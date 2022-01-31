Will gas save our economy – or destroy our environment?

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:45
Food - Healthier Family for Life
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Donna Crous
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Private Prosecutions
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Eunice Masipa - Director at Masipa Attorneys
Today at 14:40
Filler - Vintage with Love fundraiser
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Debbie Smuts - Cape Town Event Organizer at Vintage With Love
Today at 14:50
Music with Vuvu Khumalo
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Vuvu Khumalo
Today at 15:40
Dischem Brain of Cape Talk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Issues around young women allowing a man to buy them a drink
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm
Today at 16:05
Replay: Alan Winde latest on Albert Fritz suspension
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
An Idiot's Guide to Video Streaming Services
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arthur Goldstuck tech analyst - World Wide Worx
Today at 16:49
Dischem Brain of Cape Talk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Zuma application for for leave to appeal + preview of Chief Justice selection
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
Today at 17:20
Nadal makes Grand Slam history - MUST be out by 17h28
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bruce Davidson - Tennis analyst and promoter at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Courts are treating me unfairly! – Jacob Zuma Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News KZN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso. 31 January 2022 1:06 PM
Cape Town owned 'Kommetdieding' scores another victory as Met 2022 winner The unstoppable Kommetdieding, dubbed the "People's Champion" cruised to victory at the Cape Town Met on Saturday. 31 January 2022 11:47 AM
Lack of support from SAPS for cops suffering from PTSD says union Lester Kiewit is joined by Lesiba Thobakgale, national spokesperson for the South African Police Union (Sapu) 31 January 2022 10:53 AM
View all Local
Paarden Eiland cycle lane going to waste due to ongoing safety fears, says PPA Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the chairperson of Pedal Power Association, Steve Hayward. 31 January 2022 12:39 PM
SABC is moving backwards with clear political influence from ANC, says Sanef Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Sanef chairman Sibusiso Ngalwa. 31 January 2022 10:44 AM
City of Cape Town's sewage system to get overhaul - Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on the City of Cape Town's adjustment budget delivered last week. 31 January 2022 9:23 AM
View all Politics
South Africans are saving the tourism industry – as dollars and euros stay away The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sandra Kneubuhler, Country Sales Director South Africa at Radisson Hotel Group. 31 January 2022 12:21 PM
Will gas save our economy – or destroy our environment? Lester Kiewit interviews mining and labour analyst Mamokgheti Molopyane and community activist Gary Koekemoer. 31 January 2022 11:12 AM
Get rich slowly but surely – invest, tax free Refilwe Moloto interviews Pieter Koekemoer, Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers. 31 January 2022 9:11 AM
View all Business
'Accidental Impacts' is a global support group for people who accidentally kill Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Anita Grossman, member of the support group Accidental Impacts. 30 January 2022 3:08 PM
Celebrate 'World Read Aloud Day' with Nali'bali on Wednesday 2 February Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ben Rycroft, chief of communication and content at Nali'bali. 30 January 2022 11:12 AM
[REVIEW] New Chery Tiggo 4 Pro silences criticism of Chinese cars Sara-Jayne King gets the lowdown from motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson after she drove the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5T Elite. 29 January 2022 1:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
View all Sport
Cape Town personalities are getting inked to raise funds for SPCA - so can you! CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Kfm presenter Brandon Leigh. 27 January 2022 4:35 PM
Funnyman Donovan Goliath spins his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 27 January 2022 11:03 AM
Bollywood star cleared of obscenity charges 15 years after 'indecent' Gere kiss Shilpa Shetty and fellow actor Richard Gere were initially both charged, but Gere's case was dropped soon after. 26 January 2022 1:12 PM
View all Entertainment
Sore loser? Wealthy tycoon sues casino over R83million losing streak Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 31 January 2022 9:09 AM
Italian firm probed over job ad asking women to apply with bathing suit pic Sara-Jayne King speaks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey for the latest stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 31 January 2022 8:37 AM
US racing to retrieve crashed, sunken high-tech fighter, before China gets to it Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 28 January 2022 10:21 AM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
Will gas save our economy – or destroy our environment? Lester Kiewit interviews mining and labour analyst Mamokgheti Molopyane and community activist Gary Koekemoer. 31 January 2022 11:12 AM
[EXPLAINER] What is the mandate of the National Prosecuting Authority? Refilwe Moloto interviews Advocate Paul Hoffman, a Director at Accountability Now. 28 January 2022 1:14 PM
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?" Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice. 27 January 2022 8:42 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Will gas save our economy – or destroy our environment?

31 January 2022 11:12 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Mining
Carbon emissions
Gas
Labour
Department of Minerals and Energy
Coal
energy
Lester Kiewit
Climate Emergency
climate crisis
oil and gas
The Morning Review
Gas Masterplan
Gas Amendment Bill
Mamokgheti Molopyane
Gary Koekemoer

Lester Kiewit interviews mining and labour analyst Mamokgheti Molopyane and community activist Gary Koekemoer.

The Department of Minerals and Energy is throwing its weight behind the search for oil and gas, and last week public hearings into the Gas Amendment Bill took place in the Eastern Cape.

Legal challenges temporarily stopped seismic surveys off the Wild Coast but on the west coast, an Australian company has already begun exploring.

Public comments on the Department’s “Gas Masterplan” ends today (Monday).

A liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage tank. © fahroni/123rf

So far, hearings in the Sarah Baartman and Amathole districts, as well as the Nelson Mandela Bay metropolitan municipality, show residents have mixed views on the Bill.

Much anxiety exists about the impact of the surveys on marine life while many welcome the potential economic windfalls.

There is also an argument for using gas to break South Africa’s addiction to coal.

Lester Kiewit interviewed mining and labour analyst Mamokgheti Molopyane and community activist Gary Koekemoer (scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion).




31 January 2022 11:12 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Mining
Carbon emissions
Gas
Labour
Department of Minerals and Energy
Coal
energy
Lester Kiewit
Climate Emergency
climate crisis
oil and gas
The Morning Review
Gas Masterplan
Gas Amendment Bill
Mamokgheti Molopyane
Gary Koekemoer

More from Business

South Africans are saving the tourism industry – as dollars and euros stay away

31 January 2022 12:21 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sandra Kneubuhler, Country Sales Director South Africa at Radisson Hotel Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get rich slowly but surely – invest, tax free

31 January 2022 9:11 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Pieter Koekemoer, Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Our people have a right to refuse vaccination – labour unions

28 January 2022 3:21 PM

Unions are slamming the CCMA, who this week ruled that it was fair for an employer to fire an employee who refused vaccination.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fresh risk of load shedding as Eskom continues with planned maintenance - COO

27 January 2022 9:12 PM

The Money Show interviews Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer after the power utility presented a 'state of the system' briefing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?"

27 January 2022 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CCMA ruling not last word on vax mandate, but bosses will see it as affirmation

27 January 2022 7:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Werksman's Anastasia Vatalidis about the CCMA decision to uphold the sacking of unvaccinated employee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Second rate hike paves the way for less hikes than expected over next 3 years'

27 January 2022 6:45 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) after the Reserve Bank announces an increase in the repo rate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BREAKING NEWS] SA Reserve Bank raises interest rates

27 January 2022 3:37 PM

The move was widely expected.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Companies may now legally fire employees for refusing vaccination

27 January 2022 12:27 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Jonathan Goldberg, joint-CEO of Global Business Solutions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Private schools should probably not exist'

27 January 2022 11:10 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews William Shoki of Africa Is a Country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

[EXPLAINER] What is the mandate of the National Prosecuting Authority?

28 January 2022 1:14 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Advocate Paul Hoffman, a Director at Accountability Now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?"

27 January 2022 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Private schools should probably not exist'

27 January 2022 11:10 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews William Shoki of Africa Is a Country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station

26 January 2022 8:52 PM

Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stadiums want their fans back: 'We need up to 10k people to break even, not 2k'

26 January 2022 7:53 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Burger, MD of Emirates Airline Park (Ellis Park Stadium).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa ordering SIU probe into Telkom tied to his bid for re-election'

26 January 2022 6:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to tech expert Duncan McLeod (TechCentral) about his theory for the President's 'surprise' move.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC, unless it does something drastic, will lose to small parties in 2024'

26 January 2022 10:29 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Piet Croucamp, a lecturer at the Department of Politics at the University of Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kids must move! It’s vital for learning – occupational therapist

26 January 2022 9:05 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews René Lynch-Clifford, an occupational therapist who works with children with special developmental needs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham on Woodstock street art: "Explosion of colour, shape and beauty"

25 January 2022 5:23 PM

Cape Town Tourism invited CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham to do a walking tour of the street art of Woodstock.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Gross negligence' by SA Civil Aviation Authority caused plane crash - report

25 January 2022 4:12 PM

John Maytham interviews SA Flyer Magazine Editor Guy Leitch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

President advised against basic income grant, but report says it's sustainable

Local

Courts are treating me unfairly! – Jacob Zuma

Local

South Africans are saving the tourism industry – as dollars and euros stay away

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

KZN political parties call for interventions following attacks on councillors

31 January 2022 1:04 PM

Parly Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula receives key to CT City Hall ahead of Sona

31 January 2022 12:52 PM

African Union suspends Burkina Faso after coup

31 January 2022 12:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA