hikes than expected over next 3 years'
Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) after the Reserve Bank announces an increase in the repo rate.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] SA Reserve Bank raises interest rates
Companies may now legally fire employees for refusing vaccination
Lester Kiewit interviews Jonathan Goldberg, joint-CEO of Global Business Solutions.Read More
More from Opinion
[EXPLAINER] What is the mandate of the National Prosecuting Authority?
Refilwe Moloto interviews Advocate Paul Hoffman, a Director at Accountability Now.Read More
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?"
Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
'Private schools should probably not exist'
Lester Kiewit interviews William Shoki of Africa Is a Country.Read More
Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station
Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights.Read More
Stadiums want their fans back: 'We need up to 10k people to break even, not 2k'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Burger, MD of Emirates Airline Park (Ellis Park Stadium).Read More
'Ramaphosa ordering SIU probe into Telkom tied to his bid for re-election'
Bruce Whitfield talks to tech expert Duncan McLeod (TechCentral) about his theory for the President's 'surprise' move.Read More
'ANC, unless it does something drastic, will lose to small parties in 2024'
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Piet Croucamp, a lecturer at the Department of Politics at the University of Johannesburg.Read More
Kids must move! It’s vital for learning – occupational therapist
Refilwe Moloto interviews René Lynch-Clifford, an occupational therapist who works with children with special developmental needs.Read More
John Maytham on Woodstock street art: "Explosion of colour, shape and beauty"
Cape Town Tourism invited CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham to do a walking tour of the street art of Woodstock.Read More